“The Comeback Coach”

“The Miracle Man”

“Life Coach to the Stars”

—these are the titles that inevitably flash across screens and backdrops when Tim Storey makes an appearance. That’s because the inspirational speaker and Christian minister has made quite a name for himself (several, actually) in Hollywood and beyond.

An early figure in the life-coaching movement, Storey became well known as an adviser and friend to celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Quincy Jones, Christian Slater, Charlie Sheen and Stevie Wonder, in part through his creation of the Hollywood Bible Study group in 1992. Today, he speaks at events around the world, from intimate gatherings to large audiences, while also providing motivational coaching to dozens of high-profile public figures, hosting the popular Miracle Mentality podcast and advising companies on executive leadership development. All told, he oversees roughly seven enterprises, from his coaching and speaking businesses to retail collaborations.

But before all that, there was young “Timmy” Storey, living with his family of seven in a two-bedroom apartment in Compton, California, his mother working at Winchell’s Donut House and his father working at a steel plant. Life wasn’t easy for the family, and kids at school would tease him for having patched clothing and meager means. Yet he recalls, “My parents really had a strong mindset.... Even though we were very limited, they were positive about our future.”

When he was 7 years old, his father was gifted free tickets for the whole family to go to Disneyland for the day. At the park, Tomorrowland, Frontierland and the It’s a Small World ride captivated him, planting seeds of curiosity about the world beyond his California home and sparking his imagination.

But tragedy—what Storey might call a “life interruption”—suddenly struck when he was 10 years old. Storey’s father was killed in a car accident, and the loss “locked us into agony and depression,” he writes of the family’s experience in his book The Miracle Mentality .

Even in the depths of grief, Storey realized he had a choice: “Either get devoured by the climate now swirling around me or allow my imagination to take me outside the four walls of that small house. I chose the latter.” Helping him along the way was his family’s longtime dedication to the community church and Christian faith, his older sisters’ efforts to keep him focused on his education and a sixth-grade teacher who went out of his way to look after Storey and encourage him in the wake of his father’s death.

Mr. Comeback

In high school, Storey’s world opened up as he dove into sports and widened his social life. Along the way, he noticed friends and classmates began coming to him for counsel, “almost like the campus social worker,” he says. When a fellow student noticed his desire to help others, she recommended a biography of Mother Teresa—a book he says changed the course of his life. Here was a woman who had given up everything to help others. “She heard the cries of the orphans, and she decided to do something about it,” Storey recalls. The notion spurred him to devote his life to religious service, enrolling in theological studies at Southeastern University in Florida.

While there, he started inner-city youth programs and spoke at a nearby YMCA, providing mentoring and motivational talks for kids. He had the idea to bring in professional athletes to help draw crowds, and “the next thing you know, I was on to something very big,” he says. He was only 18 years old, but the growing audiences gave him a chance to hone his skills in oration, with his early speeches retelling the story of Walt Disney, the power of imagination and dreaming big. As his religious foundations merged with his natural ability to inspire others, a mission crystallized: “I will help people live an extraordinary life,” he says. “And that’s what I’ve given my life to.”

It wasn’t long before the professional athletes he’d cultivated relationships with—along with an expanding network of contacts—began seeking guidance on deeper, more complicated issues. Recognizing the limits of his expertise, Storey connected with Helen Mendes, a University of Southern California-based life coach grounded in psychology, who became both mentor and guide, helping him anchor his natural instincts in evidence-based methods and research. From there, his own coaching practice expanded exponentially.

Since then, Storey has traveled the world, experiencing the cultures that so captivated him at Disneyland as a child, giving motivational speeches across 82 countries for tens of thousands of people. At home in the U.S., he has captivated large audiences on good friend Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday series, her podcast and live on her Super Soul stage.

A common theme in his message is the power of a comeback, drawing from his own experience as a kid. He says the key to recovering from a setback is “to remember the times that you have bounced back in the past.” He points to the story of David and Goliath in the Bible, with David summoning the courage to face the giant by recalling that he fought off both a lion and a bear to save his sheep, believing the same God who delivered him then would deliver him from the giant. Storey says the tale illustrates how “you first have to remember that you were down before and got up before, and you can do it again. That’s very powerful.”

The Power of Story

Watch Storey command a stage—Oprah’s or otherwise—and you’ll understand why people have sought his counsel since he was a teenager. He possesses a natural, gentle authority that fills the space—part preacher, part performer—drawing the audience into call-and-response, turning phrases into melody, spurring the crowd to chant and punctuating it all with an irresistible humor that sends laughter pealing through the stands. He likes to use word play, catchphrases and metaphors to get his point across, and says, “I think that I am more of a poet and a creative who happens to be a humanitarian.”

