Soft skills are indispensable in today’s complex workplace, complementing technical prowess with essential qualities like communication, teamwork and adaptability. As the saying goes, “Even the best coder needs to talk to people sometimes.” This underscores the necessity of blending technical expertise with strong interpersonal abilities to succeed in a competitive job market driven by automation and innovation. Let’s explore some examples of soft skills.

Data seems to confirm the critical role of soft skills in career advancement. According to research from Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation and Stanford Research Center, up to 85% of an individual’s job success are determined by soft skills. Employers prioritize communication and teamwork as top qualities in candidates. This highlights the importance of honing soft skills alongside technical competencies.

In this article, you’ll explore examples of these highly valued soft skills and learn how mastering them can propel your career forward. You’ll also discover which soft skills matter most in the workplace and how they contribute to professional success and fulfillment.

What Are Soft Skills?

Soft skills encompass personal attributes, behaviors and social attitudes vital for effective interaction in workplaces and social settings. They include:

Communication

Teamwork

Problem-solving

Critical thinking

Adaptability

Time management

Beyond work, soft skills aid in building relationships, managing conflicts and navigating social situations effectively. They are developed through life experiences, practice and feedback, contributing to personal and professional success.

Continue reading for more examples of soft skills.

Soft Skills Versus Hard Skills

Hard skills are the concrete abilities gained through education or training, while soft skills are intangible qualities crucial for workplace success and collaboration. While hard skills provide a foundation, soft skills like time management and empathetic communication are essential for professional versatility and a harmonious work environment. In today’s automated world, relying solely on hard skills, such as SEO writing, overlooks the interpersonal competencies that make professionals well-rounded and effective team members. Balancing both hard and soft skills is crucial for career advancement and maintaining a fulfilling professional life.

50 Examples Of Soft Skills

Now that we’ve discussed the importance of soft skills and explained how they’re different from hard skills, let’s take a closer look at which examples of soft skills are in highest demand today:

Emotional intelligence

Growth in emotional intelligence, or EQ, enables individuals to recognize, understand and manage their emotions effectively, leading to better self-regulation and reduced stress. It includes personal attributes such as self-awareness, self-regulation, social skills and personal motivation. To better understand your emotional intelligence, consider taking an online EQ test. Empathy

Empathy allows you to better understand and connect with others at a more personal level. It involves recognizing the feelings of employers, subordinates and colleagues, which can improve teamwork and streamline conflict resolution. For example, a manager who listens attentively to a subordinate’s personal challenges while imagining themselves in a similar situation shows empathy. Communication

Effective communication is crucial for conveying ideas, resolving issues and building relationships within a department, across teams and with clients. Clear and active listening as well as careful and measured expression are key components of communication. For instance, a salesperson’s ability to communicate persuasively can lead to more successful client negotiations. Adaptability

In a rapidly changing world, adaptability allows you to embrace emerging challenges as fresh opportunities for growth. A crucial component in developing a growth mindset, adaptability allows you to transition more effectively amid change. For instance, an adaptable employee will embrace the benefits of a new software system rather than focusing exclusively on faults. Problem-solving

Problem-solving skills enable individuals to analyze complex issues, identify solutions and make informed decisions for resolution. These skills are equally valuable to adaptability but include the added benefit of figuring out a way to overcome a challenge. For example, a project manager might use the soft skill of problem-solving to resolve unexpected issues during a project’s execution. Creativity

Creativity fosters innovation and novel ideas, essential to staying ahead as new technologies and markets emerge. As a creative thinker, you can resolve an issue through problem-solving and you can also find more efficient means to that end. Unlocking your creativity requires a careful balance of skills that include critical thinking, open-mindedness and a willingness to take risks. Stress management

Managing stress is crucial for maintaining mental and physical well-being. It includes tactics that help you remain focused and motivated during critical times while preventing burnout. Examples of this soft skill may include building morning routines, evening routines or daily meditation. Resilience

