Sometimes the subtle difference in our attitude, which may impact our success, can be as simple as the language we use. It’s the difference in how you talk to yourself or others. It is consciously making a decision to quit saying what you don’t want and start saying what you do want. It’s faith—believing in, hoping for and moving toward the best.

Instead of saying, “What if somebody doesn’t respond?” start saying, “What if they do respond?” Instead of saying, “What if someone says no?” say, “What if they say yes?” Instead of saying, “What if they start and quit?” say, “What if they start and stay?” Instead of saying, “What if it doesn’t work out?” say, “What if it does work out?” Sometimes it can be that simple—just a little twist in vocabulary that illustrates your attitude and philosophy.

Our language can also affect the opinions and behaviors of the people around us. A teenager says to a parent, “I need $10.” The parents say, “That’s not how you get $10. That kind of language doesn’t work here. But ‘How can I earn $10?’ might.”

There is plenty of money here. There is money for everybody—but you have to learn the magic words and philosophy to get it. To get everything you could possibly want, consider asking, “How could I earn $10?”

You can’t go to the soil and say, “Give me a harvest.” You know that, should you do so, the soil would smile and say, “Who is this clown that brings me his need and brings me no seed?” And if you say to the soil, “I’ve got this seed and if I planted it, would you work while I sleep?,” the soil would say, “No problem. Give me the seed. Go to sleep and I’ll be working while you’re sleeping.” These simple principles are sometimes just a matter of language.

Your language impacts your success

It is easy to stumble through your life without learning some of these simplicities. But then you have to put up with all the lack and challenges that don’t work out simply because you did not read the book, listen to the lesson, study your language—because you were not willing to search so you could then find.

But here is the great news: You can start this process anytime. For me it was at age 25. At 25 I was broke. Six years later, I was a millionaire.

You might ask, “What kind of revolution, change, thinking and magic had to happen? Was it you?”

No.

Any person can take six years to go on an intensive, accelerated personal-development curve, learning curve or application curve and learn the disciplines. Now, it might not take the same amount of time, but the same changes and rewards are available for those who pay that six-year price. And you might find that whether it’s in the beginning to help get you started or in the middle to keep you on track, your language can impact your attitude, performance, behavior and success.

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This article was updated May 2023. Photo by Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.