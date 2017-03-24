I try not to think too hard, take a deep breath and jump. I’ve failed enough in life and work that I no longer have rigid attachments around outcomes. The things that don’t work out were never meant to happen.

—Amanda Chantal Bacon, founder, Moon Juice

Years of entrepreneurship have taught me that in every intimidating situation, there is an opportunity. Wherever I go, I meet someone I can talk to about my business who might become a mentor, partner, employee, investor or—on the rarer occasion—someone who might even learn from me. Eventually you gain enough confidence that diving into new experiences becomes second nature.

—Krista Morgan, co-founder and CEO, P2Binvestor

Perception is key in such situations, so I ask myself, What is it about the situation that might seem intimidating? Our mind creates our experiences, and when we are oblivious, it will do so based on past experiences, which can result in fear-based predictions that aren’t real. We have the power to create the experience and choose to overcome fear by shifting our perception of situations. We can view situations that might seem intimidating as ones that will lead to further growth and ultimately success.

—Cameron Kashani, co-founder of CoAccel

If there’s something I know I want to do, I just start telling people I’m going to do it. After I tell enough folks, the embarrassment of not following through on all the big talk starts to outweigh the intimidation factor of actually doing it.

—Matt Naylor, co-founder, creative director, Flow Nonfiction

Related: 19 Quotes About Facing Your Fears

This article originally appeared in the April 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.