Resilience helps individuals bounce back from setbacks and maintain a positive attitude despite challenges. This skill is crucial for maintaining mental health and well-being. An entrepreneur facing business setbacks may rely on resilience to persevere and eventually succeed. Conflict resolution

Conflict resolution skills allow you to manage disagreements and assist in reaching mutually beneficial solutions. They enhance team cohesion and reduce workplace drama. This skill can also assist with client disputes. For example, a customer service associate can use the soft skills of communication, empathy and creative problem-solving to resolve a client complaint while increasing customer loyalty. Cultural sensitivity

In a globalized world, cultural sensitivity is critical for respecting diverse perspectives and fostering inclusivity. Once the domain of international sales and trade, this skill is now essential within any team or organization. For instance, an HR manager needs to remain vigilant of internal or unconscious biases to promote a diverse workplace. Time management

Efficiently managing time helps individuals prioritize tasks, meet deadlines and reduce stress. Proven time management strategies not only help you get your work done on time without stressing the rest of your team, but they also free up more personal time for you to enjoy a better work-life balance. For instance, advanced organization, prioritization and personal discipline skills can assist you in obtaining your degree while holding a full-time job. Leadership

Skills in effective communication, adaptability, problem-solving, cultural sensitivity and other examples of soft skills do not exist in isolation. They merge within you, making you a stronger, more versatile and more influential leader. By growing and developing each of these traits, you will not only get on the radar for company advancement but will also be better prepared to embrace a leadership role with the full support of your team. Teamwork

Teamwork involves collaborating effectively with others, respecting diverse viewpoints and working toward a common goal. Successful teamwork requires good communication, adaptability and conflict-resolution skills. For example, a marketing team working cohesively on a campaign can achieve better results than individuals working in isolation. Critical thinking

Critical thinking involves analyzing information objectively and making reasoned judgments. It is essential for problem-solving and decision-making. A software developer using critical thinking might evaluate different algorithms to determine the most efficient one for a task. Networking

Networking skills help individuals build and maintain professional relationships that can be beneficial for career advancement. Effective networking requires good communication, empathy and social skills. Attending industry conferences and engaging on professional social media platforms are ways to enhance networking. Negotiation

Negotiation skills are important for reaching agreements and resolving disputes. They involve communication, empathy and problem-solving. For instance, a sales manager negotiating a contract with a client needs to understand the client’s needs and find a mutually beneficial solution. Work ethic

A strong work ethic involves dedication, reliability and a commitment to quality. It includes punctuality, time management and a proactive attitude. Employees with a strong work ethic are often seen as dependable and valuable team members. Patience

Patience is the ability to stay calm and composed in stressful situations. It is crucial for conflict resolution and effective communication. For example, a teacher demonstrating patience can better handle disruptive students and maintain a positive classroom environment. Active listening

Active listening involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding and remembering what is being said. It is essential for effective communication and building relationships. An HR professional using active listening can better understand and address employee concerns. Persuasion

Persuasion is the ability to convince others to see things your way. It requires good communication, empathy and emotional intelligence. A marketing professional might use persuasion to convince potential customers of the benefits of a product. Attention to detail

Attention to detail involves being thorough and accurate in your work. It is important for maximizing quality and preventing errors. An accountant with strong attention to detail can accurately manage financial records and reports. Interpersonal skills

Interpersonal skills involve interacting effectively with others. They include communication, empathy and conflict resolution. A manager with strong interpersonal skills can build a cohesive and motivated team. Open-mindedness

Open-mindedness involves a willingness to consider new ideas or perspectives. It is crucial for creativity and problem-solving. A product designer using open-mindedness can incorporate diverse ideas into innovative designs. Decision-making

Decision-making skills involve evaluating information and making choices that lead to desired outcomes. They require critical thinking and problem-solving. A business executive making strategic decisions for the company’s future relies on strong decision-making skills. Self-motivation

Self-motivation is the ability to take initiative and drive yourself to achieve goals. It is important for productivity and career advancement. A freelancer with self-motivation can manage their time effectively and meet client deadlines. Delegation

