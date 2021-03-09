SUCCESS Stories Episode 31: Seizing the Moment with Allie Chernick

Starting a business is no easy task. For Allie Chernick, founder and owner of Allie’s Banana Bread, LLC, it came down to—you guessed it—seizing the moment. In this episode, Allie discusses the importance of social media in growing her business, patience in the often-slow evolution of business growth, and learning the art of delegation to fuel further growth.

Ready to hear how you can apply Allie’s experience to your own burgeoning business? Take a listen!

Click here to listen to Allie’s episode now!

RATE & SUBSCRIBE

If you love the SUCCESS Stories podcast, let us know! Please rate and review our show, and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes!