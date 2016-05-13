As an entrepreneur, I’ve found that while my expectations for myself haven’t changed, by running my own company and becoming aware of the challenges that happen, my inner dialogue has become much kinder than when I was in the corporate world. It’s interesting now to see how much my mindset has shifted from when I was an employee. I credit the change to how I focus on the bigger view.
—Heather Holmes, CEO of TapGenes
I am a self-improvement addict. I welcome constructive criticism. I love learning from other people but ultimately believe that self-reliance is the key to happiness—so I credit myself only for whatever successes or failures come my way. I’ve learned that I need to be my own boss because that is the only way I can truly be in control of my own time, which is the most valuable commodity. The luxury of choosing how I spend my time is how I stay grounded.
—Danielle Chang, founder of LuckyRice
I meditate every day and read a wide variety of nonfiction that helps me view the world vicariously through the eyes of people who have lived very differently. I love the quote: “A man who reads lives 1,000 lives. A man who doesn’t lives only one.”
—Emerson Spartz, CEO of Dose
My method for staying grounded is accepting and owning my mood. I trust that my mood can and will fluctuate throughout the day, week and year and the more I accept my mood instead of fighting or judging it, the more grounded I will feel. For me, that inner peace and space for reflection sets me up for success. Being in touch with my own mood, my own emotional weight, allows me to feel grounded and calm navigating the unpredictable people and actions of life. If you name it, you can tame it. Once I own and accept my mood, managing life is that much easier.
—Rupa Mehta, founder of NaliniKIDS
Related: How To: Balance Life and Work
This article originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.