Delegation involves assigning tasks to others and trusting them to complete them. It is important for leadership and time management. A project manager delegating tasks to team members can focus on overseeing the project’s progress. Integrity

Integrity involves being honest and having strong moral principles. It is essential for building trust and credibility. An employee demonstrating integrity can be relied upon to make ethical decisions. Public speaking

Public speaking involves presenting information clearly and confidently to an audience. It is important for leadership and communication. A CEO delivering a keynote speech at a conference needs strong public speaking skills. Mentoring

Mentoring involves guiding and supporting others in their personal and professional development. It requires empathy, communication and leadership. A senior engineer mentoring a junior colleague can help them develop their skills and advance in their career. Flexibility

Flexibility involves being open to change and willing to adapt. It is important for managing unexpected challenges. An event planner demonstrating flexibility can handle last-minute changes to event details effectively. Customer service

Customer service skills involve meeting the needs and expectations of customers. They require communication, empathy and problem-solving. A retail associate providing excellent customer service can enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. Collaboration

Collaboration involves working together with others to achieve common goals. It requires teamwork, communication and conflict resolution. A research team collaborating effectively can produce more comprehensive and innovative results. Self-confidence

Self-confidence requires believing in your abilities and decisions. It is essential for taking on new challenges and accepting leadership roles. An entrepreneur with self-confidence can pitch their business idea convincingly to investors. Conflict management

Conflict management involves handling and resolving conflicts constructively. It requires communication, empathy and problem-solving. A team leader using conflict management can maintain a positive and productive team environment. Perseverance

Perseverance involves continuing to work toward goals despite challenges and setbacks. It is crucial for achieving long-term success. A researcher demonstrating perseverance can continue their work despite initial failures. Positive attitude

A positive attitude involves maintaining an optimistic outlook and focusing on solutions rather than problems. It is important for motivation and team morale. An employee with a positive attitude can inspire and uplift their colleagues. Work-life balance

Work-life balance involves managing your professional and personal responsibilities effectively. It is important for well-being and productivity. An employee with a good work-life balance can be more focused and productive at work while also enjoying personal time. Initiative

Initiative involves taking action without being prompted. It is important for productivity and career advancement. An employee demonstrating initiative can identify and solve problems independently. Self-awareness

Self-awareness involves understanding your strengths and weaknesses and how others perceive you. It is crucial for personal development and effective communication. A manager with self-awareness can better understand their impact on their team and make improvements. Humor

Humor involves using comedy to build rapport and ease tension. It is important for building relationships and managing stress. A team leader using humor can create a more enjoyable and relaxed team environment. Trustworthiness

Trustworthiness involves being reliable and dependable. It is essential for building trust and credibility. An employee demonstrating trustworthiness can be relied upon to meet deadlines and deliver quality work. Assertiveness

Assertiveness involves expressing your needs and opinions confidently and respectfully. It is important for communication and conflict resolution. An employee using assertiveness can advocate for their ideas and needs effectively. Gratitude

Gratitude involves appreciating and acknowledging others’ contributions. It is important for building positive relationships and team morale. A manager expressing gratitude can boost team motivation and satisfaction. Vision

Vision involves seeing the big picture and planning for the future. It is crucial for leadership and strategic planning. A business executive with vision can guide their company toward long-term success. Mindfulness

Mindfulness involves being fully present and engaged in the current moment. It is important for focus and stress management. An employee practicing mindfulness can improve their concentration and reduce stress. Self-discipline

Self-discipline involves controlling your behavior and actions to achieve goals. It is crucial for productivity and personal development. An employee demonstrating self-discipline can manage their time effectively and meet deadlines. Risk management

Risk management involves identifying, assessing and mitigating risks. It is important for decision-making and strategic planning. A project manager using risk management can minimize potential issues and ensure project success. Learning agility

Learning agility involves being able to learn and adapt quickly. It is crucial for staying relevant in a rapidly changing world. An employee with learning agility can quickly acquire new skills and knowledge to meet evolving job requirements. Optimism

Optimism involves maintaining a hopeful and positive outlook. It is important for motivation and resilience. An optimistic employee can stay motivated and focused on solutions during challenging times. Accountability

Accountability involves taking responsibility for your actions and their outcomes. It is essential for building trust and credibility. An employee demonstrating accountability can be relied upon to meet commitments and learn from mistakes.

