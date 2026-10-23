Why Top Performers Struggle When They Become Leaders

Every year I watch the same promotion play out. The best producer on the team gets the title. Six months later, the team is flat, the new leader is exhausted and everybody is privately confused because the person who most earned the job is somehow drowning in it.

Nothing went wrong with the person. Something went unexamined in the transition. When top performers become leaders, the exact instincts that won the promotion quietly start working against them—and almost nobody warns them.

The Best Producer Is Often the Wrong Bet

This is not a hunch; it is measured. Economists Alan Benson, Danielle Li, and Kelly Shue studied sales workers across 214 firms and found that companies promote heavily on current sales performance even though other traits better predict managerial success—and the practice can carry real costs in team performance. The old joke about rising to your level of incompetence turns out to be a quantifiable pattern in promotion data.

Read that carefully though. The research doesn’t say stars can’t lead, and the authors note that firms may accept the cost to keep incentives clear for the sales floor. What it shows is that selling and managing are different skills, and that sales performance alone is a poor guide to who will manage well. The promotion often arrives with no acknowledgment that the sport has changed.

If you are the one doing the promoting, the coach’s-eye fix is to interview for the second sport, not the first. Before the next promotion, watch for the quieter signals: Who do teammates already go to for help? Whose advice makes other people’s numbers rise? Who gives away credit without being prompted? You are not looking for the best player. You are looking for the person who makes the players around them better—because in about 90 days, that will be the entire job description.

What Changes When Top Performers Become Leaders?

As a producer, your output was your hands: your calls, your code, your closes. As a leader, your output is other people’s results. That is not a bigger version of the old job. It is a different game with a deceptively similar uniform.

Which means your prized instincts invert. Take the hard call yourself? That was ownership. Now it trains your team to wait for you. Outwork everyone? That was drive. Now it caps the team at the size of your calendar. Be the best in the room? That was excellence. Now it is a ceiling you are personally installing.

Try the hands test. List last week’s wins. Circle the ones that happened without you touching them. That circle—not your personal output—is your actual job performance now. For most new leaders, the first honest version of this list is a wake-up call.

Fire Your Old Scoreboard

The deeper problem is identity. You spent years keeping score by personal production, and that scoreboard made you great. Nobody told you the promotion was also a retirement party for it. So the new leader keeps sneaking back onto the old field, taking the biggest client personally, rewriting the deck at midnight, jumping into the deal at the finish line. It feels like leadership. It is actually a performer going through scoreboard withdrawal.

The stakes of switching are bigger than comfort. Gallup estimates that managers account for at least 70% of the variance in engagement scores across business units. Your leverage no longer lives in what you produce. It lives in what your presence makes possible for everyone else.

So run a weekly scoreboard swap. Replace “What did I produce this week?” with three new numbers: how many real coaching conversations you had, how many decisions you pushed down a level, and how many wins you publicly credited to someone else. Track those for a quarter and watch what happens to the team’s numbers—and to your evenings.

Coach the Player You Used To Be

In the certification room, I give new coaches one commandment that every new leader should steal: You are not there to be the hero of the session. When a team member brings you a problem, the “old” you can solve it in 90 seconds. Do that daily and you have purchased their dependence at the price of their growth—a trade I broke down in The Real Reason You Can’t Delegate .

Instead, adopt the question-first rule: one question before any answer. “What have you tried?” “What would you do if I were unreachable this week?” The first weeks feel slower because they are. You are trading this week’s speed for a team that compounds.

And when the urge to grab the wheel gets loud, remember what it is: not a leadership instinct but a performance habit asking to be fed. You already proved you can win the old game. The only question left is whether you will let five other people learn to win it too.

The title made you a leader on paper. The scoreboard swap makes you one in practice. Keep the drive that got you here—just point it at a new target: becoming the person your old self would have been unstoppable working for.

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