In 2024, researchers at Drexel University’s Creativity Research Lab strapped high-density electroencephalogram (EEG) caps onto 32 jazz guitarists—ranging from highly seasoned players to relative novices—and asked them to improvise. As the musicians played, the EEGs tracked their brain oscillations in real time. The scientists were looking for something specific: the neural signature of what Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi called flow, a state of effortless, deeply absorbed attention so engaging that, in his words, “nothing else seems to matter.”

What they found was, in a word, counterintuitive.

When experienced musicians reported their deepest flow states, the brain’s executive control regions—specifically the superior frontal gyri , the areas associated with self-monitoring, deliberate planning and conscious oversight—went quiet. Not slightly reduced. Quiet. The neural activity that researchers might have expected to increase during peak creative performance was, instead, the first thing to dial down.

The study, published in Neuropsychologia in 2024 , lent support to a phenomenon neuroscientists have been theorizing for years under the term “transient hypofrontality” : the hypothesis that certain high-performance states are achieved not by trying harder, but by releasing the very circuits that try. The conscious mind, in these moments, largely steps out of its own way.

“The findings reveal the creative flow state involves two key factors,” the Drexel team concluded : extensive experience that builds specialized neural networks for generating ideas, plus “the release of control—‘letting go’—to allow this network to work with little or no conscious supervision.”

The letting go, it turns out, is not a metaphor.

The Productivity Numbers No One Expected

The scale of what’s available in flow has taken the business world years to absorb.

A widely cited 10-year McKinsey study—referenced by flow researcher Steven Kotler in his Harvard Business Review writing and elsewhere —asked senior executives to estimate their own productivity in flow versus out of it. The reported productivity increase was up to 500%—a striking figure, though one based on executive self-reports rather than objective output metrics, a caveat worth keeping in mind. Kotler, Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective , has built much of his research program around a simple premise: flow doesn’t just improve performance at the margins. It fundamentally reorganizes what a human being is capable of doing.

By Kotler’s synthesis of accumulated flow research—including Harvard professor Teresa Amabile’s findings that positive affect serves as an antecedent to creative thinking with incubation periods of up to two days, and DARPA-funded research with Advanced Brain Monitoring on accelerated military training using neurofeedback—flow’s productivity multiplier is dramatic enough that the order of magnitude matters more than any single number. The Flow Research Collective collaborates with researchers at institutions including USC, Stanford, and UCLA , using neuroimaging tools to map what Kotler calls the neurobiological signature of flow.

The operating mechanism begins to explain itself in the Drexel data. When the prefrontal cortex stands down, the brain’s more specialized, deeply automatized networks can operate with less interference. The conductor, in a sense, trusts the orchestra. And the orchestra plays.

What the Quantum Biologists Are Finding Underneath

Simultaneous to the flow research, a separate—and far stranger—line of inquiry has been converging on similar territory from a completely different direction.

Quantum biology is a young field, still contested in many of its claims, but one that has accumulated enough experimental evidence in the last decade to earn serious attention from mainstream neuroscience. Its central proposition: that quantum mechanical effects—not just chemical and electrical ones—may be operationally relevant inside living biological systems, including the human brain.

In May 2025, a paper published in Neuroscience of Consciousness by Oxford Academic reviewed evidence supporting a long-controversial idea: the Orchestrated Objective Reduction (Orch-OR) theory, originally formulated by physicist Sir Roger Penrose and anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff, M.D., of the University of Arizona . The review’s author, Michael C. Wiest of Wellesley College, argued the theory is now better supported than mainstream commentary often acknowledges—though mainstream neuroscience has not reached consensus on whether quantum processes are causally relevant to consciousness.

The theory holds that consciousness arises, at least in part, from quantum computations occurring inside microtubules—protein structures within neurons that were long assumed to be simple structural scaffolding. Penrose and Hameroff proposed, controversially, that quantum coherence could be maintained in these structures long enough to play a functional role in the emergence of conscious experience.

For years, critics argued that the brain was too “warm and wet” for quantum effects to survive: at body temperature, the thermal noise should destroy any quantum coherence almost instantly. The 2025 review directly challenged this assumption, citing experimental evidence of quantum effects occurring in microtubules at room temperature , as well as what it described as direct physical evidence of a macroscopic quantum entangled state in the living human brain correlated with conscious states and working memory performance.

That last point references a notable 2022 Trinity College Dublin experiment by Kerskens and López Pérez , published in the Journal of Physics Communications, in which MRI signals consistent with quantum entanglement were detected in the brains of 40 subjects—signals that faded when participants fell asleep and lost conscious awareness. The researchers concluded that brain processes may rely on quantum mechanisms tied to cognition and consciousness.

To be clear: this research remains contested terrain. Mainstream neuroscience has not concluded that quantum processes in microtubules are causally relevant to consciousness rather than merely correlated with it. The debate is active, serious and unresolved.

But in December 2025, Joachim Keppler published findings in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience proposing that conscious states in the brain may arise through “resonant coupling” of neural activity—specifically in cortical microcolumns interacting with glutamate—with what physicists call the zero-point field, the background quantum energy that permeates all of space, even in conditions that would otherwise be considered a vacuum.

What this means practically, if the evidence holds, is that the brain may not be a closed system isolated from the quantum fabric of reality. It may be, in some experimentally probeable sense, in conversation with it.

The Observer Cannot Be Removed From the Equation

This brings us to a principle that has sat at the heart of quantum physics since Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr wrestled with it in the 1920s : the role of measurement. In quantum mechanics, a particle does not have a definite position or state until it is measured. The act of measurement—the interaction between a quantum system and an experimental apparatus—participates in determining which possibility becomes actual. (Some popular accounts extend this to consciousness itself, but Bohr was careful to reject that reading; in his framing, the “observer” is the measuring apparatus, not the mind behind it.)

For a century, physicists have debated what this means philosophically. But the recent strand of research described above—from the Trinity College Dublin entanglement experiments to Keppler’s zero-point field model—has begun to push these questions out of pure philosophy and toward empirical testing. The findings are preliminary and require independent replication, but the implication is significant: consciousness and quantum physical conditions may not be two separate domains with an impenetrable wall between them. They may interact. They may, in some sense, be aspects of the same underlying phenomenon.

Separately, epigenetics research has been building a complementary case at the cellular level. A 2019 review in Cogent Psychology by Liester and Sullivan—widely cited in the years since—established that epigenetic modifications driven by environmental stimuli, including mental and emotional states, can produce lasting alterations to gene expression affecting neurons and neural circuits involved in cognition and perception. DNA methylation and histone modifications—the molecular switches that determine which genes are active at any given time—respond to experience. Psychotherapy , meditation and shifts in psychological state have been documented to produce measurable epigenetic changes. The mind, in other words, reaches all the way down to the genome.

What SUCCESS® Knew Before the Instruments Could Measure It

Napoleon Hill published Think and Grow Rich in 1937. Wallace Wattles wrote The Science of Getting Rich in 1910. SUCCESS® magazine was founded in 1897—129 years ago—on the premise that consciousness is not a passive receiver of reality but an active participant in it. That thought precedes outcome. That belief shapes the material world.

For most of that century, this was considered, at best, motivational. Inspiring, perhaps, but not scientific.

What the current generation of consciousness research, flow neuroscience and epigenetics data collectively suggest is that this framing has been premature. The Drexel study shows that the deepest creative states are achieved by a quieting of conscious interference—the very experience that advanced meditation practitioners, flow athletes and master performers have described for centuries as the gateway to something larger than ordinary cognition.

The emerging quantum biology data, while contested, suggests that these quieted, coherent brain states may be the conditions under which the brain’s quantum mechanical properties can most fully operate—or, in the language of the zero-point field research, the conditions under which the brain can most fully resonate.

The science doesn’t tell us what to call this. It doesn’t need to.

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi , before his death in 2021, described flow as a state where effort and result collapse into a single seamless motion. Stuart Hameroff describes quantum-coherent microtubule activity as a possible substrate for moments of genuine mental clarity, creativity and awareness that are qualitatively different from ordinary cognition.

These are, by every measure, descriptions of the same territory. The language is different. The instruments used to map it are different. But the territory—that quiet, clean, capable state where something in the human being operates beyond its ordinary ceiling—appears consistently across the data.

What’s remarkable is not, in the end, that consciousness might influence reality. What’s remarkable is that we now have the instruments to begin measuring how.