Megan Roup’s success is built on her devotion to systems and consistency while holding joy and freedom at her core. As a mom of two and CEO of fitness platform The Sculpt Society, she has learned not to wait for motivation to show up fully in her life.

A former dancer, Roup knows the realities of counting calories, brutal workouts and body image struggles. She launched TSS in 2017 to bring positivity and fun to the growing community seeking effective workouts that make you feel good in your body. Since launching, over a quarter of a million people have turned to TSS for movement that fits real life, including A-list celebrities, by providing holistic support and programming for women’s health and wellness needs at every stage—from prenatal and postnatal to perimenopause and menopause. The focus has always been on freedom, flexibility, confidence and joyful movement.

Roup’s days are structured around committing to less so she can show up more. She spoke with us from her Los Angeles home to share what a typical workday looks like for her.

5:30 A.M. | Wake Up, Water, Coffee

Roup doesn’t wait for motivation—she relies on discipline to fuel her day. When her alarm goes off, she’s out of bed and drinks water with lemon first thing. She tries to grab a bite to eat, usually cottage cheese, before enjoying her French press coffee on the couch with her husband, Morgan Humphrey, president and COO of TSS.

“I’m not a morning person—it is hard every single day—but it’s really important. So I get up at 5:30 a.m.... I think creating that structure for me has allowed me to show up to the things that are important to me. And what’s important to me is feeling at home in my body, feeling connected—movement, meditation, a moment to myself before the chaos of the day with my kids or at work gets started,” Roup shares.

6 A.M. | Meditate Together

Roup has been practicing Transcendental Meditation with her husband every morning for years. Using a TM app for a timer, they sit on their couch for 20 minutes, silently repeating their own mantras. “Having my husband also motivated to meditate every morning has really helped build that consistency muscle,” Roup says.

6:25 A.M. | Movement

As a “former over-exerciser,” Roup’s morning workout isn’t about pushing as hard as she can; it’s about joyful grounding. She knows that exercise needs to be efficient, fun and effective to stay consistent. Because she’s obsessed with her Oura Ring, Roup designed the TSS app to integrate with the Oura Ring’s readiness score to suggest workouts aligned with members’ readiness and fitness level. “People get excited that they can move their bodies for 20 minutes... and it’s more effective than [an] hour-long workout,” Roup says.

7 A.M. | Shower, Wake Up Kids

Roup takes a post-workout shower before she and her husband wake their young girls, get them dressed and head downstairs for the morning’s main event: family breakfast.

7:30 A.M. | Family Breakfast & Preschool

Their go-to breakfast is a big yogurt granola bowl. “We really try and get the girls involved. Someone gets the bowl, someone gets the yogurt... chia seeds, hemp seeds, almond butter, honey, granola..., some fruit. And then we sit down as a family,” Roup says. Humphrey or Roup pack the girls’ lunch, and then it’s out the door by 8:30 a.m. to get the girls to preschool.

9 A.M. | Clock In: CEO Mode

Roup opened TSS’s office one year ago. “It overlooks the Hollywood Hills.... You can see the Hollywood sign; there’s lots of light.... It makes me really proud to walk in there every day because we’ve worked so hard to be able to have an office,” Roup beams. Once there, she jumps straight into CEO mode with calls, meetings, filming, partnerships, P&Ls and marketing strategy. “I feel like a lot of people think all I do is work out and maybe create content. But I think if they actually saw the behind-the-scenes of what my day looks like.... it’s a lot of unsexy work,” she laughs.

Midday | Meetings + Filming + Walking Pad

Her office has a desk at one end and a filming studio at the other, where she sets up all her own equipment—camera, lighting, mic and mixer. But as a former New Yorker who loves movement, she didn’t want to spend most of her day sitting at her desk—so she got a walking pad.

“It’s almost caused a ripple effect in our employees.... [More people got walking pads], and it’s almost given people more permission to walk on their walking pads while we have meetings,” Roup shares. She stays responsive to the needs of the day, flowing between meetings, approving assets and creating content until it’s time to head home.

5:15 P.M. | Home: Dinner & Dance Parties

To maximize family time, Roup keeps dinner simple, opting for takeout or cooking easy meals like roast chicken and veggies with their girls. To nurture a healthy relationship with food, she and her girls play “the taste game” where everyone takes a bite, names the taste or texture, then votes thumbs up, thumbs middle or thumbs down. “This ‘food freedom’ mindset is also part of TSS’s nutrition offering and intuitive eating-based Food Freedom Guide.

After dinner, it’s playtime. “My girls love music, and they love dancing. They’ll often do little dance parties with us, and we kind of just jam out together,” Roup says.

7:15 P.M. | Girls’ Bedtime

Roup and her husband help the girls brush their teeth, get their little pajamas on and read them stories before saying good night.

8 P.M. | Magnesium, Reading, Lights Out

Then it’s wind-down time for adults. Roup loves a hot magnesium drink to end the day and keeps her skin care routine simple: serum, eye cream, moisturizer and a red light mask and face yoga a few times a week.

Occasionally, she’ll watch half an hour of TV before turning off screens and enjoying an easy bedtime read. Lights are out by 9:30 p.m., so she’s well rested for her 5:30 a.m. alarm the following morning.

Featured image by © Sophie Chan Andreassend

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.