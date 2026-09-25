The Least Techy Industries Are Winning the AI Race

The biggest artificial intelligence disruption isn’t happening in Silicon Valley, where software startups and tech giants rule. Instead, it’s happening in rural towns, in small businesses, and through entrepreneurs running what are colloquially referred to as “blue-collar businesses.” These are plumbers, mechanics, roofers, electricians and construction workers, most of whom run small operations with only a handful of employees. Their adoption of AI has flipped the script on which industries are emphatically embracing cutting-edge technology. The U.S. is entering into what many are calling a “blue-collar revolution,” where, according to a 2025 Resume Builder report, 42% of Generation Z is now opting for blue-collar careers over white-collar desk jobs. The right AI strategy has the potential to fuel the backbone of the American economy.

Why Human-in-the-Loop AI Matters for Small Businesses

Rafsan Bhuiyan, founder and CEO of OrionQ, delivers AI solutions for small-business owners within this blue-collar context using agentic AI, or advanced and autonomous AI that can go beyond creating content to executing tasks. Bhuiyan has seen firsthand how this early adoption is impacting the trades. Through modular systems, Bhuiyan gives leaders without corporate-sized budgets access to enterprise-grade AI that can simplify workflows, reduce overhead and enhance profits. The goal in these settings isn’t to remove human interaction, Bhuiyan says, but rather to improve the employee and customer experience.

“I understand people’s fear around AI because they don’t understand it,” Bhuiyan says. “My priority, based on my experience, is that there is a huge need for human-in-the-middle AI. It can be agentic AI; it can be AI that does a certain task—whatever it is, there should be a human in the loop.”

Implementing AI in these industries is about simplification: shrinking 20 open tabs and unique passwords into one platform to reduce repetition and streamline processes so a handful of employees can service a broad customer base. With this approach, AI becomes so integrated into a team’s workflow that they forget it exists—which is the point.

“Some companies are overcomplicating it,” Bhuiyan says. “AI needs to be the type of tool that people forget about.... If you can simplify something to the point where it’s almost second nature—you don’t even think about it—you can just approach it easily.”

How AI Agents Handle Calls, Scheduling and Lead Generation

For skilled workers whose revenue depends on manual labor that happens outside of the office, AI serves as a suite of entry-level employees who can handle the unglamorous-but-necessary work of answering calls, scheduling meetings, booking jobs, capturing potential leads and providing customer support. In these contexts, AI isn’t about hype but rather survival. AI agents conduct intelligent conversations with clients to identify serious buyers, present them as warm prospects who are ready to complete a transaction, and handle follow-ups to drive conversions.

With OrionQ, Bhuiyan presents these AI agents to clients through the OrionQ Vega Card, an all-in-one platform that combines critical components—product recommendations, scheduler, AI voice calls, e-mail and SMS messaging—to reduce friction for both sales teams and customers. With the Vega Card, every account that uses the platform has access to a dashboard of agentic automations that can reach out to customers, showcase products and answer questions. Bhuiyan calls it a “single source of truth” that behaves like an app but is browser based, removing the need for multiple downloads, payment platforms and website links.

“We want to make it very simple,” Bhuiyan says. “We don’t want you to memorize 24 passwords to get into your system.”

One Platform, Many AI Agents

Each AI automation is a constellation in a solar system of AI options, like lead-generation agents, marketing agents and RevOps (revenue operations). These constellations can work independently or in conjunction with each other to build a data-driven framework that maximizes revenue as it manages customers throughout their lifecycle, from prospect to purchase.

“These are all interconnected into this one platform,” Bhuiyan says. “Voice AI, marketing, sequence AI—different agents doing [their] role. You don’t have to go to tl;dv to see messages and search, and then come to Slack and then come to Claude.... You have this one platform that takes action.”

This interconnectivity gives small-business owners the ability to scale without a significant increase to their overhead costs. Bhuiyan has seen this benefit firsthand in his garage shop clients who rely on “context layers,” a unified architecture that connects emails, calls, customer interactions and maps. These layers give employees real-time information about a customer’s location and contact information, any requested repairs or purchase, and maps. These layers give employees real-time information about a customer’s location and contact information, any requested repairs or purchases, and offers clarification through speech-to-text while on the go.

“Anytime they need help, they can just talk to the AI,” Bhuiyan says. “This AI is not ChatGPT.... This is your work tool that can talk to you.”

Trades Are Embracing AI Faster Than Expected

Like the internet, AI is quickly becoming a part of everyday life, and blue-collar industries are no exception. Bhuiyan sees their rapid adoption as a “soft landing” that will shorten the learning curve as the technology continues to evolve in the future. As this culture shift escalates, Bhuiyan has made it his mission to reduce complexity and make AI and its companion technology more accessible and user-friendly.

3 Predictions for The Future of AI in Blue-Collar Work

As the trade continue to embrace artificial intelligence, Rafsan Bhuiyan expects that a rapid tech evolution will revolutionize how blue-collar workers complete their tasks.

Take over Risky Jobs. Bhuiyan sees AI soon taking over high-risk manual labor, like underwater welding and dangerous construction tasks that carry high fatality risks, through the use of nanobots and physical tech that can conduct intricate work.

Spot Problems Before They Start. Vision AI will be used to assess construction elements like electrical and plumbing to identify potential problems and ensure work is code-compliant.

Act As a Research Assistant – Even Without Internet. Field workers will be able to troubleshoot and research even in the absence of cellular or internet service through air gapped technology that encapsulates the company’s cloud environment and secures it from external breaches or threats.

Image courtesy of Rafsan Bhuiyan

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.