Broadway actor James Barbour, who has attended Storey’s speeches, says he has “the ability to reach in and grab you and change your life in an instant with his words, with his passion, with his dynamic, and it is unlike anything I ever experienced.”

Despite all his dynamism, Storey’s energy—as keynote speaker, podcast host, interviewee or leader overseeing a couple of dozen employees—isn’t frenetic. It’s deeply grounded, steady as a boulder holding firm against a rushing current. I mention this observation and he nods, saying, “You don’t have to be overwhelmed and overworked to get things done.… I do it from a calm state of mind and still seem to be accomplishing quite a bit.”

It’s a steadiness he’s worked to cultivate through daily routines, beginning with an hour of morning meditation and prayer. After that, he says, “I text five different people every single day just to say kind things to them, just to plant seeds into their lives that they do not expect.” Before bed, he spends another 15 minutes in gratitude. “I’m just grateful for the things I was able to do, and even if I have challenging things, I play them down, and I pray them up.”

Storey admits one of those challenges is prioritizing self-care in a business where you can feel like you’re always on call. As a coach and adviser, he describes sometimes feeling like “an urgent care open 24 hours a day.” Over the years, he’s had to deliberately carve out what he calls his “personal oasis”—time spent doing things purely for his own enjoyment.

The importance of daily well-being is echoed in two product collaborations Storey has coming soon: the “Miracle Mattress,” developed in partnership with the mattress store Snooze, which will be accompanied by a suite of wellness tools designed to support rest, recovery and overall wellness, and a pair of sneakers co-developed with Syntilay, a maker of 3D-printed custom shoes, that will be imprinted with the words “miracle” and “walker” on the back and soles.

‘Leading With Love’

After years of private coaching and keynote speaking, Storey has been increasingly bringing his message to broader audiences through books, interviews and new public-facing projects. That includes a fresh venture called Lead With Love, which he has co-founded with a friend and former Hollywood talent agent, David Guillod.

“I feel like life has been marinating me for such a time as this,” Storey says. He sees a growing isolation and lack of community in modern life—and believes he’s prepared to address it.

Lead With Love is built around what he calls the “8 Buckets of Life”—a framework designed to bring balance to the areas people most often neglect: physical health, career, mindset, finances, social life, family, relationships and spiritual well-being. The program offers yearlong coaching paired with immersive workshops and live events, all aimed at creating not just individual transformation but genuine community. Participants connect both online and in person, surrounded by others equally committed to the work of self-improvement.

In an era when personal development often feels like a solo pursuit, Storey is building something more collaborative—a space where growth happens together. “The Lead with Love movement is about helping to change people for the better and taking people from what I call an ‘almost life’ into an ‘utmost life,’ and we do this all from the expression of love and compassion,” Storey says.

Lead with Love feels like a chance for Storey to return to his roots. “I’m excited about Lead With Love,” he says. “This goes back to how I started.”

Guillod says of their joint venture: “Most people know Tim as the Comeback Coach to celebrities and as the voice behind the Miracle Mentality podcast. What they don’t always see is his extraordinary imagination. The only comparison that comes to mind is Walt Disney—someone who could envision something beautiful, bring it to life and give it back to the world in a way that makes people genuinely happier. That’s Tim.”

5 Classic ‘Tim-isms’ to Carry With You

Early on, Tim Storey found the power of word play to help move people to action. Here are a few crowd-favorite phrases that come up regularly.

“Turn your setback into a comeback!” As the Comeback Coach who has worked with celebrities and others who have struggled with major “life interruptions,” Storey’s most resonant message emphasizes the importance of not settling into one’s setback. Instead, he suggests shifting your perspective; taking small, purposeful steps; and surrounding yourself with people who lift you up so you can rise stronger than before.

“Almost. Most. Or Utmost. That’s the choice.…” He writes, “An almost life is when you play it safe, without stepping into your full potential. A most life is when you do what’s expected, check the boxes and stay in the lane that feels comfortable. But an utmost life, that’s when you lean into your calling, stretch past limits and believe in the miraculous.”

“Get your shout back.” We all start life with a natural “shout”—a sense of boldness, joy and presence that gets dimmed by disappointments and setbacks, Storey says. That can “knock the shout out of you.” Getting it back means recognizing where you’ve gone quiet, reconnecting with your strengths and taking hopeful action so your authentic voice can rise again.

“We learn by three things: education, conversation and observation.” Storey teaches that growth comes not only from formal learning but also from the people we talk to and the real-life moments we pay attention to. He encourages staying curious, seeking out meaningful dialogue and watching how wise people handle challenges so you can apply those lessons to your own life.

“We need to slow down to the speed of life.” Many of us slip into defining ourselves by activity and output instead of who we are at our core. “If you will slow down and stop, look and listen, every dream that’s inside you is speaking to you,” he says. “Your dream has a voice.”

Cover story featured in theMay/June 2026 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Get your copy here.