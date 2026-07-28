The Oscars. Emmys. Golden Globes. The Shyne Awards? In the world of glittery awards shows filled with accomplished notables, the one with the least-known marquee is the one that most likely has the deepest and most meaningful impact. Its success in changing lives and improving communities stems from recognizing an often-overlooked segment of the population: youth.

Launched by media and marketing expert Orlana Darkins Drewery, The Shyne Awards (the “y” is for “youth”) is changing society’s perception of young people. Entering its 17th year, this glitzy, glamorous production promotes the narrative of ambitious, promising and underrepresented talent. Equal parts youth movement and awards show, The Shyne Awards is gaining momentum, fueled in part by its growing base of dedicated alumni.

First Impressions

After graduating from college, Drewery landed a public relations job at a high-profile firm. She soon noticed that premier public relations services were only available to those with financial means.

“For me, [it was] being at the agency and seeing that... the people who really needed their voices amplified, they weren’t getting that because they couldn’t afford it,” Drewery recalls.

She took that energy and launched Darkins Communications, giving her the freedom to focus on small businesses and hard-working nonprofits.

Making Small Mighty

Because Drewery’s focus was on smaller enterprises, her clients were frugal out of necessity. “It still met my personal mission of helping people who either have a business and are looking to expand, or they have dreams of a business, and they’re looking to create it,” she says.

Eventually, Drewery took a position as director of marketing for a radio station, which plugged her into community affairs. “I was able to be on the air,” she says. “So, again, promoting the good things in the community, helping people... It all started to kind of snowball before The Shyne Awards even started.”

Another element was fueling her sense of purpose. Growing up, she consistently prioritized good grades and citizenship. But as a student, she found her low-income neighborhood had a profound impact on how other adults perceived her, even during discussions centered on her academic successes. She recalls, “When I would tell them the name of my neighborhood, the light dimmed [in] their eyes, like, already they knew what my future was going to be.”

That feeling embedded itself in her psyche. She reflects, “We judge young people by where they live or how they look and not the value that they really have inside and what they’re really doing.”

Coalescence & Catalyst

Drewery was maintaining her Darkins Communications client list when the University of Pittsburgh hired her for public relations and event planning for its college preparatory program. It marked her first real exposure to young people.

“My events were adult award shows, celebrity VIP meet and greets, conferences.... I never had to plan events for teens,” she says.

Meanwhile, her husband, Darnell Drewery, worked with teens all the time and was always telling her how they were overlooked and doing great things without positive recognition.

With the college prep program, she noticed that the majority of the students started with low GPAs. “Once they would get through this program, all of them would leave with a 3.0, a 3.5, a 4.0. They went from a one-point-whatever to a 3.0 and up, and there was no fanfare!” Drewery exclaims.

Everything clicked into place when she experienced her husband’s words firsthand. Drewery began planning an end-of-summer celebratory party, even reserving a boat for the festivities. Sadly, the program’s funding was abruptly cut, and her plans were shut down. The boat, however, was already booked. Her executive director said she could do whatever she wanted with it.

Drewery’s first inclination was to throw a celebrity boat party for adults. “I had it all in my mind how this was going to go,” she says. “And it hit me: ‘You know what? The intention of this boat was for kids.' And that was the beginning of The Shyne Awards.”

Sparkle & Shine

The premise of The Shyne Awards is simple. Parents, teachers, clergy, mentors—anyone close to youth ages 13-19 could nominate a young person. The inaugural event was held on the Liberty Belle of the Gateway Clipper fleet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and five standout youths were selected from the nominations. For the event, they gave a presentation on their work, and TV personalities presented the awards.

For Drewery, that was it. But then she and her husband read the student surveys. She exclaims, “It was the first time they had ever been downtown or been on a boat!”

The Drewerys committed to one more year, this time leveling up the production. The event’s influence and community feedback were so compelling that she committed to a third. She exclaims, “It totally blew up.... So, from limos to BMWs, we have local celebrities. At [the third] one, we had a national celebrity. We have a red carpet experience.”

After the third came a fourth, then a fifth. Teenagers were dubbed “the Grammys for teens.” Now, The Shyne Awards is going into its 17th year.

Growing Up & Out

The basic Shyne Awards model has remained relatively the same. Anyone can nominate a youth, aged 13-23. Academics, Arts, STEM, Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Overcoming Obstacles and Service in Ministry are several of the 11 standard categories.

Since its inception, The Shyne Awards has expanded nationwide. As for the future?

“We would love for it to be an internationally recognized platform with scholarships,” Drewery says. “Each honoree gets a financial stipend, but we want it [to be] higher.”

Previous honorees are bringing a new level of energy to the event, coming back as presenters and volunteers. Drewery has channeled that enthusiasm and support into a Shyne Ambassadors program.

Honorees routinely share how the Shyne Awards marked the first time they experienced confidence. Others call out the joy of gaining credibility for their efforts.

That means the world to Drewery, who remains dedicated to promoting the efforts and successes of those who are accomplishing great things but lack the budget or infrastructure to be noticed.

As a champion of nonprofits, churches and youth, Drewery shares her wisdom. “Do not be afraid to be seen and to share your why,” she says.

When used for good, as Drewery has shown, those powerful words can have a profound impact on thousands of lives.

Image courtesy of Orlana Darkins Drewery

This article was first published in the January/February 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.