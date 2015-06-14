Mark Moses wanted to start a new chapter in his life. So in 2006 he sold his second company and took two years off to spend time with his family, travel and train to become a stronger Ironman triathlete.

“I really wanted to make a difference in whatever I decided to do next,” Moses says. Reluctant at first, he decided to try his hand at business coaching after being approached by several entrepreneurs. He soon founded CEO Coaching International, which guides entrepreneurs to achieve their goals. Seven years later, Moses’ business serves nearly 70 CEOs and entrepreneurs on four continents.

Professional and personal challenges have given Moses the experience to successfully advise his clients. There have been many; at one of his previous companies, a key employee defected, took more than 60 co-workers with him and set up a competing business two blocks away. The Wall Street collapse of 2008 almost bankrupted Moses and required him to lay off 240 of 275 employees. A building fire forced one of Moses’ companies into a makeshift headquarters for months. And doctors found a brain tumor in his son, Mason, at age 3—the boy recovered after two surgeries and 18 months of rehabilitation.

Through all of these obstacles, Moses never gave up. “It taught my wife and me what is truly important in life, and to not worry about the stuff that doesn’t matter,” Moses says. He often shares these five tips with clients to help improve their lives and businesses:

1. Get clear on where you want to go.

2. Pursue what you are truly passionate about.

3. Focus on the things that increase your energy, and eliminate the things that deplete it.

4. Hire top talent.

5. Join the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) or the Young Presidents’ Organization when you can. It will change your life for the better.

As an EO member, Moses has found that all entrepreneurs go through similar struggles. “It sharpened my game—I’ve learned best practices and heard stories of others’ successes, failures and what they learned,” he says.

Moses enjoys spending his free time traveling or training for athletic competitions. This spring, Moses and Mason, now 14, completed the White Continent Marathon in Antarctica. “One must keep calm and positive, regardless of the environment,” Moses writes in a blog about his South Pole race. “We can’t control the weather, but we can control our attitude. That leads to clearer thinking, a better experience and our overall happiness.”

Successful entrepreneurs take advantage of the weekends. Find out how they spend their Saturdays and Sundays.