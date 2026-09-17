Strategies to Manage Email Overload and Reclaim Your Time

It’s 9 a.m. on Monday, and your inbox is already bursting with dozens of unread messages. Meeting invites, project updates, client requests and newsletters all compete for your attention.

Sound familiar? For most professionals, this daily deluge of emails has become as routine as morning coffee.

The numbers tell a sobering story. Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report found that the average employee gets 117 emails daily and skims most in less than a minute. Meanwhile, a study by the email management platform Mailbird found that up to 35% of all emails remain unread, creating a nagging sense of falling behind. With the average Mailbird user receiving and sending around 71 emails a day, they may also spend an additional 1.1 hours each day recovering from those interruptions.

“People think their biggest challenge is that they get too many emails,” says Michael Olsen, co-founder of Mailbird. “But the real issue lies in how we communicate and the expectations we feel others have of us.” Olsen would know—since 2012, his company has helped millions of professionals transform their chaotic inboxes into streamlined communication hubs.

Ready to break free from email overwhelm? Olsen offers five battle-tested strategies to help you reclaim control of your inbox—and your workday:

1. Invest in your email command center.

Think of an email management tool as your command center—a single dashboard where all your communication streams converge. “If you have many emails in multiple accounts, switching back and forth between tabs will drain you,” Olsen explains. He recommends an email desktop client that unifies all your accounts for quick and easy access while enabling premium features across all email providers. For instance, while “undo send” might be limited to Gmail, a comprehensive management tool extends this functionality to all your accounts. The result? Less tab-switching, fewer missed messages and more mental bandwidth for actual work.

2. Execute the ‘great unsubscribe.'

We’ve all been there–mindlessly clicking “subscribe” to access a download or get a discount, only to face an avalanche of promotional emails in the coming weeks. It’s likely time for a subscription audit. “It’s such a simple gesture that many people tend to overlook and postpone,” Olsen notes. Take 15 minutes to ruthlessly unsubscribe from newsletters that no longer serve you. Modern email tools often have one-click unsubscribe features, making digital decluttering practically effortless.

3. Build your email architecture.

“Filters can be your best friend and using them is far easier than it may sound,” Olsen advises. He recommends setting up folders based on projects, clients or priorities and then creating automated rules for incoming emails.

Olsen gives the example of creating a folder for client X. Any email coming from client X or anything related to your work with this client can be set up to be sorted into the client X folder. This way, you’ll have all the emails in that folder, and you can go through them whenever you’re working on your client X project. “This feature organizes things perfectly and saves you so much brainpower and time,” Olsen points out.

4. Centralize with a unified inbox.

For the multi-account juggler, a unified inbox is your secret weapon. Olsen emphasizes that going through emails from multiple accounts can feel overwhelming, “but it’s less so if you have them all in one place.” The unified search capability means you can quickly locate any email across all accounts and folders.

5. Master the art of strategic snoozing.

Not every email deserves immediate attention. Enter the snooze feature—your tool for time-based inbox management. Think of it as a deal-with-it-later button, temporarily removing emails from your inbox and returning them at a more appropriate time. Olsen describes the snooze functionality as being perfect for those important, but not urgent, messages that shouldn’t clutter your immediate attention space.

Breaking the Always-On Cycle

Perhaps the most crucial shift, according to Olsen, is breaking free from the pressure of immediate response. In an age of instant messaging and constant connectivity, we’ve developed an almost Pavlovian response to new email notifications. His solution? Create boundaries by designating specific email-checking windows and communicating these boundaries to others.

“I also communicate clearly that I don’t expect immediate answers from anyone. This is important to me,” Olsen points out. “I don’t want people to feel they need to reply outside their work time. If you do that, too, and you work in different time zones, I also recommend using the ‘schedule’ feature. This will let you send your email at a selected time, so it can go out during a normal work time for your recipient.”

Olsen’s personal system is refreshingly straightforward: He starts each day with a quick triage of important emails that take less than three minutes to handle. He saves more complex messages for dedicated 30- to 60-minute email blocks later in the day. This structure keeps him in control of his inbox rather than the other way around.

The Future is Smarter

Looking ahead, Olsen sees AI revolutionizing email management. “AI will have a great impact on the future of email. Not only does it help us build new features but it also makes your inbox smarter,” he explains, noting that AI will eventually learn from your email patterns to automate routine tasks.

“Email gets a bad rap—but it’s not as disruptive as people think!” Olsen reflects. “I find that notifications from other communication channels can be way more overwhelming than email. It’s all about how you use it.”

The path to email mastery isn’t about achieving the mythical “inbox zero” or becoming a speed-response champion. Instead, it’s about creating a sustainable system that puts you back in control. With the right tools and intentional habits, your inbox can transform from a source of stress into what it should be: a powerful ally in your professional success.

Image courtesy of Michael Olsen

This article was first published in the November/December 2025 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.