She has built not one but two multimillion-dollar businesses from the ground up. Jessica DiLullo Herrin hit it rich first in 1996 (while still a student at Stanford Graduate Business School) with WeddingChannel.com, one of the first full-service bridal websites. After following her husband to Texas and having two children, she started Stella & Dot Family Brands, a craft jewelry business approaching $1 billion in annual sales.

In Find Your Extraordinary, Herrin shares the wisdom gained from the stress and constant work of the first business, which did $100 million a year by the time she left, and the easier pace she’s found with the second. Entrepreneurial principles, she says, can create not only the kind of career you want but also the kind of life you want to live.

By Jessica DiLullo Herrin

May; Crown Business; $27

Related: Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur?

This article appears in the May 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

This article appears in the May 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine. – See more at: /how-bubbas-q-boneless-ribs-survived-the-shark-tank#sthash.N40n1jhm.dpuf