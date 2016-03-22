There’s a lot that goes into creating the “perfect” photo. I put perfect in quotes because no photo is ever completely perfect. If it was, it’d be almost boring because there’s no reality to it. It’s that unmistakable “realness” that makes a great photo, well, great.

In this photo, you can see 10 different things going on to create the perfect shot. In the far background, you can see the photographer in the gray sweater and hat and Kendra Scott’s assistant walking in from the patio. Amid the lighting and and boom, our art director Amy McMurry stands on, orchestrating the entire daylong shoot that starts with this one shot. To the right, our camera crew captures all the behind the scenes setup for Kendra’s photo shoot, her first cover for a national newsstand publication.

Related: Meet Kendra Scott, Homemade Millionaire

In the foreground, Kendra’s makeup and wardrobe team tend to our cover personality as she sets up for the day’s first shot, set in Kendra’s office in her Austin home. Kendra looks amazing, but what I love most this candid photo is the metal clamp at Kendra’s waist, perfectly tailoring an already amazing looking dress. It’s just a simple clip, often used in photo shoots to gather an extra fold for a more tailored look on camera. But in this photo shoot, that clip was a reminder that amid this beautiful backdrop, the rich brown painted walls and perfectly color coordinated books and shelves, Kendra is still a regular person like you and me, pursing her passions and trying to become the best version of herself. Yep, I got all that from a metal clamp.

Kendra Scott is featured on the April 2016 cover of SUCCESS magazine, on newsstands March 8. Go behind the scenes of the SUCCESS photo shoot to see her in action here:

Related: Kendra Scott: ‘What Would You Do If You Were in My Shoes?’

There’s a lot that goes into creating the “perfect” photo. I put perfect in quotes because no photo is ever completely perfect. If it was, it’d be almost boring because there’s no reality to it. It’s that unmistakable “realness” that makes a great photo, well, great. Related: Kendra Scott: ‘What Would You Do If You Were in My Shoes?’ In this photo, you can see 10 different things going on to create the perfect shot. In the far background, you can see the photographer in the gray sweater and hat and Kendra’s assistant walking in from the patio. Amid the lighting and and boom, our art director Amy McMurry stands on, orchestrating the entire daylong shoot that starts with this one shot. To the right, our camera crew captures all the behind the scenes setup for Kendra’s photo shoot, her first cover for a national newsstand publication. In the foreground, Kendra’s makeup and wardrobe team tend to our cover personality as she sets up for the day’s first shot, set in Kendra’s office in her Austin home. Kendra looks amazing, but what I love most this candid photo is the metal clamp at Kendra’s waist, perfectly tailoring an already amazing looking dress. It’s just a simple clip, often used in photo shoots to gather an extra fold for a more tailored look on camera. But in this photo shoot, that clip was a reminder that amid this beautiful backdrop, the rich brown painted walls and perfectly color coordinated books and shelves, Kendra is still a regular person like you and me, pursing her passions and trying to become the best version of herself. Yep, I got all that from a metal clamp. Kendra Scott is featured on the April 2016 cover of SUCCESS magazine, on newsstands March 8. Read the story here: Meet Kendra Scott, Homemade Millionaire > – See more at: /videos/video-kendra-scotts-success-cover-shoot#sthash.elrj2edt.dpuf