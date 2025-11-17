Michael Melicia’s journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur has been shaped by overcoming significant personal challenges. Growing up in a difficult environment marked by his parents’ struggles with addiction and childhood neglect, he recalls being forced to navigate life largely on his own from a young age.

By the time he was 13, Melicia found himself dealing with his own addiction. He describes this period as dark years marked by the absence of guidance and support. Despite these obstacles, Melicia found the strength to pull himself out of that life and focus on building a future when he was 19. With just two suitcases and $500, he returned to his hometown of Monterey, California, determined to build something of his own.

In spite of his modest beginnings and the difficulties in his past, Melicia’s resolve never wavered. He remembers knocking on doors and seeking opportunities to establish himself. This drive eventually led Melicia to start Coastal Paving & Excavating in 2014. The founder, now 30 years old, says he has seen his company grow into a prominent player within the civil construction industry in Monterey County under his leadership.

Outside of paving and excavation, Melicia has also forayed into other industries through multiple ventures in the local area. Among these are a franchise location of Oxi Fresh, a company that specializes in carpet cleaning, and J&M Real Properties LLC, which focuses on property management and holdings.

Melicia’s journey and professional endeavors have inspired him to share his personal insights with aspiring entrepreneurs. Something he wants to emphasize is the importance of taking care of your team, which he considers to be the most valuable asset in any business, and empowering them to thrive. “United, you expand; alone, you stall,” he says.

The entrepreneur also believes in being versatile in the face of change and tracking your progress. “Business is constantly evolving. Be prepared to adapt and pivot your strategies when necessary,” Melicia adds. “You can’t manage what you can’t track. Implement robust systems from the outset to measure and improve your outcomes.”

Launching your own venture might seem daunting at first, but Melicia asserts that hard work and persistence pay off, as he has experienced in his own career. “The winners are those who start despite the odds and never stop despite the challenges,” he says.

Beyond Melicia’s work with his various enterprises, he has a heart for community welfare. The entrepreneur actively contributes to charitable causes—principally, youth and development programs in the Monterey area. Melicia considers these philanthropic efforts to be a direct reflection of his personal knowledge of the challenges that disadvantaged individuals face. They also demonstrate his belief in giving back to the local community that has supported his entrepreneurial path thus far.

From starting with little to his name and overcoming obstacles to spearheading businesses in the paving and excavating industry as well as other industries, Melicia sees his story as an example of the power of entrepreneurship. When considering the path ahead of him, he plans on remaining committed to creating a brighter future for Monterey and beyond.