I’ve had the privilege of sitting down with some of the world’s top CEOs—people who run billion-dollar brands, disrupt industries and shape what’s coming next. My team at The Shark Group works closely with a lot of them, helping grow their personal brands so their company’s brand can reach even higher heights.

And after all those conversations, one thing is clear: Every great leader is searching for the right kind of intelligence.

They’re looking for people who’ve mastered their craft. People who understand a specific industry inside and out. People who’ve learned through real wins—and the kind of failures that leave scars and also wisdom.

But what “intelligence” means today is shifting.

With artificial intelligence everywhere, we now have instant access to information that used to take days, research teams or expensive consultants to dig up. You can ask ChatGPT or any AI tool a question and get a detailed answer in seconds. Knowledge is no longer scarce—it’s everywhere.

So that raises the question: If everyone has access to the same data, what kind of intelligence actually matters?

That’s something I’ve been thinking a lot about lately. And when I caught up with my friend Mick Hunt, he helped me see it in a new light.

What inspires me about Mick is that he was able to pivot within his career path and use his intelligence to carve out a new niche for who he is, what he stands for and with the purpose of sharing it with all of us. If you don’t know Mick, he’s the host of Mick Unplugged, one of the top podcasts on Apple Podcasts, and the author of How to Be a Good Leader When You’ve Never Had One: The Blueprint for Modern Leadership.

In his book, Mick breaks down an idea that flipped my perspective. He says most of us are focused on finding our why—why we exist, why we lead, why we do what we do. But if you stop there, you’re only halfway there.

Mick challenges us to go deeper—to find our because. In doing so, he has unlocked a perspective from thought leaders that has previously been undiscovered. And with one of the most popular podcasts in the country, he is inspiring listeners to do the same.

He understands that your why explains what drives you, but your because is what keeps you moving when nobody’s watching. It’s the emotional engine that turns intention into action and purpose into persistence.

And that, to me, is the next level AI—“authentic intelligence.” The kind that connects the head and the heart, strategy and soul.

So don’t just ask yourself what your why is. Ask what your because is. Because once you figure that out, you stop chasing information and start leading with conviction.

Stay hungry. Stay humble. And lead with purpose.

This article was first published in theMarch/April 2026 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Get your copy here. Get your copy here.