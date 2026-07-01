You’ve got the perfect opening: step into a conversation, introduce yourself, build rapport, leave a strong impression and exit with a business card. That is the goal of attending any networking event—do it four times, and you’ve had a productive event. It sounds straightforward. However, figuring out how to approach someone without interrupting a conversation, avoiding a scripted tone and overcoming social awkwardness are common hindrances to making successful connections.

According to Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, effective networking is rooted in strong relationships. He explains that the foundation of building a positive relationship starts with three key components: visibility, credibility and profitability.

Misner says, “You have to first be visible. People have to know who you are and what you do, but then you have to get to credibility, where people know who you are, they know what you do, they know you’re good at it—and only then can you get the profitability.”

The success rate primarily depends on your tactics and approach. Given the chance to speak with a higher-level professional, the first mistake attendees make is treating it as a cold-calling or an elevator pitch opportunity. It’s an immediate way to sink connections. Misner says this makes people sound transactional. Instead of the routine business talk, leading with a compassionate and human approach is much more effective. “[The] quickest way to make a connection is to find a way to help that individual,” Misner explains.

Establishing a Relationship

In a scenario where we anticipate networking with someone we wish to connect with, previous research about them is necessary and begins with doing your homework. Gathering their information allows for the potential opportunity to ask specific questions and opens the door for a chance to help them.

Misner says, “The key when you’re meeting people [who] you want to build a relationship with [is] find a way to help them, and then you can get to the next level.”

Misner explains that real business connections mirror how we develop friendships in the real world. They help you when a challenge arises or when you need a friend. In business, it is the same: with time, trust and support, but with professional parameters.

What do you love about what you do? How can I help? These are meaningful questions to ask. Listening intently and following up with questions forms a connection. Exchanging contact information and following up in a few weeks solidifies the relationship. Then, the business end of the conversation can be woven in later on. Without these gestures first, Misner says, “It absolutely hurts to ask if there’s no relationship at all.”

Breaking the Ice

The daunting part is being on the floor in person. Who do you approach first? How do you grab someone’s attention without interrupting their conversation? And, most importantly, how do you approach someone?

Robbie Samuels, a business strategist, entrepreneur and networking expert, details a few strategies to help people break out of their comfort zone. He suggests sweeping the room and recognizing the two types of groups. This popular strategy of his is called “croissants versus bagels.” Picture the room at an event. Bagels represent a group of tightly-clustered people who are having a shoulder-to-shoulder conversation. Croissants are the opposite—open, approachable spaces with welcoming body language, inviting others to join the conversation.

“It’s really more about adding value and being the person who helps other people engage in a conversation, being perceived as a leader in the room, not just a leader on paper,” Samuels says. Standing tall in the space and keeping an open mind for everyone is how you stand out—by being a croissant.

Once you have their attention, the rule is to avoid the usual openers: “Hey, can I pick your brain? Can I grab 15 minutes of your time? Hey, can we schedule time to go through my pitch deck?” Asking someone right away for something can shut down a genuine conversation. Engaging their attention, listening attentively, showing curiosity and leaving a positive impression are visible signs of an accomplished networker.

Sealing the Connection

When nearing the end of the conversation, inquiring about which social platform they use is the smoothest way to stay in touch—business cards are acceptable, too. However, executives and CEOs rarely carry their business cards with them, so giving them your information leaves the door open for them to reach out. If you’ve made a good impression, they will follow up.

And, finally, to wrap up the conversation, Samuels says to follow the three Gs: grin, grip and go. “The grin is saying something nice—‘Great to meet you.' ‘Lovely running into you.' ‘Awesome to see you here.' And the ‘go’ is that once we do those first two, we have to then physically move away.”

After the event, reflect on the connections you’ve formed. There are probably a few you want to reach out to again. Samuels says this form of intention is one you want to follow through on by writing a message to them.

“That’s really important because collecting cards is not where the relationship gets established. It’s when someone agrees to connect with you a second time, either on Zoom or online or in person. It’s the very beginning, budding stage of a relationship. But if you simply collect a card..., it doesn’t help. And so setting your intention is important because I think serendipity is more likely to happen when you know what you’re looking for.”

Every networking event is unique, and the ultimate goal is to create a strong first impression that plants seeds for potential future relationships. Being present, intentional, curious and genuine makes a significant difference. Samuels emphasizes that it’s about how you make people feel—not just what you say.

Featured image by Lomb/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the January/February 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.