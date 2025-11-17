Many people have similar ideas as to what success is—fame, fortune, happiness and lifelong satisfaction—but fewer have a solid conceptualization of where to find and attain that success. There are hundreds of paths you could take, but how can you find and follow the best?

Kevin Kremer, D.D.S., and Kelley Kremer, M.Ed., co-authors of the entrepreneurial self-help book Quantum Accountability, believe the answer to this question does not begin with material things, but instead as part of a particular cultivated mindset focused on accountability.

Quantum accountability

Although the term “quantum accountability” may sound esoteric at first, Kevin Kremer breaks it down into its core components to show how the two words merge to form something new. “The term quantum accountability [refers to] the unseen,” he explains. “If we think of quantum physics and quantum mechanics, those are the things that we can’t see and can’t measure unless we use specific instrumentation. Quantum means something exists but we can’t get a grasp on it or visualize it. And accountability is ownership, responsibility.”

Bearing these two meanings in mind, the Kremers define quantum accountability as the concept of taking responsibility for those unseen things—or more specifically, your mindset, which is simultaneously present yet invisible.

The two believe that success takes shape in what they call the “mindset star,” an important mental filter that forms our belief systems and overall mindset. This mindset star is ever-changing, growing and molding us throughout our lifetime. It is a combination of beliefs, virtues, attitudes, feelings and thoughts formed by outside forces that continuously interact with each other. Every day, what we read and hear and the friends and colleagues we surround ourselves with impact our mindset star.

Quantum action

According to the co-authors, everything we feed into our mind builds our mindset, shaping who we become and what we do. By refining this filter, we can foster a more effective and positive mindset, driving greater achievement and fulfillment in our professional and personal lives.

Because thought provides the foundation for action, the Kremers uncover how taking accountability for our mindset is paramount to determining our actions going forward. The choices we make, the steps we take and the habits we create—if we execute them effectively—can drive meaningful results and help us achieve a successful life.

Quantum abundance

Kevin Kremer refers to quantum abundance as “reaping the rewards and benefits of our actions.” He explains that this outcome is neither instantaneous nor permanent; instead, it requires constant renewal and self-examination if a person wants to continue benefiting from a positive and self-aware mindset.

By measuring where a person is in their mindset, they can notice and become aware of negative thought patterns like self-victimization. Using quantum accountability, the individual can enter into a constructive mindset, the co-authors say. As such, the faster they can correctly diagnose their mindset and course, the better. “We build, we take action and then we have abundance,” Kelley Kremer adds. “It’s ongoing and constant throughout our lives.”

This process is not an easy one, but it can pay off. Through Quantum Accountability, the Kremers want to show readers that they too can be intentional about their thoughts and actions to find the right road to success.