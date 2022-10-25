Tips to Keep Your Holiday Spending In Check

Consumerism reaches an all-time high during the holidays. This week, Julien and Kiersten Saunders (@richandregular) highlight the cultural expectations and seasonal changes that coax us into spending more than we should, as well as their tips for when to snag the best deals.

There are a multitude of factors that lure us into spending more during the holidays—familial and societal expectations, self-imposed competition and whether you are buying gifts for children among them. But how we celebrate the holidays aren’t set in stone, and there are a plethora of ways to prevent overspending while still enjoying your holiday celebrations. Julien and Kiersten discuss changing your relationship with traditions and gifts, when and where to find the best deals, and ways to budget in order to save money for the holidays.

Order their book Cashing Out here: https://richandregular.com/cashingout

