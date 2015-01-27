Are you recovering from the Monday blues, or just one of those terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days? Less-than-good days happen, but they’re not mandatory. You can have a good day—hey, even a perfect one—anytime you want. But how?

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Pay attention to what you’re doing and thinking. Here are 10 positive habits to start today:

1. I will try to live and delight in the reality of being alive.

My past is forever gone, my future an uncertainty, so I will be happy and thankful for each moment.

2. I will not allow negative input into my mind.

Happiness is a choice, and I choose to be happy.

3. I will be thankful for my health, my loved ones, my business and my country.

I will also be thankful for any pain in crisis that helps me grow personally and professionally.

4. I will take care of my body,

realizing the importance of the words moderation and balance—and how much easier it will be to control my will and my actions once I’m conscious of this.

5. I will treat everyone I meet today the way I would like to be treated.

I want people to like themselves more when they’re with me.

6. I will avoid gossip, jealousy and negative thinking.

Most people don’t think about what they think about. But today I will make a conscious effort to hold positive thoughts in my mind.

7. I will write down my priorities,

thinking of my loved ones and my responsibilities. I might not get everything done, but I will do the most productive thing possible at every given moment.

8. I will strive to humble myself around others,

controlling my ego and making other people feel important.

9. I will learn how to better serve people.

I know my growth in all areas is in direct proportion to how I help, how I give back.

10. I will not take rejection personally.

I realize they can only reject my ideas and not me. I will keep on keepin’ on.

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