How To Improve Soft Skills

Improving your soft skills is a journey you can embark on at any point in your career. Here’s a guide to help you along the way.

Talk to your peers and managers. Ask them about your strengths and areas for improvement. They might notice things you don’t or offer advice on which skills your organization needs right now.

Ask them about your strengths and areas for improvement. They might notice things you don’t or offer advice on which skills your organization needs right now. Observe the skills that leave a positive impression on you. Who do you enjoy working with? What traits make them effective and valued team members? Reflect on how you can embody those traits.

Who do you enjoy working with? What traits make them effective and valued team members? Reflect on how you can embody those traits. Check job descriptions in your industry. Employers often list examples of desired soft skills in their job postings. Look for patterns or trends to identify which soft skills are most important for your role.

Employers often list examples of desired soft skills in their job postings. Look for patterns or trends to identify which soft skills are most important for your role. Target one skill at a time. Improving soft skills can be challenging, so focus on one at a time to avoid burnout. This approach ensures steady progress without overwhelming yourself.

Improving soft skills can be challenging, so focus on one at a time to avoid burnout. This approach ensures steady progress without overwhelming yourself. Engage in continuous learning. Attend workshops, webinars and courses focused on soft skills. Reading books and articles on personal development can also provide valuable insights and techniques.

Attend workshops, webinars and courses focused on soft skills. Reading books and articles on personal development can also provide valuable insights and techniques. Practice active listening. Focus fully on the speaker, avoid interrupting and show empathy to understand their perspective better.

Focus fully on the speaker, avoid interrupting and show empathy to understand their perspective better. Develop emotional intelligence. Learn to recognize and manage your emotions and practice empathy to understand others’ feelings.

Learn to recognize and manage your emotions and practice empathy to understand others’ feelings. Take on leadership roles. Volunteer for team projects or mentor others to boost your leadership and interpersonal skills.

Volunteer for team projects or mentor others to boost your leadership and interpersonal skills. Embrace adaptability. Stay open to new ideas and learn to handle unexpected challenges gracefully.

Stay open to new ideas and learn to handle unexpected challenges gracefully. Improve time management. Use tools like calendars and to-do lists to prioritize tasks and set realistic deadlines.

How To List Soft Skills On Resume

When listing soft skills on your resume, it’s essential to integrate them seamlessly with your work experience to demonstrate how these abilities have contributed to your success. Start by identifying the key examples of soft skills relevant to the job you’re applying for, such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving and adaptability. Highlight these skills in your resume summary or objective to give a quick overview of your strengths.

In the experience section, provide concrete examples of how you’ve applied these skills in previous roles. For instance, instead of simply stating “good communication skills,” mention a specific project where effective communication led to a successful outcome. Use bullet points to outline your achievements, incorporating soft skills naturally:

Led a team of 10 to complete a project ahead of schedule, showcasing leadership and time management

Resolved customer complaints with empathy and effective problem-solving, resulting in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction

Additionally, include a dedicated “skills” section where you can list your top soft skills. Make sure to tailor this section to match the job description, ensuring relevance to the employer’s needs. By providing specific examples and contextualizing your soft skills, you can effectively demonstrate their value to potential employers.

How Employers Assess Soft Skills

Employers assess soft skills through various methods to evaluate how well candidates will fit into their organizational culture and contribute to team dynamics. Here’s how they typically evaluate soft skills:

Interview responses: During interviews, employers listen for examples and anecdotes that demonstrate soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. Candidates are often asked behavioral questions to assess their past experiences and how they handled specific situations.

