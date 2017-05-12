You’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but you wonder if you have what it takes to succeed. Discover if you have the mindset of an entrepreneur with this assessment from the Small Business Administration. Not only will it help you evaluate your readiness, but it also will help you identify if you have the personality, characteristics and skills to go out on your own.

Related: How to Get Funding for a Business in 2026

Questions to Ask Yourself:

Have you ever worked in a business similar to what you are planning to start?

Would people who know you say you are well-suited to be self-employed?

Do you have support for your business idea from your family and friends?

Have you ever taken a course or seminar on starting and managing a small business?

Have you discussed your business idea, business plan or proposed business with a business coach or counselor, such as a faculty advisor, SCORE counselor, Small Business Development Center counselor or other economic advisor?

Do you have a relative, friend or mentor who is an entrepreneur?

Trait Similarities of Successful Entrepreneurs

How many traits do you have?

Persistence

Desire for immediate feedback

Inquisitiveness

Strong drive to achieve

High energy level

Goal-oriented behavior

Independent

Demanding

Self-confident

Calculated risk taker

Creative

Innovative

Vision

Commitment

Problem solving skills

Tolerance for ambiguity

Strong integrity

Highly reliable

Personal initiative

Ability to consolidate resources

Strong management and organizational skills

Competitive

Change agent

Tolerance for failure

Desire to work hard

Luck

Editor’s note: This post was originally published in May 2010 and has been updated for freshness, accuracy and comprehensiveness.