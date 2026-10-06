AI & Technology

How Entrepreneurs Use AI to Move Fast and Stay Aligned

By Rena MachaniPublished October 6, 20262 min read
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“Technology in general—and AI in particular—accelerates everything: decisions, execution and feedback loops. But speed without alignment creates costly drift. Alignment doesn’t come from tools; it comes from transforming conflict into clarity through honest, productive debate. That’s where expectations are clarified and accountability is forged. As information becomes cheap and instant, trust, credibility and connection become the true currency of leadership. Technology helps us move faster; relationships help us move in the right direction.”

—Matthew Abrams
Expert entrepreneurial operating system implementer

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“Advanced technologies–especially AI–are swiftly reshaping the way I approach my business. As a tech company leader, responding to new trends has been critical to maintaining the leadership position BrightLine has built in TV streaming. AI is helping me move faster, operate the company more efficiently, and power a strategic pivot this year with the launch of an agentic AI product called ScreenSense. It’s the latest example of how technology has become a key enabler of my changemaker framework for driving lasting, meaningful impact.”

—Jacqueline Corbelli
Founder and CEO of Brightline and SustainChain

Sean Callagy 09408200-7386-4309-8226-3402932E50C1

“As I stand on the verge of becoming the first blind, self-funded unicorn founder–and host of Unblinded with Sean Callagy–ACTi has redefined how I work and decide. ACTi doesn’t analyze information; it actualizes truth, collapsing noise into certainty and coherence. Built through the Unblinded Formula, ACTi doesn’t give me vision–it removes distortion. And when distortion disappears, scale is no longer pursued; it’s inevitable.”

—Sean Callagy
Chief visionary officer and co-founder of Unblinded

Michelle Heath Unrivaled-web (1).jpg PC_Tara Morris Images_

“Technology has always been part of how I work, but more than ever, it’s shaping how I decide. Using AI, I can spot patterns and make decisions faster. Technology without a strategy is just tech for tech’s sake. Strategy must lead! When you deeply understand your customers, you see ways to meet them where they are now, and anticipate–even predict–what they’ll need next. I love helping my clients uncover their unrivaled advantage.”

—Michelle Heath
Founder and CEO of Growth Street and the author of Unrivaled: Five Steps to Achieving Explosive Business Growth

Image courtesy of WooTh_stock/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Rena Machani

Rena Machani

Rena grew up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in English before pursuing media and journalism. As Associate Editor at SUCCESS magazine, she shapes editorial coverage in every print issue—pairing sharp reporting with a curiosity for what readers care about next.

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