During interviews, employers listen for examples and anecdotes that demonstrate soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. Candidates are often asked behavioral questions to assess their past experiences and how they handled specific situations. Behavioral questions: These questions are designed to prompt candidates to describe how they handled challenges in previous roles, revealing their adaptability, resilience and conflict-resolution abilities.

These questions are designed to prompt candidates to describe how they handled challenges in previous roles, revealing their adaptability, resilience and conflict-resolution abilities. References and recommendations: Feedback from previous employers and colleagues provides insights into a candidate’s reliability, leadership potential and interpersonal skills. Employers often contact references to verify the soft skills claimed by candidates.

Feedback from previous employers and colleagues provides insights into a candidate’s reliability, leadership potential and interpersonal skills. Employers often contact references to verify the soft skills claimed by candidates. Assessment centers: Some employers use assessment centers, which involve group exercises and simulations, to observe candidates’ teamwork, leadership and decision-making skills in real-time scenarios.

Employers prioritize soft skills because they contribute significantly to workplace harmony, productivity and innovation. Candidates who effectively showcase their soft skills through these assessment methods stand out as capable of contributing positively to the organization’s success.

5 Soft Skills For The 10 Most Popular Careers In 2024

Soft skills are becoming increasingly crucial in the job market. In a recent LinkedIn survey, 9 out of 10 global executives indicated that soft skills are more important than ever. Additional research has shown that, even in technology fields, there is high demand for soft skills. This highlights the rising need for mastering soft skills across professions. Discover the top five examples of soft skills for the most popular careers in 2024.

Software Developer

Problem-solving: Ability to analyze complex issues and devise effective solutions

Ability to analyze complex issues and devise effective solutions Adaptability: Readiness to learn new technologies and respond to evolving project requirements

Readiness to learn new technologies and respond to evolving project requirements Communication: Clear and concise articulation of technical concepts to team members and stakeholders

Clear and concise articulation of technical concepts to team members and stakeholders Teamwork: Collaboration with colleagues to develop and implement software solutions

Collaboration with colleagues to develop and implement software solutions Attention to detail: Ensuring accuracy and precision in coding and software development

Data Analyst

Analytical thinking: Capacity to interpret data and draw meaningful insights

Capacity to interpret data and draw meaningful insights Attention to detail: Ensuring accuracy in data collection, analysis, and reporting

Ensuring accuracy in data collection, analysis, and reporting Critical thinking: Ability to evaluate data sources and methodologies objectively

Ability to evaluate data sources and methodologies objectively Communication: Conveying complex data findings to non-technical stakeholders

Conveying complex data findings to non-technical stakeholders Time management: Prioritizing tasks to meet project deadlines effectively

Registered Nurse

Empathy: Understanding and addressing patients’ emotional and physical needs

Understanding and addressing patients’ emotional and physical needs Communication: Clear and compassionate interaction with patients and health care teams

Clear and compassionate interaction with patients and health care teams Critical thinking: Making quick and accurate decisions in emergency situations

Making quick and accurate decisions in emergency situations Adaptability: Responding to changing patient conditions and health care protocols

Responding to changing patient conditions and health care protocols Teamwork: Collaborating with other health care professionals to deliver patient care

Financial Analyst

Financial acumen: Understanding of financial markets, instruments and analysis techniques

Understanding of financial markets, instruments and analysis techniques Problem-solving: Identifying financial issues and recommending strategic solutions

Identifying financial issues and recommending strategic solutions Attention to detail: Ensuring accuracy in financial data analysis and reporting

Ensuring accuracy in financial data analysis and reporting Communication: Articulating complex financial information to clients and stakeholders

Articulating complex financial information to clients and stakeholders Time management: Meeting deadlines for financial reporting and analysis

Marketing Manager

Creativity: Developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns

Developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns Communication: Crafting compelling messages for different target audiences

Crafting compelling messages for different target audiences Leadership: Guiding and motivating marketing teams to achieve campaign goals

