What if the next version of your career isn’t hiding in a lecture hall at all but in the one decision you make before you enroll?

Maybe you’re eyeing an MBA because a colleague just leapt two pay bands. Maybe a bootcamp promised to “change everything by spring.” Maybe your alma mater slid into your inbox with a discount and a deadline. It’s tempting to treat school like a reset button. But reinvention isn’t a campus. It’s a bet: your time, your money and your momentum.

Before you decide, walk through these five steps. Each one is designed to help you cut through the noise, think clearly and figure out whether additional education is your fastest path forward—or just your most convincing distraction.

Step 1: Start With the Outcome, Not the Course of Study

When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to get swept up in the promise of a program. The branding. The testimonials. The shiny course catalog. But reinvention doesn’t start with enrollment, it starts with clarity.

“Before pursuing any type of additional education, you need to honestly ask yourself, ‘Will this credential or certification directly improve my employability or my earning potential?'” says Jason Leverant, president and chief operating officer of At Work, a national staffing franchise. “You’ve got to think strategically about your time—our most valuable asset—and your ability to invest that asset in the most effective way possible.”

Lead with the outcome, then reverse-engineer the shortest path to it.

Step 2: Decode What Hiring Managers Actually Want

Start by pulling five job postings for the role you want. Look for patterns: Is there a required license? A specific certification? A portfolio? Certain tools or years of experience? If it shows up in four out of five listings, it’s probably essential. Everything else is likely just noise.

“The reality is that not all credentials are created equal,” says Leverant. “Job seekers should target certifications and credentials that are focused on their specific industries of choice.”

He points to research showing that credentials tied directly to the role–industry-aligned, job-specific and skills-based—tend to carry far more weight with employers than another generic degree. “It’s extremely important to link the type of learning—certificate, micro-credential, bootcamp—to the specific ROI that you’re looking for,” he says. “You need to evaluate its cost, the time commitment, the impact on your future salary and its desirability from an employer perspective.”

Regulated field? Prioritize the license. Creative or tech-driven? Build the portfolio. Hoping to move up? A powerful network can help, but only if your industry rewards it.

Step 3: Run the Payback Math

Treat additional education like you would any other type of investment: price it out, project the returns, then decide. That means tallying the full cost—tuition, fees, materials, exams—as well as adding the value of your time: lost income, reduced hours, childcare or the commute you can’t outsource. That number matters more than most people think.

Let’s say your total investment is $14,000: $9,500 in tuition, $1,000 in materials and exams and $3,500 in unpaid time. If your next role bumps your salary from $70,000 to $82,000, that’s a $12,000 raise—enough to earn back the investment in just over a year. That’s the kind of math that makes sense if the job is within reach. But if your timeline is tighter—if you need to pivot in the next six to 12 months and the payoff takes three years to land—press pause.

“Cost vs. ROI isn’t just financial, it’s functional,” says Michael Olatokunbo, the founder of SkillStruct, an organization helping underrepresented talent upskill and transition into digital careers through gamified learning and AI-driven career tools. “Learners should weigh not only tuition against potential salary but also how quickly skills can be applied in real work settings.”

Step 4: Pick the Path You’ll Actually Take

It’s one thing to know what hiring managers want. It’s another to choose the learning path that gets you there—on a timeline, budget and bandwidth you can live with.

If your industry rewards credentials, a master’s or MBA might be worth the scenic route. But if employers care more about what you can do than what’s on your résumé, you have faster options: a short course, a bootcamp, a skills-based training that delivers proof, not just theory.

The trick is knowing your limits. Can you carve out 10 to 15 hours a week for the next three months? Could you handle 16 weeks of full-time immersion? Would a flexible program help, or would you never log in?

It’s not about prestige; it’s about momentum. The best format isn’t the most impressive, it’s the one you’ll finish, with something to show for it.

Step 5: Pressure-Test the Program

Once the numbers check out, shift the question: Does this program actually work in the job market you want to enter? Not in theory. Not in testimonials. In real-world outcomes. Which means interviews, offers and hires.

“Pursue advanced degrees or certifications when they are recommended by actual hiring managers, not based on the suggestions of admissions counselors,” says Rebecca Henninger, who, as the founder of The Job Girl, works with professionals navigating major career moments. “Additionally, it’s a great idea to concurrently position yourself within the industry you’re targeting, even if you’re not quite in the role you desire yet, so that you can be actively networking and building momentum closer to your goals.”

Your job now is to verify. Who’s teaching the material, and have they worked in the field you’re trying to break into? What will you actually create or walk away with? And where did the last two cohorts end up, in salary and job title? If a program can’t give you those answers, that is your answer. You’re not chasing guarantees, but you do need substance. Proof that people finish the program and get hired because of it.

If you can sum up, clearly and confidently, how this credential moves you closer to the role you want, as well as show that the timeline and payoff make sense, you’re ready. If not, hit pause and build your case: one portfolio project, two conversations with hiring managers, one concrete result. That’s often enough to move you forward, or show you what’s missing.

And when the numbers hold up, and the path feels solid? You’re not just hoping it works. You know it will and why.

Featured image by Supatman/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the January 2026 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your FREE copy here.