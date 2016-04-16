During the 14 years David Novak served as CEO at Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell), he used recognition to develop the company into one of the world’s biggest restaurant outfits. “If you give people the recognition they’ve earned, if you show genuine appreciation and acknowledge the unique things people have to offer, then you will drive real results.”

Novak is puzzled why recognition is used so little in the business world. To get the word out, he writes a parable about Jeff Johnson, the new CEO, trying to save his family toy company. There’s more story here than in earlier business parables such as Who Moved My Cheese? After reading it, bosses might be more apt to pat employees on the back and give an “attaboy” for work well done.

O Great One!

By David Novak with Christa Bourg

May; Portfolio; $25

This article appears in the May 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.