SUCCESS Stories Episode 38: Finding Permission to Dream with Chris Gardner

Chris Gardner is one of the all-time entrepreneurs, but you already know that if you have seen Will Smith play him in The Pursuit of Happyness, a film about Chris’s life. His new book Permission to Dream focuses on how we can make turn our “one day” into today, and it is available now from booksellers everywhere. He and Kindra discuss where his focus is today. And, yes, he does share some stories about Will Smith!

Ready to find your permission to dream? Take a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