Guiding and motivating marketing teams to achieve campaign goals Analytical skills: Interpreting marketing data to optimize campaigns and strategies

Interpreting marketing data to optimize campaigns and strategies Adaptability: Adapting strategies based on market trends and consumer behavior

Teacher

Patience: Supporting students’ diverse learning needs and progress

Supporting students’ diverse learning needs and progress Communication: Explaining concepts clearly and fostering classroom engagement

Explaining concepts clearly and fostering classroom engagement Adaptability: Adjusting teaching methods to suit different learning styles

Adjusting teaching methods to suit different learning styles Empathy: Understanding and addressing students’ academic and emotional needs

Understanding and addressing students’ academic and emotional needs Classroom management: Maintaining a positive and productive learning environment

Human Resources Specialist

Interpersonal skills: Building relationships with employees and management

Building relationships with employees and management Conflict resolution: Resolving employee disputes and fostering a positive work environment

Resolving employee disputes and fostering a positive work environment Organizational skills: Managing HR processes and maintaining employee records

Managing HR processes and maintaining employee records Communication: Communicating HR policies and procedures effectively

Communicating HR policies and procedures effectively Confidentiality: Handling sensitive employee information with discretion

Graphic Designer

Creativity: Generating innovative design concepts and solutions

Generating innovative design concepts and solutions Attention to detail: Ensuring accuracy and precision in design work

Ensuring accuracy and precision in design work Time management: Meeting project deadlines while maintaining design quality

Meeting project deadlines while maintaining design quality Collaboration: Working with clients and team members to achieve design objectives

Working with clients and team members to achieve design objectives Technical proficiency: Mastering design software and tools to execute projects effectively

Operations Manager

Leadership: Guiding and motivating teams to achieve operational goals

Guiding and motivating teams to achieve operational goals Problem-solving: Identifying operational challenges and implementing solutions

Identifying operational challenges and implementing solutions Decision-making: Making informed decisions to optimize processes and resources

Making informed decisions to optimize processes and resources Communication: Facilitating clear communication between departments and stakeholders

Facilitating clear communication between departments and stakeholders Strategic thinking: Developing and executing long-term operational strategies

Sales Representative

Persuasion: Convincing potential customers to purchase products or services

Convincing potential customers to purchase products or services Relationship building: Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with clients

Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with clients Communication: Effectively conveying product features and benefits to customers

Effectively conveying product features and benefits to customers Resilience: Overcoming objections and setbacks to achieve sales targets

Overcoming objections and setbacks to achieve sales targets Negotiation: Negotiating terms and closing deals with customers

Key Takeaways

In today’s diverse workplaces, soft skills are indispensable, complementing technical expertise to foster effective communication, teamwork, adaptability and emotional intelligence. Employers value these interpersonal abilities for fostering productivity and navigating industry changes. While technical skills are vital, combining them with strong soft skills enriches professionals’ capacity to thrive in evolving job markets influenced by automation and technology. Ongoing enhancement of these skills not only boosts career opportunities but also enables individuals to make significant contributions to their organizations, ensuring sustained success and personal fulfillment.

Soft Skills FAQs

What Are The Top 5 Soft Skills To Have?

The top five soft skills are communication, teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability and emotional intelligence. These skills involve clear expression, effective collaboration, analytical thinking, flexibility and understanding emotions—all essential for personal and professional success.

Why Do Employers Look For Soft Skills?

Employers seek examples of soft skills because they enhance workplace dynamics, improve team collaboration, boost problem-solving efficiency and ensure adaptability to change. These skills foster a positive work environment, increase productivity and contribute to the overall success and resilience of the organization.

Do Employers Prefer Hard Skills Or Soft Skills?

Employers value both hard and soft skills. Hard skills are necessary for job-specific tasks, whereas soft skills, such as communication and teamwork, enhance overall effectiveness and workplace harmony. The ideal candidate often possesses a balanced combination of both tailored to the job’s requirements.

This article was updated July 2024. Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.com