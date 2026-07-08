July is National Cell Phone Courtesy Month , created in 2002 by etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore to get people thinking about their phone habits. It sounds like a minor observance. For anyone in a leadership role, the research behind it points to something with real professional stakes.

A University of Kansas study had 243 people watch video vignettes of meeting participants using a paper notebook, a laptop or a cellphone, then rate each person’s competence and the meeting’s effectiveness. The cellphone users were rated dramatically lower. Researchers called the effect one of the largest they’d seen in a social science study, accounting for 30% of the variance in how competent someone appeared.

That’s not a minor dip. If you’re checking your phone in meetings, even for something work-related, you may be quietly undercutting how capable your team or clients think you are, regardless of how good your actual ideas are.

The Gap Between What You Believe & What You Do

Most professionals already know phones look bad in meetings. Multiple workplace surveys have found that roughly three-quarters of professionals say even checking for text messages is rarely or never appropriate during a formal meeting. More than half say the same about simply glancing at the time on their phone.

Yet knowing this doesn’t stop the behavior. Surveys on actual conduct show a persistent gap between stated norms and real habits, with many professionals admitting to checking their phones during meetings they’d say, if asked, shouldn’t involve a phone at all.

This gap is worth noticing in yourself before you address it in your team. If you’re the leader in the room, your own phone habits set the visible standard, whether you intend them to or not.

Why Setting a Policy Changes How You’re Perceived

The University of Kansas researchers found something that should reshape how you think about this problem: policy changes perception. When a manager set explicit expectations around phone use in meetings, employees who followed that policy were rated as more competent, even while using their phones.

That detail flips the usual advice on its head. The issue isn’t only the device in someone’s hand. It’s whether there’s a shared, spoken agreement about when and how it’s acceptable to use it.

For you, this means the fix isn’t necessarily a blanket phone ban, which can feel punitive and hard to enforce. It’s a clear, stated norm that your team helped to shape and understands, which research suggests restores much of the credibility a phone would otherwise cost.

The Always-On Trap Extends Beyond the Meeting Room

Phone habits don’t stay contained to conference rooms. Research on leaders’ after-hours smartphone use has found that a leader’s constant connectivity habits shape a broader organizational climate of always being reachable, whether that leader intends to create that pressure or not.

If you’re checking messages during meetings, there’s a good chance the same instinct is shaping how available you expect your team to be at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday. Your phone behavior functions as an unspoken policy either way.

Treating your own phone use as a leadership signal, not just a personal habit, gives you a lever you can actually pull. Changing how you handle a device in your pocket is far more within your control than trying to shift an entire team’s culture directly.

Three Moves to Make This Month

Start by naming the norm out loud instead of assuming everyone already agrees on it. Tell your team explicitly when phones are fine (waiting for an urgent client callback) and when they’re not (a planning meeting with no time-sensitive interruptions expected). The research suggests a spoken policy does real work here, even when it doesn’t eliminate phone use entirely.

Next, model the behavior before you enforce it. Put your own phone face-down or in another room during meetings you lead, and say that’s what you’re doing. Leaders who visibly hold themselves to the same standard reinforce the policy far more effectively than one who states it and ignores it.

Finally, use National Cell Phone Courtesy Month as your actual prompt to audit this. Pick one recurring meeting this week and run it phone-free, then ask your team afterward whether it felt different. A single data point from your own team is often more persuasive internally than any outside study.

Make This a Quarterly Check-In, Not a One-Time Fix

Phone habits creep back quickly once the initial awareness fades, so build a light recurring check into your calendar. Every quarter, ask your team informally whether the meeting norms you set are still holding up and adjust as needed.

This turns a single July observance into an ongoing leadership practice rather than a one-week performance. Given how much a single phone glance can cost you in perceived competence, a five-minute quarterly check-in is a small price for protecting the trust you’ve built.