9 Products That Promote Eco-Friendly Living

Sustainable product choices, which were once just a trending subset of the consumer economy, are now a must-have for many buyers. For some products, it’s the packaging that presents a problem. According to a 2022 study, online shopping could produce an additional 10% of total waste over the next decade.

Scott Mansfield, a program analyst at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, suggested in his article a moment of pause before buying that shiny new plastic gift. “Before choosing a gift for someone, I always check thrift or secondhand stores (which I visit all the time) to see if the perfect gift is right in my backyard,” he wrote. “They’re great places to find unique items at a bargain—and the best part is they’ve already been produced and sold, so the environmental impact is a lot lower than buying new items.”

However, some products can help you be more environmentally friendly and savvy about the future of Earth, from reducing unrecyclable product use to composting leftover food waste. Here are nine products to consider, whether you’re looking to buy someone a present in the upcoming months or wanting to shop a bit more eco-friendly yourself.

In the kitchen

Elastic Silicone Bowl Covers: $19.99

Chances are you’ve been known to wrap your leftovers up in plastic wrap or put them in plastic containers. Switching to silicone bowl covers can make for a more eco-friendly option. These bowl covers are made from silica, which comes from sand—meaning there’s one less plastic deposit in the world. The variety of sizes means you aren’t limited in options, and we appreciate the ease of cleaning the product.

Bamboozle Astrik Mixing Bowls: $60

When it comes to manufacturing, eco-friendly options like the Bamboozle Astrik mixing bowls are a great example of functionality and sustainability—and you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. These bowls are made with Astrik, a material made from renewable starches and ground bamboo. By using this material, the company emits a fraction of the greenhouse gases other materials produce.

Luma Electric Kitchen Composter: $399.95

In the past, people kept compost buckets in their kitchens to catch scraps that would help them fertilize the garden. The same concept now has a modern upgrade. A composter, like the Newair Luma electric kitchen composter, helps reduce waste by 90% and creates rich compost—all in a single day.

When you use a composter, you can effectively minimize the waste you throw away and contribute to a more eco-friendly world. With its activated carbon filter, guests won’t even notice the quiet, eco-friendly work you’re doing.

Compostable Dish Sponges: $14.99

It is possible to have a clean house and be more eco-conscious. The Blueland scrub sponge is a great example of how you can replace a more traditional plastic-based sponge with an eco-friendly option and not sacrifice functionality. These sponges are completely compostable and washable. They are also dual-sided and free of parabens, dyes and VOCs.

In your free time

Kindle Paperwhite: from $159.99

Did you know that your e-reader is an eco-conscious product? The Kindle Paperwhite is energy efficient and has a long battery life, meaning you can forget buying batteries. It is made with recycled materials, including recycled magnesium. Plus, Amazon offers a trade-in program for used Kindles, which means you’re not adding to the landfill when it’s time for a new one.

In your coffee cup

Cambio Roasters: from $12

If you’re like most Americans, your day might not be able to fully start until you’ve had that first sip of coffee. While Keurig has taken some heat in the past for the amount of waste that comes from the appliance’s plastic pods, Cambio Roasters might just be the answer. The company recently launched the first aluminum pods for the Keurig machine.

These recyclable pods have been specifically designed to eliminate the plastic waste often associated with K-cups. Plus, Cambio donates 20% of its profits to Food 4 Farmers, an organization that supports coffee farmers and their communities.

In your closet

Patagonia Women’s Downdrift Insulated Jacket: $329

The kitchen isn’t the only place you can take on an eco-conscious lifestyle. Look next to your closet. Clothing brands like Patagonia have pledged to be more sustainable in their manufacturing practices.

Patagonia’s Women’s Downdrift insulated jacket is a great option for those looking to be more eco-conscious. It’s made from recycled fishing nets, which helps to reduce plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. Even the insulation in the coat is recycled down. Other Patagonia coats, like the Jackson Glacier parka, also boast recycled materials while maintaining warmth.

While cleaning

Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner: from $124

When you properly take care of your items, they tend to last longer, which means fewer contributions to the trash. Part of proper care means cleaning your rugs and upholstery, which products like the Bissell Little Green portable cleaner help with. Like other products on this list, it’s made using recycled plastic.

Control your usage

Google Nest Thermostat: $130

When it comes to monitoring your energy usage, consider installing a smart thermostat like the Google Nest thermostat. This thermostat gives you the ability to operate your heating and cooling systems with an eco-conscious mind. Plus, because you can adjust temperatures from wherever you are, you can ensure that you aren’t using more energy than you need. This can save you money—even when you aren’t home. ◆

Frost is a work-from-home mom to five little kids and a journalist at publications like SUCCESS, The New York Times, Forbes and others.

This article originally appeared in the March 2025 issue of SUCCESS+ magazine. Photo courtesy of Bamboozle.