How do you run 365 miles? You start with one mile at a time.

On my new podcast, Finding Passion and Purpose, I’ve noticed one thing with all the different guests that come from all different walks of life: They take action embracing that which they love. It’s amazing how often we get in our own way. We get over-faced with the massive mountain in front of us.

But how do you run 365 miles? You start with one mile at a time.

The key with anyone, maybe it’s passion or purpose, is to just do it. Don’t worry about the big or lofty stuff. Take one step today. So the big question is, if you were to lean into your passion and purpose, what’s the one thing that you could do today?

Watch the full video to hear more from Richard Janes!