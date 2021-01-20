1. What is the New World, New You Challenge?

We’re living in a new world. It’s not just a new year, it’s a new life. And that requires a new you, myself included. We all need to change to not just adapt but to thrive in this new world.

The New World, New You Challenge is a five-day event unlike anything you’ve ever done before. It’s about getting people out of fear and getting them equipped to make the life of their dreams happen in 2021. I’m going to show people how to change their body, emotions, patterns, everything. I’m going to show people how to create their own economy, one that can weather any economic storm. I’m bringing in top speakers from around the world, and I’m doing it all for free.

2. Why did you create it?

We’re living in such divided times politically, racially, and even physically divided because of COVID. Families couldn’t see each other for the holidays. It’s been a rough year. And so here we are at the beginning of 2021 and a lot of people are looking for things to get better based on hope or a New Year’s resolution. Which you may know, 80% of New Year’s resolutions are completely abandoned by February.

So I wanted to DO something, I wanted to serve people in a way that wouldn’t leave them feeling uncertain or fearful over the months to come. I came up with this idea to do a challenge, the idea that the greatest story on the planet is the comeback story. For people that overcame incredible odds, it’s not that their life was easy or perfect, but they pushed back despite the circumstances outside of their control. They made a comeback.

And that’s my goal, to get as many people signed up as possible and get them a strategy for their personal comeback in this season. If you’re reading this now… you can register at Make2021MyYear.com. I’d love for you to join us!

3. What were some of the biggest challenges you believe we faced in 2020? What should people do with these fears, doubts and uncertainty?

COVID-19 knocked everyone to their knees, and I was no exception. When I got word back in March that I had to cancel our Unleash the Power Within event in San Jose, I was in shock. And I didn’t want to do it. In 40 years I’ve never canceled an event. I could be in terrible physical condition and still would get up on stage and deliver, because that’s what I’m here to do—to serve, no matter what. But eventually, I came to terms with it and accepted this new reality. But instead of just accepting it, I moved into creation mode. I decided to innovate.

I said, if they won’t let people come to us, we’ll come to them. We’ll come to them in their homes and in the form of the biggest, wildest, most fun virtual seminar to ever exist.

I had my teams build a gigantic studio here in Florida, with a monstrous 360-degree screen with 16-foot ceilings so I could see and interact with thousands of people at any given time. We developed it so that I could call on any person and have them show up big on the screen, just like if I selected someone from the audience at a live event.

And with this new model, we’re reaching more people than ever before.

But just think, if I had let COVID-19 be the end of my events I’d be sitting here twiddling my thumbs, not living my passion.

We turned what wasn’t just a disadvantage but could have been a complete show-stopper for our business into a new way to deliver. I always say, do what you’ve always done and you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.

As a business, it’s always important to innovate, to find a way to serve your clients better than anyone else, but in these times, if you don’t, your business will no longer exist. And it happens faster than you think.

4. You said, “These are the most defining moments of our lives.” What is the most important thing people can do to rise above and thrive?

No one wants to just survive 2021, they want to thrive in it. And with the way things are now I know it might seem impossible to imagine yourself thriving in these times, but my friend it’s not.

Despite the uncertainty this coming year brings, three questions can act as our guiding light, no matter what life throws at us.

Here’ something you can actively do to thrive in this new world:

There are three DECISIONS you’re making every moment that will impact your certainty.

#1- What are you going to focus on? Most people in life focus on what they fear, not what they want. If you want to have an extraordinary life and you want an edge over anybody else, you must discipline yourself to focus on what you want, not what you fear. Focus on what you want, focus on where you want to go, and when you do this, you’ll activate a part of your brain that knows how to make it happen. Where focus goes, energy flows.

#2 – What is this going to mean? Meaning = Emotion = Life. The meaning you assign to things will ultimately shape how you feel. When opposition arises, is it a punishment or a challenge? Is someone dissing you, or are they offering you an insight? The most successful people in the world are able to take ANY experience and make it work FOR them. Focus on creating a meaning that empowers you and your brain will find the resources to execute.

#3 – And the final decision: What are you going to do? How are you going to respond? Are you going to let the culture shape you, or are you going to be a leader, and create the culture?

5. What are you most excited for in this crazy new world?

I think I’m most excited by the level of creativity and innovation that comes out of our most challenging times. People tend to fret and despair over trying times, when in reality they are the breeding ground for some of humanity’s greatest accomplishments. Our gladiator moments. Our comeback. People are hard pressed to find not only solutions in this new, crazy world, but ways to do things better and like never before.

I have so much hope, optimism and, more importantly, certainty for the months to come. This is our time to shine. This is what we were made for. For thousands of years humans have adapted and pivoted to survive. Today is no different.

Think about the new technology, the new businesses that will be born out of this unique time. Think of what this means for our society collectively as we come together to fight against our common struggles.

This time is not only an incubator for discovery, but a unifier for humanity. And a triumph of the human will to create, to design.

Because we are not a manager of our circumstances, we are the architects of our life experience. Human beings are resilient, and we can withstand and overcome far more than we think we can. Certainly more than what people are calling the worst year ever. This past year was not our worst year ever; it was the catalyst, the springboard, for our best year ever.

Let me tell you: Grace, resilience and love are our true nature, and these attributes make for a beautiful life no matter what is happening in the world around us.



Photo courtesy of Tony Robbins