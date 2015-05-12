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Do you ever wish you could add more hours to the day? That you could multiply time to get more done? Rory Vaden knows exactly how you feel. As a self-discipline strategist, he’s constantly on the lookout for ways people can find extra time. He shares ideas in his new book, Procrastinate on Purpose, and sits down with Hardy to discuss his exciting findings and suggestions.
This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the June 2015 edition of SUCCESS magazine.
Favorite quote:
“Inaction that results from indulgence—that’s procrastination. But inaction that results from intention—that’s patience.”
—Rory Vaden
You might also like…
- 6 Tips to Be a Productive Procrastinator
- TED Talks: ‘Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator’
- 5 Qualities of People Who Use Time Wisely
SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included every month in SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a weekly podcast. We feature fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran, and include key takeaways designed to help you put information into action.
Catch up on all individual episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks or download the monthly SUCCESS Talks Collection with your magazine subscription.