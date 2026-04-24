When Steve Jobs handed the CEO role to Tim Cook in August 2011, Jobs died six weeks later. Cook inherited one of the world’s most valuable companies with almost no runway—no public transition, no overlap, no road map. The succession worked only because Cook had quietly been running operations for years. The handoff was an emergency dressed up as a plan.

What Apple announced this week is something different. Tim Cook will step down as CEO on Sept. 1, 2026, and John Ternus—Apple’s 51-year-old head of hardware engineering and a 25-year company veteran—will take over. The transition, Apple said, follows “a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process” and was approved unanimously by the board. Cook isn’t disappearing. He’s becoming executive chairman, staying engaged with policy and strategy while Ternus runs the company.

This is not a crisis. It’s a blueprint. And it contains three lessons that apply to every leader—whether you’re running a $4 trillion company or a 10-person team.

Why Most Leaders Never Have This Conversation

Here’s the uncomfortable truth about succession planning: Most leaders avoid it entirely. According to research from Harvard Business Review , fewer than half of U.S. companies have an adequate plan or process for CEO succession. And a 2025 survey from Russell Reynolds Associates found that only 8% of board directors report their organization has proactively planned five or more years out.

The cost of that avoidance is staggering. Poor succession planning wipes out nearly $1 trillion in market value annually for S&P 1500 companies, according to Harvard Business Review . By contrast, companies with strong succession plans in place tend to see 20%-25% higher investor returns, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas .

The reason leaders avoid this conversation isn’t laziness. It’s psychology. Deloitte research on succession planning found that many incumbent CEOs experience genuine fear when the process turns from theoretical to real—because it forces a confrontation with their own replaceability. “There is such a gap between intention and execution in succession planning,” one HR executive told Deloitte, “because leaders don’t want to have people ready for their jobs.”

Cook, clearly, got over that. Here’s what he did instead.

Lesson 1: Build the Bench Before Anyone Knows You Need It

The best succession announcements look inevitable in hindsight—because the work happened years before anyone was paying attention.

Ternus didn’t emerge from nowhere. He joined Apple in 2001, became VP of hardware engineering in 2013, and was elevated to SVP in 2021. Industry observers and Apple insiders had long viewed Ternus as the most likely candidate to inherit the reins of one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. The announcement was a formality. The preparation was the work.

Contrast this with reactive succession, the kind that happens when a leader leaves unexpectedly. According to Egon Zehnder’s research involving nearly 1,000 global CEOs, an estimated 1 in 3 CEOs will exit with little-to-no notice. When that happens without a bench in place, the organization scrambles. Talent gaps widen. Momentum stalls. The wrong person often gets promoted too fast—or the right person gets poached by a competitor that spotted them first.

The actionable question for you isn’t, “Who could replace me?” It’s “Have I developed people two or three levels deep who could?” Korn Ferry’s research shows that boards recommending internal CEO candidates experience 54% lower attrition in the new CEO’s first three years compared to external hires. The internal pipeline isn’t just good governance; it’s a performance advantage.

Start by identifying the two or three people in your organization who could take on significantly more responsibility in the next 18 months. Then give them the assignments—and the visibility—to prove it.

Lesson 2: Make Your Successor Visible Before You Announce Them

This is the move that most leaders skip. They identify an internal successor, they develop that person privately and then they make a surprise announcement that shocks the organization and rattles investors. Apple did the opposite.

Apple’s public relations teams had begun signaling the company was preparing for a gradual transition of power. Ternus had taken on responsibilities well beyond traditional hardware engineering, influencing product road maps, features and strategic decisions typically reserved for more senior executives. He introduced flagship products at major keynotes. He joined Cook on international tours and regulatory meetings. He was, in effect, already leading—without the title.

Ternus himself acknowledged as much in his statement : “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor.” That’s not performative gratitude. It’s a description of how great succession actually works: mentorship that happens continuously, in context, over years.

For you, this looks like sponsoring high-potential people for the meetings they wouldn’t otherwise be in. It looks like letting your team present strategy to leadership instead of presenting it yourself. It looks like giving your most capable direct report the headline moment at the quarterly all-hands.

Visibility creates readiness. It also creates buy-in. When Ternus takes the Apple CEO role in September, no one inside the company will be blindsided. The transition was telegraphed, then confirmed. That’s intentional.

Lesson 3: Define Exactly What You Stay to Do

The third and most overlooked lesson is what Cook does next—and what he explicitly does not do.

As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world. That’s a deliberately narrow portfolio. Cook was Apple’s chief diplomat throughout his CEO tenure—navigating trade policy, regulatory relationships and geopolitical complexity. That skill transfers cleanly to the chairman role. What it does not include: product decisions, engineering direction, quarterly results or anything that would put him in Ternus’s lane.

This matters more than it sounds. The No. 1 failure mode in leadership transitions, especially when a founder or longtime CEO stays in the building, is role ambiguity. The incoming leader can’t lead if the outgoing leader keeps leading. The most destructive version of this plays out in founder-led companies where the founder nominally steps back but functionally remains the decision-maker. Teams learn quickly to route around the official structure and go straight to the source of real authority. The transition becomes theater.

Cook’s role as diplomat-in-chief solves this problem elegantly. It preserves his genuine value to the company while creating unmistakable clarity about who runs Apple now.

The question for you is: If you stepped into an advisory role tomorrow, what would you uniquely contribute, and what would you have to actively resist doing? Write that down before your transition happens, not after.

Succession Planning Begins Now

You don’t need to be handing off a $4 trillion company to apply these principles. Any leader managing a team, a department or a growing business is one unexpected event away from a succession crisis or a succession opportunity.

Start here. Identify your two most critical roles and ask: If those people left tomorrow, what happens? Then work backward. Who in your organization is six to 12 months away from being ready to step into more? What assignments, relationships and visibility would accelerate that? What would you need to stop doing to make room?

Succession planning isn’t about replacement. It’s about building an organization that is more capable than any single person in it—including you. That’s the real definition of a leader worth following.

Cook spent 15 years building Apple into a company that could hand the reins smoothly to a 25-year insider and have the stock barely move. That’s not just good governance. That’s the whole job.

Featured image from Xeniia X/Shutterstock