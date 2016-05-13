As an entrepreneur, I’ve found that while my expectations for myself haven’t changed, by running my own company and becoming aware of the challenges that happen, my inner dialogue has become much kinder than when I was in the corporate world. It’s interesting now to see how much my mindset has shifted from when I was an employee. I credit the change to how I focus on the bigger view.

—Heather Holmes, CEO of TapGenes

I am a self-improvement addict. I welcome constructive criticism. I love learning from other people but ultimately believe that self-reliance is the key to happiness—so I credit myself only for whatever successes or failures come my way. I’ve learned that I need to be my own boss because that is the only way I can truly be in control of my own time, which is the most valuable commodity. The luxury of choosing how I spend my time is how I stay grounded.

—Danielle Chang, founder of LuckyRice

I meditate every day and read a wide variety of nonfiction that helps me view the world vicariously through the eyes of people who have lived very differently. I love the quote: “A man who reads lives 1,000 lives. A man who doesn’t lives only one.”

—Emerson Spartz, CEO of Dose