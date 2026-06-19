Support Networks and Resources to Navigate Life Transitions

Nothing in life stays the same. Children grow, bodies age and careers evolve. As the seasons of life ebb and flow across the years, leaning into the right support resources can make what might seem like endings feel like new beginnings.

Whether you find yourself in the wake of a loss or standing at a new, unexpected starting line, there are communities of people around the world with similar hobbies, heartaches and challenges who can walk alongside you as you prepare for a new adventure. These expert-backed tools and services, curated specifically for people experiencing a time of transition, offer practical and actionable steps. Infuse confidence, joy and resilience into your life as you embrace “next chapter” experiences.

Solo Travel

Girls’ Guide to the World

If your dream has been to see the world, it’s time to stop waiting for the right partner to go with you. Girls’ Guide to the World, a women-only travel company, designs carefully planned trips that combine style, culture and connection for small groups of women. The goal is to build lasting friendships while embarking on unique excursions to exotic locations like the savannas of Africa or the vineyards of Argentina with other adventurers. Each trip is exclusive, planned with authenticity and responsibility in mind, and aims to take guests off the beaten path to discover the heart of each destination. Trips are designed for the solo traveler, but friends and family are welcome. Either way, everyone gets their own room to enjoy and memories to last a lifetime.

Downsizing & Decluttering

Neat Method

Living and working in an organized space can lower stress and free up precious time for busy families and overscheduled go-getters. Even if clean counters and orderly closets don’t come easily for you, Neat Method is ready to help clear the clutter and corral the chaos with its army of trained organizers who tackle and transform dysfunctional spaces into sustainable, beautiful systems while residents are away or on vacation. No more tiresome weekend tidying sessions, frantically preparing for an unexpected guest or fighting with the overflowing junk drawer. Clients enjoy a fully functional and calm environment that blends seamlessly into their décor and supports them through every phase of life.

Loss of a Loved One

GriefShare

There is nothing predictable about grief. Some days it quietly seeps in to numb the feel-good moments of everyday life, while other times it crashes heavily like waves of anxiety and regret. GriefShare offers expert insight to normalize the grief experience, delivers clarity about how to process emotions and provides practical tips for how to find peace when nothing feels normal. The organization also hosts GriefShare groups that are available in 13-week sessions and bring together small gatherings of people who have endured the loss of a loved one and are looking for support. Most groups are either free or very low-cost to join, and there are thousands of available locations across the United States and around the world.

Navigating Midlife

Modern Elder Academy

What if your best years are still ahead of you? Modern Elder Academy (MEA) offers workshops, masterclasses and multiday immersion sessions featuring iconic thought leaders and speakers like Anne Lamott, Rob Bell and Elizabeth Gilbert to help adults design the next decades of their life with purpose and inspiration. MEA believes midlife is a calling, not a crisis, and combines the social science of longevity with what it calls “the art of intentional living” to help adults disrupt traditional beliefs about aging and create exciting, fulfilling new futures. Courses are available online or in person, and both offer access to a vibrant community filled with individuals dedicated to thriving in midlife.

Divorce Support

Fresh Starts Registry

New life changes require new linens. Well, maybe fresh sheets aren’t mandatory, but starting over after divorce often means changing everything from how you live to where you celebrate the holidays. With Fresh Starts Registry, you can handpick a list of necessities, like towels, lamps, and, yes, bedding, to allow your family and friends to rally around you as you rebuild.

The site also offers expert-led divorce education, scripts to fall back on during tough conversations, and a vetted network of professionals ranging from family law attorneys to children’s therapists ready to support you throughout the divorce experience. Connect with trauma-informed professionals and find easy-to-understand guides that empower you to stand on your own without feeling alone.

Featured image by MaxBelchenko/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the May/June 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.