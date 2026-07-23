The Theft You Don’t Notice

Something is being taken from you every day, in small increments, by systems designed specifically to take it. It is not your money, though money is involved. It is not exactly your time, though time is the unit in which the loss is measured. What is being extracted is something closer to your capacity for original thought, your ability to pursue your own goals on your own terms and, in the deepest sense, your freedom to live deliberately.

You have probably noticed the symptoms without identifying the cause. The feeling at the end of a day that you were busy but not generative. The sense that your best thinking happens in the shower or on a walk, places where the extraction stops temporarily. The creeping suspicion that you are more reactive than you used to be and less capable of the kind of sustained, self-directed thought that produces anything you are genuinely proud of.

This is not a personal failing. It is the designed outcome of a $1.2 trillion industry built on a single premise: Your attention is more valuable to someone else than you realize, and they are better equipped to capture it than you are to protect it.

The Business Model, Plainly Stated

The term “attention economy” has been in circulation long enough to have lost some of its sharpness. It is worth restating what it actually describes.

In 1971, Nobel laureate Herbert Simon observed that “a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.” He was writing before the internet existed. What he identified was a structural dynamic: As information becomes abundant, the scarce resource is not content but the human attention required to process it. Whoever controls the allocation of that attention controls something of enormous economic value.

Digital platforms are built on this insight. Their business model is not to provide you with a service; it is to capture your attention and sell access to it to advertisers. The content, the feeds, the notifications, the algorithmic personalization, all of it exists in service of that transaction. A 2025 paper published in AI & Society described the mechanism directly: Platforms use advanced AI and data analytics to create “a cycle of attention capture and data extraction,” shaping attentional patterns to sustain engagement and maximize the value extracted from each session.

This is not a conspiracy. It is a business model, operating in plain sight, and it is working.

Why This Is Not a Productivity Problem

Most conversations about the attention economy frame it as a productivity issue. You are distracted; therefore, you accomplish less. Fix the distraction, accomplish more. The solution, in this framing, is better habits, better systems, better notification settings.

James Williams, a former Google advertising strategist who left to pursue a doctorate at Oxford, argues that this framing fundamentally understates the problem. In Stand Out of Our Light , he makes the case that what is at stake is not productivity but freedom. “Attention,” he writes, “is the fuel of our lives, the ingredient essential to any self-chosen goal.” Without the capacity to direct your own attention, you cannot pursue your own goals, make your own decisions or live according to your own values, regardless of how much time you nominally have.

Williams describes the infrastructure of the attention economy as deploying an “entire army” of engineers, algorithms and behavioral scientists against a single target: your ability to choose what you think about. And he argues that this constitutes not merely an inconvenience but a genuine threat to human autonomy. The freedom of attention, in his framing, is the precondition for every other freedom because without it you cannot exercise your own will in any meaningful sense.

What the New Thought Tradition Already Knew

There is an older way of understanding what is being lost. The New Thought tradition that shaped SUCCESS® from its founding held that directed mental energy is the primary creative force available to a human being. What you attend to is what you ultimately create. The quality and direction of your attention determines the quality and direction of your life.

This wasn’t mysticism. It was a serious claim about how mind and outcome relate, one that neuroscience has since confirmed in structural terms. The brain builds what it practices. The mind that habitually moves toward whatever is most immediately stimulating builds a different kind of attention than the mind that habitually chooses where to look and stays there. One is reactive. The other is creative.

The attention economy, in this light, is not competing for your time. It is competing for your creative capacity, your ability to generate original thought, pursue novel ideas, build things that require sustained concentration and see them through. These are the capacities that most distinguish high-performers from the merely busy, and they are precisely the capacities that fragmented attention most directly erodes.

The Asymmetry No One Talks About

Here is what makes this problem genuinely difficult. The systems extracting your attention have been built by some of the most sophisticated engineers on the planet, operating under competitive pressure, using behavioral science to exploit psychological vulnerabilities and optimizing continuously against a single metric: engagement. You, on the other side of this arrangement, have good intentions and a phone.

This asymmetry is not a reason for despair. But it is a reason to stop treating the problem as one of personal discipline alone. Choosing to put your phone in another room is not willpower failing or succeeding; it is a rational response to a structural imbalance. So is turning off notifications by default, designing your working environment to remove the input streams you haven’t chosen and treating your first hours of the day as too valuable to allocate to other people’s algorithms before you have done your own thinking.

The reclamation is not primarily a matter of apps or systems, though those can help. It is a matter of understanding what you are protecting and why it is worth protecting. Attention is not a resource in the way that money or time is a resource. It is closer to the medium through which you exist in the world, the faculty through which everything else becomes possible. The person who cannot direct their own attention cannot, in any meaningful sense, direct their own life.

What Reclaiming It Actually Requires

The practical answer is simpler than the philosophical stakes might suggest and harder than any productivity system will tell you.

It requires deciding, ahead of time and on your own terms, what your attention is for. Not in an abstract sense, but concretely: What work deserves the quality of concentration that you have in the first two hours of your day? What relationships deserve the kind of full presence you are capable of when you are not simultaneously monitoring a feed? What problems are worth the extended, uninterrupted thought that produces genuine insight rather than adequate output?

Once you have answered those questions honestly, the decisions become clearer. Not easy, but clearer. The notification that can wait until you choose to look at it. The meeting that does not require you to be simultaneously available elsewhere. The hour before the feed that belongs to your own thinking rather than a platform’s engagement metric.

Simon observed in 1971 that the problem of allocating attention efficiently would become one of the defining challenges of an information-rich world. What he could not have anticipated was the scale of the infrastructure that would eventually be deployed to make that allocation for you, without your knowledge, in service of someone else’s interests.

The first act of reclaiming your attention is simply knowing that this is happening. The second is deciding it is worth the effort to stop.

Featured image from DB-Films/Shutterstock