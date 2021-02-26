Almost every new car on the market today is connected to the internet. Connected cars enable many data-driven business opportunities, but this connectivity also makes smart vehicles vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Our CEO Success Spotlight features Yossi Vardi, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeRide Technologies, to talk about how his company is using Advanced AI and Machine Learning technology to monitor the health of connected fleets while optimizing their performance.

Visit SafeRide.io for more on SafeRide Technologies. For the full interview, click here.