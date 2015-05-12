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Do you ever wish you could add more hours to the day? That you could multiply time to get more done? Rory Vaden knows exactly how you feel. As a self-discipline strategist, he’s constantly on the lookout for ways people can find extra time. He shares ideas in his new book, Procrastinate on Purpose, and sits down with Hardy to discuss his exciting findings and suggestions.

This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the June 2015 edition of SUCCESS magazine.