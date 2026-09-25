The Sunday Scaries Aren’t a Scheduling Problem

It’s 7 p.m. on Sunday. The week ahead is planned. The inbox is under control. Nothing is actually wrong. And a low hum of dread shows up anyway.

If that’s familiar, you’re in the majority. A 2018 Harris Poll survey for LinkedIn found that 80% of professionals experience the Sunday scaries, with more than 90% of millennial and Gen Z respondents reporting them. Here’s what I’ve learned coaching high-performers for three decades: The Sunday scaries are not a scheduling problem. They’re a signal—and most people spend years treating the wrong thing.

The Complaint Nobody Brings to Coaching

When I train coaches in the SUCCESS Coaching Certification™ program, I teach them to listen for the problems clients mention in passing but never put on the agenda. Sunday dread is at the top of that list. Clients will spend a session on a hiring decision or a revenue plan, then say on the way out, “And of course I didn’t sleep Sunday night, but that’s normal.”

It’s common. It’s not normal.

Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace reports that 40% of employees worldwide experienced a lot of stress the previous day in 2025, a figure that has stayed above pre-pandemic levels for years. Sunday night is where that background stress becomes visible because for one evening there’s no activity to drown it out. The dread was there all week. Sunday is just when you can finally hear it.

You Can’t Calendar Your Way Out of the Sunday Scaries

The standard advice treats Sunday dread as a logistics failure: plan your week on Friday, prep your Monday the night before, protect your Sunday evening with a ritual. I’ve watched hundreds of disciplined people execute all of it flawlessly and still feel the knot in their stomach at sundown.

The dread isn’t produced by your calendar. It’s produced by your mind running a threat scan—automatically rehearsing everything that could go wrong next week and preparing your body to fight it. That rehearsal doesn’t check your planner first. A perfectly organized week gets scanned just as aggressively as a chaotic one, which is why the feeling survives every productivity system you throw at it.

This is the pattern I see in my strongest clients, not my weakest ones. High-achievers have highly trained threat scans. That vigilance built the career, and it doesn’t take weekends off.

Ask What the Dread Is Actually Rehearsing

The practical move is to stop managing the feeling and start reading it. Sunday dread is specific, even when it feels vague. Here’s the 15-minute exercise I give clients, and all it takes is a notebook.

First, complete this sentence in writing: “If next week goes wrong, it will be because of…” and list whatever comes. Don’t edit. You’ll usually find two or three concrete scenes: a conversation you’re avoiding, a number you don’t want to look at, a commitment you regret making.

Second, for each item, write down what it would mean about you if it happened. This is the real cargo. The dread is rarely about the meeting itself; it’s about the story your mind believes the bad meeting would prove—that you’re falling behind, that you can’t handle the role you built.

Third, test the claim against evidence. Ask: Have I survived a version of this before? What actually happened? Most people discover their track record of handling hard weeks is close to 100%, while their mind’s forecast assumes it’s close to zero.

Give Your Mind a Better Monday Preview

Once you’ve read the signal, replace the rehearsal instead of suppressing it. Sunday evening, write down the single most uncomfortable task on next week’s list and schedule it for Monday before noon. Then write one sentence describing the version of you that handles it well—calm, direct, unhurried—and read it Monday morning.

This works for a simple reason I’ve watched play out in thousands of coaching sessions: The mind rehearses something every Sunday no matter what. Your only choice is whether it rehearses vague catastrophe or a specific, winnable first move. Clients who adopt this tell me the dread doesn’t vanish overnight, but it shrinks from a fog covering the whole week down to one task with a plan attached. A fog can’t be beaten. A task can.

If your drive itself feels like it runs on alarm rather than choice, I’ve written about that pattern in The Drive You Call Discipline Might Be a Survival Reflex You Never Turned Off .

The Real Promise of Sunday Night

Sunday evening is the one span of the week when the noise stops and your relationship with your own work becomes audible. Most people numb it with a screen. I’m suggesting you interview it instead. The dread isn’t your enemy; it’s the most honest report you’ll get all week about where fear, not vision, is running the plan.

Read the report. Answer it with one scheduled move. Then take your Sunday back.

Featured image from ViDI Studio/Shutterstock