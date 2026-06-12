This morning, SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, and it did so as the largest IPO in history. The company priced at $135 per share Thursday night, raised a record $75 billion and opened around $162, roughly 20% above the offer price.

The hype is deafening, and that’s exactly why you need a framework. Whether you got an allocation, you’re tempted to buy at the open or you’re just watching the spectacle, the SpaceX IPO is a live lesson in how to evaluate any blockbuster offering.

The goal here isn’t to tell you what to do. It’s to give you the questions disciplined investors ask before the crowd does.

First, Know What You’re Actually Buying

This is the single most important shift since SpaceX was just a rocket company. After an all-stock merger earlier in 2026, a share of SPCX now bundles three very different businesses: the rocket-and-launch operation, the Starlink satellite-internet network and the xAI artificial-intelligence unit folded in alongside them.

Those segments don’t behave alike. Per the company’s own filing, Starlink is the profit engine , while the business posted an overall net loss of $4.94 billion in 2025. You’re buying one highly profitable segment yoked to capital-hungry bets that are still losing money.

So, before any big position, write down what you’re actually buying. If you can’t explain the business in a sentence, that’s a signal worth respecting.

Read the Filing, Not the Headlines

The hype cycle runs on the share price. The fundamentals live in the S-1 filing, and they complicate the story. According to reporting on the pricing , SpaceX raised its record sum despite losing money last year and ranks among the most valuable U.S. companies the moment it opens.

That gap between valuation and current profitability is the whole game. Investors are paying today for a future that has to be built, from a giant reusable rocket to a new chip operation, all of it unproven and expensive.

The lesson generalizes. Headlines sell the dream; the filing prices the risk. Always read at least the risk factors section before you act.

Do the Valuation Math Yourself

Here’s where the numbers get vertigo-inducing. SpaceX priced at a valuation of roughly $1.77 trillion, which, as Reuters notes, makes it more valuable than JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway and Eli Lilly, even though those firms out-earn it by orders of magnitude.

Not everyone is convinced. Some analysts openly question whether the lofty valuation is justified, and a fixed pre-set price meant the market never got the usual chance to push back before today. You don’t have to pick a side to absorb the principle: When a price implies perfection, the margin for error is thin.

Run a simple sanity check before believing any headline number. Ask what has to go right to justify the price and how many of those things are already certain.

Watch the Plumbing, Not Just the Price

Today’s pop may say less about SpaceX than about market mechanics. Only about 4% of shares are actually trading, a tiny float that can exaggerate price moves in both directions.

Then comes forced buying. Index providers are moving fast. The deal is set to trigger billions in passive purchases as funds tracking major indexes are required to add the stock within days, regardless of whether anyone thinks it’s a good buy. Notably, the S&P 500 declined to fast-track it, citing its profitability rules, a rare dose of discipline in the frenzy.

The takeaway is practical. A first-day surge driven by scarce supply and mandatory index buying is not the same as the market endorsing the price. Separate the technical pop from the business.

Understand the Mechanics Stacked Against Small Buyers

SpaceX broke convention by reserving an unusually large retail tranche, offered through brokerages including Robinhood, Fidelity, Schwab, SoFi and E*TRADE. That sounds democratizing and, in part, it is. But the fine print matters.

The deal was four times oversubscribed , meaning demand ran far ahead of supply, so most retail requests were only partly filled or not filled at all. And if you’re buying on the open market today rather than at the $135 offer price, you’re paying that 20% premium the earliest investors didn’t.

History offers a caution. A big retail allocation and a hot open are not the same as a good entry price. The investors who do best rarely buy at peak enthusiasm.

Mind the Lockup Calendar

The risk that outlasts day one is the lockup. Insiders, early employees and the bank syndicate are typically barred from selling for a set window, and when that window lifts, a wave of new supply can hit the market at once.

Watch the months following SpaceX’s first public earnings report, expected later in 2026. That’s when early lockup tranches begin to expire, some of the largest holders can finally sell and concentrated selling can reset a price regardless of the underlying business.

Put the lockup expiration on your calendar the day you consider buying. The post-IPO supply picture matters as much as the debut.

Your Pre-Trade Discipline Checklist

You can’t control where SPCX closes today. You can control whether you act on a framework or a feeling. Run any hyped IPO through these five filters.

Name the business in one sentence. If you can’t, you don’t understand the bet yet.

Read the risk factors, not just the valuation. The filing is where the story meets reality.

Ask what must go right. Know whether you’re paying for results or for hope.

Separate the pop from the business. A surge on a thin float and forced buying isn’t a verdict on value.

Assume your allocation is partial, and mark the lockup date. Plan for a small fill, and know when insider supply can hit before you buy.

Each filter does the same job. It inserts analysis between you and the hype, and that gap is where good decisions live.

The Real Test Isn’t the Rocket

SpaceX is a genuinely historic company, and today is a genuinely historic listing. Neither of those facts tells you whether SPCX is a good investment at $135, or at the $162 where it opened, or at wherever it lands later today.

The investors who do well over time aren’t the ones who chase the biggest story. They’re the ones who read the filing, run the math and keep their discipline when everyone around them is swept up in the launch.

Watch the spectacle if you like. Just don’t let it make your decision.

This article is for general informational purposes and isn’t personalized investment advice. SpaceX/SPCX is named only as the subject of current news, not as a recommendation. IPOs carry significant risk, including loss of principal. Consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decision.

Featured image from Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock