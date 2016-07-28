I find motivation in doing what I love every day, which is empowering people to take charge of their health. It drives me crazy that so many people are suffering unnecessarily. Over the years I have seen so many people get healthy with simple lifestyle changes. Sharing this information out with a much larger audience is a huge motivation for me.

—Dr. Frank Lipman, founder of BE WELL by DR. FRANK LIPMAN

I was raised in a small town in Indiana and realized the connection between effort and results at an early age. I do believe luck is important, but also believe that the harder one works, the luckier one often becomes. The first time I applied to Stanford Business School, I was rejected. Rather than settle, I found out what I needed to do to improve my chances, reapplied and got in. Grit and determination are two of the critical elements to being a successful entrepreneur.

—Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock

I start the day with 15 minutes of meditation, followed by asking myself a series of questions: What do I plan to achieve today? How can I be more successful than yesterday? Which of my various qualities and abilities will be most useful? I then challenge myself by trying something new every day. I exercise and try to get out of the house to attend events and meet positive, interesting and successful people who can teach me new things.

—Ekaterina Lyapustina, founder and CEO, JetNest

I am so lucky that I found a career I am passionate about. When you wake up every day doing something you enjoy, it is easy to be self-motivated. I am constantly learning and using research to uncover insights in various industries ranging from technology, to consumer products, to education. I find it fascinating to dive in and analyze how companies position themselves. Having worked in a corporate environment and switching to entrepreneurship makes the work even more rewarding.

—Carly Fink, principal, Head of Strategy & Research, Provoke Insights

I find self-motivation by treating every situation like the first. No two situations are ever alike in business and life. Thinking of each challenge, task or obstacle as an opportunity to learn and grow both the company and my experience only enhances my excitement for new activities, and keeps me on a moving forward with some of the more “mundane” requirements of the job. It helps me put my best foot forward, no matter what the need is.

—Marcy Eisenberg, president of Pathoras

I am an incredibly driven person and it’s a personality trait I’ve had since I was young. Driven is just who I am. As an entrepreneur though, I’ve faced various obstacles, self-doubt, etc., and for most people, staying driven is a challenge. When I feel like that, I remember what I’m fighting for. For me, self-motivation comes from striving to achieve anything I set my mind to and keeping my eyes focused on seemingly impossible dreams.

—Sunny Bonnell, co-founder and creative director, Motto

I find self-motivation from a well-rested, focused mind. Sleep is the key for me. When I am tired and overwrought, I don’t operate at my highest capacity. Self-motivation requires energy, concentration and intention. When I’m excited by reaching a certain goal, that passion is my fuel and I am able to streamline my thoughts toward the task at hand.

—Claudia Mason, model, actress, author and producer

Related: 19 Quotes About Motivation

This article originally appeared in the August 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.