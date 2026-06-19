Here’s the thing about psychological safety: Most leaders think they already have it.

Their team meetings run smoothly. People seem engaged. Nobody raises their voice. The group gets along. And so the leader checks the box, confident they’ve built the kind of culture they’ve been told to build.

But “pleasant” is not the same as “psychologically safe” at work. And that confusion is costing teams more than most leaders realize.

In 2024, the American Psychological Association surveyed more than 2,000 employed U.S. adults and found that workers in low psychological safety environments were more than twice as likely to be actively job-hunting—41% compared to 19% in high safety environments. Gallup’s 2026 workplace report put a harder number on the broader problem: Global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, the lowest level since 2020, and the second straight year of decline, costing the world economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity, roughly 9% of global GDP.

The gap between the team you think you’re running and the one you actually have is precisely where performance goes to hide.

The Definition That Changes Everything

In 1999, Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson published what would become one of the most cited papers in organizational psychology. Her definition was not soft. She described psychological safety as a shared belief that a team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking: the collective confidence that you can speak up, ask a question, challenge an idea or admit a mistake without being punished, humiliated or ignored.

Notice what’s absent from that definition: Comfort. Harmony. Agreeableness.

Psychological safety is not about making people feel warm. It’s about making it safe to take risks in front of each other. Those are very different things.

The word “risk” is doing the heavy lifting here. A team that never disagrees, never surfaces problems and never challenges leadership isn’t psychologically safe; it’s psychologically compliant. And compliance looks exactly like safety until the moment it stops.

Why the ‘Nice’ Team Is Often the Most Dangerous One

Think about the teams you’ve watched perform well on the surface—positive vibes, clean Slack channels, no conflict. Now ask yourself one question: When something goes wrong, do they say so immediately?

When psychological safety is absent, your team is still making decisions about what to tell you. They’re just making them without you. Information gets filtered before it reaches your desk. Concerns get softened into suggestions. Bad news travels slowly, and by the time it arrives, it’s almost always bigger than it needed to be.

Edmondson calls this a “Cassandra culture,” an environment where warnings go unheeded because speaking up carries a cost, even an unspoken one. The leader may never explicitly say, “Don’t bring me problems.” But if they reacted poorly the last few times someone did, the message got sent anyway.

The APA’s 2024 data sharpens this dynamic into something measurable. Workers in lower psychological safety environments reported emotional exhaustion at nearly double the rate of those in high safety environments: 34% compared to 17%. Your team’s silence is not contentment. It’s often the sound of people conserving energy for a workplace they no longer trust to receive them honestly.

What the Research on 180 Teams Actually Found

In 2012, Google launched Project Aristotle , a multiyear study of more than 180 of its own teams designed to answer one question: What separates high-performing teams from average ones?

The initial hypothesis was talent-based. The assumption was that the best teams would be made up of the best individual performers. They were wrong. Individual skill, seniority and personality had far less predictive power than how team members interacted with each other. And of all the dynamics researchers measured, psychological safety emerged as the strongest predictor of team performance.

But here’s the part most summaries leave out: Psychological safety wasn’t synonymous with low standards. The research pointed to something counterintuitive; you need both high standards and psychological safety for a team to consistently perform. Safety without rigor produces a comfortable team that doesn’t push itself. Rigor without safety produces a high-pressure team that withholds information to protect itself. The combination is what produces the teams that actually win.

At Harvard Business Impact’s 2025 Partners’ Meeting, Edmondson delivered a keynote built around exactly that idea: Psychological safety and high standards aren’t actually in tension. Both are required for high performance. As one attendee’s recap of the session put it, teams without safety may look agreeable while staying silent, and teams without standards may feel comfortable but lack rigor.

That’s the full picture. Most leaders get half of it.

The Three Behaviors That Actually Build It

Most leadership advice on psychological safety stays at the level of philosophy. Be open. Create trust. Foster belonging. These are aspirations, not behaviors. Edmondson’s research prescribes something far more actionable: three specific leader behaviors that signal to your team it’s safe to take interpersonal risks.

Frame the work as a learning challenge. When you begin a project, a meeting or a difficult conversation by acknowledging that you don’t have all the answers and that you need everyone’s input to get it right, you lower the perceived cost of being wrong. You’re not asking for perfection. You’re signaling that the room is for figuring things out—together.

Invite participation explicitly. Silence is not agreement, and waiting for people to volunteer is not the same as creating space for them. Asking “Who sees this differently?” or “What are we missing?” signals that dissent is not only tolerated; it’s needed. This matters most for the quieter voices in the room, who are typically the first to disengage when they don’t feel genuinely invited in.

Respond productively when someone takes the risk. This is the behavior that matters most, and the one most leaders underestimate. How you react the first time someone brings you a problem, a challenge or an honest mistake shapes every conversation that follows. A visible flash of frustration, a dismissive response or a “Why didn’t you catch this sooner?” doesn’t have to happen twice before people stop trying.

Run This Four-Question Diagnostic Before Your Next 1-on-1

You don’t need a survey or a consultant to get a working read on where your team actually stands. These four questions will tell you a great deal.

When was the last time someone on your team openly disagreed with you in a meeting? If you’re struggling to remember, that’s your answer. When someone makes a mistake, what’s the first thing they do—report it or manage it? Teams with psychological safety surface problems early. Teams without it surface only when they’ve grown too large to hide. Do your team members ask clarifying questions in group settings or only in private? Questions whispered after the meeting are a reliable sign that people don’t feel safe not knowing in front of each other. When was the last time someone brought you a problem that genuinely surprised you? If bad news reaches you only after it’s already escalated, your team has learned not to give you the early warning.

You’re looking for a pattern, not a perfect score. One or two “no” answers point to a specific gap you can address directly. All four are signals that something more systemic needs your attention, and your behavior is the most likely place to start.

Safety Isn’t Soft—It’s an Information Architecture Problem

Here’s the real business case for psychological safety: It has nothing to do with being liked and everything to do with information flow. The leader who builds a psychologically safe team gets better data, faster. Problems surface before they compound. Bad ideas get challenged before they become expensive commitments. And the people doing the work—knowing they can speak honestly—tend to stay.

Boston Consulting Group ’s 2024 global survey of 28,000 professionals found that when psychological safety is high, only 3% of employees are at risk of quitting within the year. When it’s low, that number rises to 12%. That’s a 4x difference in retention driven entirely by whether people believe they can be honest with you.

Your team isn’t waiting for a new strategy or a bigger budget to give you their best. They’re waiting to find out whether it’s safe to be honest with you first.

Start there.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock