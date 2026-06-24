You’re roughly 175 days into 2026. The first half of the year is just about behind you. Some of what you planned has happened. Some of it hasn’t. And a meaningful portion of what you’re doing right now wasn’t in any plan at all.

The summer solstice—the longest day of the year—is one of the most psychologically powerful dates on the calendar. Research published in Management Science found that people are significantly more likely to pursue goals following temporal landmarks—a new week, a birthday, a holiday—because these moments create a sense of fresh start that makes past setbacks feel behind rather than present. The halfway point of the year is one of the most potent landmarks available. People who finish strong don’t necessarily start better than everyone else. They make better adjustments at the midpoint.

These 71 resets span six domains: mindset and goals, finances and wealth, health and energy, relationships and network, career and business and environment and systems. You don’t need all 71. But if you pick two or three from each section and act on them before July 1, you’ll have done more in a single afternoon than most people do in a whole year of “meaning to.”

Mindset & Goals (1-15)

1. Cross off any goal that’s no longer yours and name its replacement. Look at your January list. Some of those goals were genuinely yours; others were what you thought you should want. The one you’ve been quietly avoiding is telling you something. Cross it off. Write the one that actually belongs to you now.

2. Write down the one thing that would make this year feel like a success, even if nothing else goes right. Not three things. One. Force the constraint. The answer reveals more about your actual priorities than any goal-setting exercise you’ve done all year.

3. Identify the assumption behind your biggest goal that you haven’t tested yet. Every goal rests on something you’re treating as true. Name the one assumption most likely to be wrong and decide what you’d need to find out to stop treating it as given.

4. Look at your January intentions and circle the ones you’ve quietly abandoned. Then pick one to revive, with a different approach than the one that stalled the first time.

5. Write the story you’ve been telling yourself about why the first half of the year went the way it did. Be specific. Then question every word of it. The narrative we build around our results shapes second-half behavior more than the results themselves do.

6. Name the one habit you added this year that’s actually stuck. Write it down. Then make one active decision to protect it in the second half because habits erode without attention, even when they’re working.

7. Name the one habit you tried to build that hasn’t worked, and make a decision. Commit harder, change the approach or officially let it go. Leaving it in a state of guilty ambiguity for another six months costs more than either of the other two options.

8. Identify the belief about yourself that’s doing the most damage right now. Write it down exactly as you say it to yourself. Then write its direct opposite. You don’t have to believe the opposite yet. Just look at the distance between the two.

9. Write your personal definition of success for the second half of 2026—specifically, not philosophically. Not “grow as a person” but “increase revenue by X, spend one uninterrupted weekend per month with family and finish the manuscript by October.” Specificity is what converts intention into a plan.

10. Write down the three decisions you’ve been avoiding. Put a date next to each one—not the date you’ll think about it, but the date by which you will decide.

11. Find the goal you’ve been chasing for someone else’s approval. A parent, a peer, a version of yourself from five years ago. Decide whether you still want it for your own reasons. If you don’t, give yourself permission to redirect before the second half begins.

12. Identify your single biggest energy drain. The person, the commitment or the obligation that reliably leaves you depleted after every encounter. Write down one concrete change you can make before July to reduce its frequency or its intensity.

13. Write down three things you’ve accomplished in the past six months that you’re genuinely proud of. Driven people systematically undercredit their own progress because the next goal appears before the last one is acknowledged. Write it anyway, and put it somewhere you’ll find it at year-end.

14. Name one thing you’ve been overthinking. Set a 48-hour decision deadline and hold it. The decision you keep postponing is not getting better with more time. Make the call.

15. Identify what’s working and protect it. Write down the three things in your life right now that are genuinely going well—the relationship, the system, the working arrangement, whatever it is. Then make one deliberate decision to protect each of them in the second half of the year.

Finances & Wealth (16-28)

16. Pull up your actual bank and credit card statements from January through June and total your real spending, not your intended spending. Categorize it. The gap between what you planned to spend and what you actually spent is the most useful financial data you’ll generate all year.

17. Calculate your savings rate for the first six months. Divide total savings by total gross income. If it’s below where you want it, name one spending category to reduce before September—not a vague intention, a specific one.

18. Check the beneficiaries on your life insurance, 401(k) and any investment accounts. Update anything that reflects a relationship, a name or a circumstance that’s changed since you last looked. Beneficiary designations override your will, and most people set them once and never revisit.

19. Pull up your recurring charges and cancel everything you haven’t used in 60 days. A 2026 Self Financial survey found that the average American pays $26.79 a month for subscriptions they don’t use, roughly $321 a year leaving their account in exchange for nothing. The audit takes 15 minutes.

20. If you’re behind on your annual income target, write down one specific action to close the gap. Not a category of action, but one specific move. “Follow up on three proposals currently at the decision stage” is specific. “Try to get more clients” is not.

21. Check whether you’re on pace to max out your retirement contributions before year’s end. The 2026 IRS limit for 401(k) contributions is $23,500. If you’re behind pace, calculate the monthly increase you’d need to catch up and decide whether to make it.

22. Review your investment allocation and rebalance if it has drifted more than 5% from your target. Market movements push portfolios off their intended balance over time. A midyear rebalance is one of the simplest maintenance moves available to any investor.

23. Pull your credit report and scan it for anything inaccurate or unfamiliar. You’re entitled to one free report from each bureau at AnnualCreditReport.com. An error on your credit report can cost you in ways that won’t surface until the moment you need credit most.

24. Calculate what you’ve actually spent on dining, travel and entertainment year-to-date. Compare it to what you budgeted or to what you would have guessed. The category most people underestimate is also the one that tends to feel most justified in the moment.

25. Set one savings goal for Q3 and Q4 with a dollar amount and a deadline. Not a range—a number and a date. “Save $5,000 by September 30” is a target. “Save more this summer” is a wish.

26. Look at any debt you’re carrying and calculate how much of each minimum payment is going to interest versus principal. If you don’t know, pull the amortization schedule. Understanding the actual cost of debt is the first step to deciding whether to pay it down faster.

27. Name one income stream you’ve been meaning to start, revisit or grow. Then write down the first concrete step—one that could be completed in the next seven days—and put it on your calendar with a time.

28. Calculate your net worth today and compare it to January 1. Total assets minus total liabilities. If you’ve never done this calculation, today is the day to start. If you have, the six-month delta tells you more than any individual account statement will.

Health & Energy (29-38)

29. Schedule every medical appointment you’ve been putting off—right now, before you move on. Annual physical, dental, eye exam, dermatology screening. A 2025 Aflac survey found that 9 in 10 Americans have delayed a checkup or screening that could identify serious illness early. The most common reason people give is logistics. Spend the next 10 minutes handling the logistics.

30. Calculate how many hours of sleep you’re actually averaging. If it’s under 7, name the single change most likely to add 30 minutes: a consistent bedtime, a phone out of the room, a later alarm on two mornings a week. Pick one and implement it this week, not next.

31. Write down what you eat on a typical weekday—honestly, not aspirationally. Then identify the one meal or pattern doing the most nutritional damage. Not to overhaul everything; just to see clearly what’s actually there.

32. Check how many steps you’re taking on a typical day. Your phone already knows. If the number is lower than you’d have guessed, set a realistic Q3 target and name one structural change—a lunch walk, a different parking spot, a standing desk—that would move it without relying on willpower.

33. Identify your biggest source of chronic stress and make one concrete move to reduce it, not manage it. Managing stress is a coping strategy. Reducing it is a structural change. Write down the difference and decide which one you’ve actually been doing.

34. Honestly assess your alcohol consumption over the past 30 days. Not against a social standard—against your own. If the number is higher than you’d want it to be, that’s information worth having before the second half of the year begins.

35. Block 30 minutes of intentional movement in your calendar for the next five weekdays right now. Not a plan, a calendar appointment with a specific time. The difference between an intention and a commitment is whether it has a slot.

36. Check when you last had a full bloodwork panel done. If it’s been more than a year, schedule it this week. A comprehensive panel—lipids, glucose, thyroid, vitamin D, inflammatory markers—gives you a baseline the rest of your health decisions can be built on.

37. Identify the time of day when your energy is reliably highest. Then look at your calendar and check whether that window is being used for your most demanding work or for email and low-leverage tasks. Adjust accordingly.

38. Name one way your phone is affecting your sleep, focus or presence in ways you’re not satisfied with. Then make one structural change—not a vow. A different room at night. An app timer. Grayscale mode. One thing, starting today.

Relationships & Network (39-50)

39. List the five people you’ve spent the most time with in the first half of the year. Then decide whether that list reflects your actual priorities. Who you spend time with shapes your habits, your mood and your sense of what’s possible more than almost anything else in your environment.

40. Name someone whose energy consistently drains you. Then make one structural decision about how much access you’ll give them in the second half. Not a confrontation, not a ghost—a conscious choice about your own time and energy.

41. Write down three people who’ve helped you in the past 12 months and haven’t been properly thanked. Then reach out to one of them today. A specific, genuine acknowledgment takes five minutes and tends to land harder than the sender expects.

42. Scroll through your contacts and find one person whose reappearance in your life would make it richer. Send them one message today—not to network, just to reconnect.

43. Schedule a meal or call with someone important that you’ve been meaning to plan for months. Don’t pick a date later in the conversation. Put the time on the calendar before you respond.

44. Think about the person in your life who most needs to hear something specific from you. An apology. A recognition. Something you’ve been carrying and not saying. Say it before the week ends.

45. Identify one professional relationship that’s gone cold and decide whether it’s worth warming back up. If it is, make one move this week—a message, a referral, a share. Cold relationships don’t revive themselves.

46. Audit who you follow on social media and remove anyone whose content consistently leaves you feeling worse about yourself or your work. Not people you disagree with—people who generate a net-negative emotional residue every time they appear in your feed. The feeds you maintain are choices.

47. Write the name of one mentor or adviser you’ve lost touch with. Then send a three-sentence message: what you’ve been working on, what you’ve learned and one specific question you’d value their perspective on. Short is more likely to get a response than long.

48. Identify two people in your network who don’t know each other but should. Make that introduction this week. A well-made introduction is one of the highest-return things you can do with five minutes.

49. Think about the person you’ve been most difficult to deal with recently. Not the person who’s been difficult to you; the person you’ve been difficult to. Write down one thing you could do differently in the next 30 days.

50. Name one new relationship—personal or professional—you want to build in the second half of the year. Write down your first step: not “put myself out there” but one specific action, one invitation, one message, one event you’ll attend.

Career & Business (51-61)

51. Write down the three professional things you’ve done in the first half of the year that you’re genuinely proud of. Document them somewhere you can find them at review time. Most people forget what they’ve accomplished; the ones who don’t are the ones who advocate for themselves most effectively.

52. Identify the project or initiative that’s been stuck for 60 days or more. Then make one decision: move it forward, kill it or hand it off. The worst option—and the most common—is another 60 days of guilty stagnation.

53. Compare where your time actually went in Q1 and Q2 to where you intended it to go. Name the biggest gap. Time audits are uncomfortable because they’re accurate. Do it once and decide what to do about what you find.

54. Name the skill you said you’d build this year. Give it 30 focused minutes this week and block that time right now—before you read another item on this list.

55. Identify the client, customer or colleague relationship most at risk right now. Make one proactive move before July. The best relationship management happens before things go wrong, not after.

56. Compare your current rates, prices or salary to current market benchmarks. If you’re undercharging or underpaid, write down what you’ll do about it and when. A date is a plan. “When the time is right” is not.

57. Look at your income sources and identify the one that’s most fragile. Then decide what you’ll do in the second half to make it more stable, more diversified or—if it’s not viable—replaced.

58. Name one system or process in your work that costs you more time than it saves. Fix it, automate it or eliminate it before August. The compounding cost of a broken system is invisible day-to-day and obvious in retrospect.

59. Find the meeting or commitment on your calendar that you resent most. Then cancel it, delegate it or renegotiate its format before the second half of the year begins. Resentment in recurring commitments is a signal, not a personality flaw.

60. Identify the person in your professional orbit doing the most underappreciated work. Tell them specifically what you’ve noticed—not a general compliment, a specific observation. It costs you nothing and tends to mean considerably more than you’d expect.

61. Write your own midyear performance review in 10 sentences. Be as honest as you’d be reviewing someone else. What did you deliver? What did you miss? What would you tell yourself to do differently? Keep it and compare it to your end-of-year review.

Environment & Systems (62-71)

62. Clear your desktop—physical and digital—before you close up today. Everything gets a place or goes in the trash. A cluttered environment imposes a low-level cognitive tax that accumulates across hours and weeks in ways that are easy to underestimate until you clear it.

63. Go through your phone’s home screen and move or delete every app you haven’t opened in 30 days. Then look at what remains and ask whether your home screen reflects how you actually want to spend your attention. Is what’s easiest to reach what you’ll use most?

64. Identify the physical space where you do your best thinking and make one specific improvement to it this week. Light, layout, noise level, temperature, visual clutter—one targeted change to the environment you rely on most.

65. Open your calendar and block time for deep work, rest and recovery in July and August before others fill those windows. Unblocked time doesn’t stay open; it gets claimed. Protect what you need before the second half begins.

66. Review every recurring meeting on your calendar and remove yourself from at least one that doesn’t require your presence. If you’re not adding value in a meeting and no one would notice if you were absent, you shouldn’t be there.

67. Spend 30 minutes reorganizing the folder, file or physical category that causes you the most friction. If you can’t find an important document in under 60 seconds, the system needs work. Pick the worst offender and fix it today.

68. Pick one tool, app or system you use daily but only understand at 60%. Block 45 minutes this week to actually learn the feature or workflow you’ve been working with. Not a course—45 focused minutes on the specific gap.

69. Write down what you actually do in the first 30 minutes after waking. Be specific about what you actually do, not what you intend to do. Then compare it to what you’d want it to be. The gap is where your morning routine work lives.

70. Write a not-to-do list. The commitments, requests and tasks that consistently drain you without returning proportionate value. Keep it somewhere visible. The clarity of knowing what you won’t do is as valuable as knowing what you will.

71. Choose one thing from this list to act on before July 1. Put it in your calendar with a time, not just a date. The reset doesn’t happen in the reading—it happens in the doing. The rest of this list will be here when you’re ready for it.

Featured image from Lookerstudio/Shutterstock