There’s a belief system most high-performers carry but have never said out loud: My anxiety is my engine. If I lose the urgency, I lose the edge.

I’ve worked with thousands of high-performers over 30 years: real estate team leaders, PE and hedge fund partners, entrepreneur-operators managing significant enterprises. The ones who’ve built the most tend to hold this belief the tightest. They’re not wrong that urgency produced results. What they haven’t examined is whether the urgency was ever actually theirs or a survival response they built in their twenties when the stakes felt genuinely life-or-death.

The thing keeping you afraid to relax isn’t a character flaw. It’s a nervous system that learned that urgency equals survival and never received the update that the original threat is over.

The Story That Does the Most Damage Is the One You Never Question

Staying afraid to relax and calling it discipline doesn’t make the fear productive. It makes it invisible.

This is the part most high-performance frameworks completely miss. The entire coaching and productivity industry is selling ways to increase your output: Optimization systems. Habit stacks. Time-blocking frameworks. Better morning routines. None of them ask whether the engine underneath is actually your engine or an automatic behavioral pattern formed under a specific set of circumstances that no longer exist.

The answer matters because only one of those is upgradeable.

The survival-based pattern runs because it once worked. The nervous system keeps it alive because it once produced safety. It doesn’t distinguish between the 26-year-old building his first company under genuine threat of failure and the 48-year-old running a successful enterprise with excellent fundamentals. It fires the same urgency signal. Every single time.

SUCCESS® Tip: Ask yourself this once, honestly: “What do I believe will happen if I genuinely relax for a week?” The answers reveal the real engine. Not the story you tell in interviews. The one that runs at 11 p.m. when the deal isn’t closed yet.

What Emotional Intelligence Research Actually Shows About Top Performance

TalentSmart, which has assessed more than 1 million professionals on emotional intelligence, found that 90% of top performers score high on EQ. The defining trait isn’t intensity. It’s the capacity to stay regulated under pressure, to process clearly when the stakes are high, rather than narrow into tunnel vision.

This is the research the urgency narrative can’t explain. If anxiety were the performance driver, the highest producers would cluster at the high end of stress response. They don’t. They cluster at the high end of regulation.

The distinction matters because it changes what you optimize for. Fighting the anxiety, managing it, channeling it, using it as fuel are all strategies for making peace with an expensive cost. Addressing the underlying pattern that generates the anxiety in the first place is a different category of intervention entirely.

The Questions That Locate the Pattern

When I ask high-performers what they believe will happen if they relax, the answers are remarkably consistent. They don’t vary much by industry, income level or geography. The automatic patterns driving sustained urgency tend to sound like variations of the same small set of thoughts:

“If I slow down, someone else takes what I built.”

“I don’t know who I am when I’m not working.”

“I’m afraid that if I feel peace, I’ll stop caring.”

“I do my best work under pressure. I don’t trust the version of me that isn’t stressed.”

Every one of those is a protection program running inside a situation that no longer requires it. The nervous system learned through urgency and now treats calm as the problem to solve, not a state to operate from.

These are not character flaws. They’re conditioned responses, automatic behavioral patterns that once worked and now fire indiscriminately, tagging stillness as danger. The fact that they feel completely rational from the inside is precisely what makes them persistent. Of course you should be alert. Of course there’s something to manage. The story always finds evidence.

SUCCESS® Tip: The pattern that generates urgency is almost always self-justifying. It will produce reasons why this particular moment is different, why the fear is appropriate right now. Learning to recognize that narrative structure is more useful than trying to logic your way out of it.

The Cost That Doesn’t Show Up on the P&L (Until It Does)

The American Psychological Association has indicated that chronic stress can narrow cognitive processing, reducing the bandwidth available for complex, long-horizon thinking. Capital allocation decisions. Hiring choices that compound over a decade. Relationship management with the partners and team members whose loyalty you actually need when circumstances get difficult.

You don’t make those decisions in a sprint. You make them in a state. And if that state is chronic urgency, you’re running compressed cognitive resources through decisions that need expansion.

I’ve watched partners at funds with superior information underperform because their automatic threat responses kept firing urgency signals into situations that needed patience and open attention. The information advantage was real. The state they were processing it from neutralized it. Not visibly at first. Slowly, and then all at once.

Motion from fear depletes. Motion from mental clarity compounds. From the outside, and sometimes on the early-stage P&L, they look identical. And then they don’t.

What the Transition Actually Looks Like

The shift from fear-fueled performance to calm-mind performance is not about working less. The high-performers I’ve watched make this shift often move faster afterward, not slower. They stop spending a significant portion of their cognitive capacity managing the anxiety that was supposed to be powering them.

Here’s the metaphor that tends to land: You’ve been running a gas engine. It worked. You built something real with it. But you’ve been refueling constantly, buying urgency with sleep, with relationships, with physical health, with a version of yourself that’s always slightly on edge. And calling the pit stops “discipline.”

Mental clarity is the cleaner fuel source. It doesn’t need to be replenished through fear.

High-performers who make this transition don’t go soft. They get precise. The noise between the decision and the action drops. The regret rate on major choices decreases. The version of you operating from a regulated nervous system isn’t less ambitious. It’s less expensive.

SUCCESS® Tip: Track your decision regret rate over the next quarter. Not outcomes, which are partly external. Regret: the decisions that, looking back, you made from urgency rather than clarity. That metric tells you more about your operating state than your revenue numbers do.

The Research Foundation Underneath This (& Why It Matters for Credibility)

The mechanisms I’m describing are not just theory. A randomized controlled trial of middle managers in Sweden tested a six-week acceptance and commitment therapy program, and participants showed improvements in stress. A separate study of executives took a group of senior leaders and managers through sessions targeting psychological flexibility: the capacity to stay present with a difficult emotion instead of automatically avoiding it. That flexibility measurably increased.

Taken together, the research supports a real mechanism: working with the automatic fear response directly, rather than managing its symptoms, changes how leaders relate to pressure.

This aligns with the TalentSmart EQ research, with APA’s cognitive load findings and with three decades of client patterns I’ve observed directly. The variable isn’t skill or work ethic or even intelligence. It’s the operating state those capacities are running inside.

The Bottom Line

The drive you’ve been calling discipline may be something you built in response to a set of conditions that have long since changed. That doesn’t diminish what you’ve created with it. It just means you’ve been paying more than you had to.

The question worth sitting with is not whether urgency produces results. It clearly does. The question is whether the results you’re built to produce are available to the version of you running on fear, or whether something different becomes possible when you’re not.

The drive that got you here doesn’t have to be the fear that limits what’s next.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock