The Story Behind No Makeup Makeup

In 2024, Victoria Jackson returned to the beauty industry. She had unfinished business. Decades before “no-makeup makeup” became a staple of TikTok tutorials and minimalist routines, Jackson had built an empire on the idea that less product could reveal more of the person wearing it.

She introduced the philosophy in the 1980s, long before bareMinerals, Jane Iredale and other industry pioneers caught up. Then, at the height of her success, she stepped away abruptly to focus on something far more urgent: her daughter’s health and a global effort to advance autoimmune disease research.

After a more-than-16-year hiatus, she reentered the cosmetics world with the intention to reclaim and refine what she left behind. “[I] only wanted to come back with what [we] really thought would be, and is, the world’s greatest foundation,” Jackson says.

That uncompromisable standard set the tone for her second act. Backed by modern formulation science, advanced manufacturing and a top-notch team, Jackson’s relaunch of Victoria Jackson Cosmetics proved that the best ideas, when done right, don’t age. In 2024, she reinvented the brand under the name No Makeup Makeup—a term she trademarked in 2004.

After a successful career as a Hollywood makeup artist, Jackson launched her namesake makeup brand in 1986. At a time when bold, heavy makeup defined the decade, Jackson introduced the idea that beauty should enhance, not conceal. “For me, it’s always been my truth—long before it was a trend,” she says.

Her interpretation of “no-makeup makeup” is about authenticity. The goal is to soften imperfections, not conceal them entirely, allowing natural skin, tone and texture to remain visible. “It’s… less makeup so more of you gets to show up,” she explains.

Jackson brought her “less is best” mindset to millions through highly successful infomercials, where she focused as much on education as on selling. The momentum carried into a boundary-breaking run on QVC, where she built a loyal following by demystifying beauty in real time.

Today, the industry is saturated with brands promising effortless beauty. But Jackson sees it differently. “No-makeup makeup has never really gone away,” she says. “It’s always been trending.”

But in 2008, her daughter Ali was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica (NMO), a rare autoimmune disease, and given just four years to live. The devastating diagnosis pushed Jackson to step away from the beauty industry. “It was an overnight mascara-to-medicine for me,” she says.

With no medical background, Jackson picked up textbooks and taught herself the fundamentals of molecular immunology. That determination led to the creation of the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation, which funds critical research aimed at better understanding, treating and ultimately curing NMO.

The results were advocacy and impact at scale. Jackson collected data that eventually contributed to the world’s largest biorepository for the disease. By 2020, those efforts supported the approval of three FDA-approved treatments for NMO—something that hadn’t existed when her daughter was first diagnosed.

For Jackson, the work was deeply personal—but its ripple effects were global. Today, Ali, now in her early 30s, has defied her original prognosis and so have countless others living with NMO.

Still, even as Jackson stepped away from beauty, the brand she left behind didn’t fade from memory. Thousands of loyal customers continued searching for her original foundation, reaching out in hopes of its return. The demand was a clear signal that Jackson’s makeup products were solutions people hadn’t been able to replace. So she reconnected with longtime collaborator and now No Makeup Makeup co-founder and chief executive officer Kim Wileman about perfecting her original idea.

The two first met years earlier when Wileman interviewed for a role at Jackson’s company and was hired on the spot. With a background in product innovation and a consultancy that worked across multiple brands, Wileman approached the relaunch of No Makeup Makeup with a clear framework to identify the problem and engineer the solution. “Victoria is a visionary,” Wileman says. “And I am [the] operator.”

That meant starting with Jackson’s original foundation and rethinking it through a modern lens. Together, they set out to build a product that fully realized her philosophy using the best technology, ingredients and formulation science available today.

That process took two years of iteration, testing and refinement.

Working with chemists and a state-of-the-art manufacturing partner in Italy, Jackson and Wileman reengineered the original Victoria Jackson foundation from the ground up. Advances in formulation allowed them to create a hybrid cream-balm texture that feels weightless on the skin while delivering natural coverage.

In an industry where inclusivity is often equated with offering dozens of shades, Jackson and Wileman drew on retail data and extensive testing to develop a tightly edited lineup.

That clarity has translated into rapid growth. Since its official launch in July 2024, the brand has quickly gained traction across both direct-to-consumer channels and QVC, where Jackson first built her audience decades ago. In one 50-minute appearance, Jackson sold more than $1 million in product. To date, the brand has sold hundreds of thousands of units across platforms, with consistent sellouts and a growing community of repeat customers.

For Wileman, that momentum is less about marketing and more about product-market fit. “Product is queen,” she says. “It’s a fantastic product, so it sells itself.”

Everything about No Makeup Makeup, from its formulation to its business model, reflects a consistent philosophy: Start with the customer, solve real problems and eliminate anything unnecessary. It’s the same mindset that guided Jackson in the 1980s. In many ways, her second act feels less like a comeback and more like a continuation.

Images courtesy of No Makeup Makeup

This article was first published in the September/October 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.