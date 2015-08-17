SUCCESS is looking for a few good bloggers. The national newsstand publication launched today, Aug. 17, its first-ever blog awards contest for personal development writers and bloggers. The 11 winning bloggers will be published in the January 2016 magazine and have the opportunity to become a regular contributor on SUCCESS.com.

“The SUCCESS BlogStar Awards is an opportunity to recognize outstanding bloggers who write and create great self-improvement content, and introduce them to the SUCCESS audience of personal and professional development consumers,” says K. Shelby Skrhak, SUCCESS director of digital content and social media. “As a blogger myself, I understand how difficult it can be to set yourself apart, but this awards contest gives bloggers the unique distinction of being named in SUCCESS magazine’s upcoming SUCCESS 25 issue featuring the most influential personal development personalities today.”

Starting today, fans may visit SUCCESS magazine’s Facebook page to nominate their favorite personal development blogs. The SUCCESS digital editorial team will review all blog nominations and determine the finalists to advance into the voting round. In the end, the top 11 blogs that receive the highest number of votes will win the title of SUCCESS BlogStar.

Nominations begin Aug. 17, 2015, 12:00 p.m. CT and will run through Aug. 21, 2015 11:59 p.m. CT. Voting begins Aug. 26, 2015, 12:00 p.m. CST and will run through Aug. 31, 2015, 11:59 p.m. CT. The 11 winners will be announced on Sept. 3, 2015.

Winners of the blog contest will receive the following:

• Coverage in the January 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine

• Opportunity to work with SUCCESS.com on future content partnerships

• Exposure with the SUCCESS brand via website, newsletters and social media promotion

• Congratulatory package from SUCCESS including a badge identifier to share on their blog

To nominate, visit the SUCCESS BlogStars app on SUCCESS magazine’s Facebook page. (Mobile users, use this link.)