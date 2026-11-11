A Market Slowdown Is a Sorting Event

In a hot market, everyone’s process looks great. Deals close, pipelines refill themselves, and it is nearly impossible to tell who is skilled and who is surfing. Then the market slowdown arrives and does what slowdowns always do: It starts sorting. After three decades of coaching high-performers through multiple cycles, I can tell you the sort is not between talented people and untalented people. It is between people who respond to conditions and people who respond to their forecast about conditions. Those are different games, and only one of them is winnable this quarter.

A Market Slowdown Doesn’t Stop the Game. It Re-Seeds It

Look closely at what actually changes when a market cools. Demand rarely vanishes. What drops is decision velocity. Buyers still have problems—often more problems—but they hesitate, add approval layers, and wait for certainty that is not coming. Meanwhile most sellers and operators respond to the hesitation by pulling back themselves: fewer calls, fewer offers, smaller asks, quieter marketing.

Hold those two facts side by side and you see the opening. The moment attention is cheapest and competitors are quietest is the moment most people choose to go quiet too. The slowdown does not take your opportunity away. It transfers opportunity to whoever keeps operating while the majority waits for permission from the business cycle.

Here is the coaching distinction underneath that choice. The people who pull back are not responding to the market. They are responding to a story about the market—a private forecast of how bad it might get, playing on a loop. The forecast feels like information, so cutting activity feels like prudence. But a forecast is not a fact, and acting on one as if it were is how capable people bench themselves in the exact quarter the rankings get redrawn.

Downturns Keep Minting Winners

This is not a motivational claim. It is the historical record. A 2009 Kauffman Foundation study by Dane Stangler found that more than half of the companies on that year’s Fortune 500 list were founded during a recession or a bear market. The firms that dominate the economy were born in exactly the conditions everyone else was waiting out.

The pandemic showed a version of the same impulse. As NPR reported in 2022 , Census Bureau figures show Americans filed then-record numbers of new business applications, 4.4 million in 2020 and 5.4 million in 2021, compared with 3.5 million in 2019. Millions of people looked at the worst conditions in a generation and decided it was the right time to build. Ambition, it turns out, does not check the forecast.

Control the Inputs—Let the Market Keep Score Later

Here is the first practical shift I make with clients in a down cycle: rebuild the weekly scoreboard around inputs instead of outcomes. Closings, revenue, and conversion rates are outputs the market co-signs, and in a slowdown, the market is slow to co-sign anything. If your self-assessment runs on outputs, a down market will convince you that you are failing precisely when you are doing the most valuable work of your career.

So pick three numbers you can hit regardless of conditions. Conversations started. Offers made. Problems surfaced for clients before they asked. Grade your week on those three and nothing else. This is not a consolation scoreboard. Inputs are the only part of the system you ever controlled; the slowdown just makes that truth visible.

Your Clients’ Problems Changed. Did Your Questions?

A slowdown rewrites your clients’ priorities faster than most professionals update their questions. The pitch that worked 18 months ago now answers a problem your client no longer ranks first. That mismatch, not the market, is what flattens most pipelines.

The fix costs nothing. Ask every client and prospect one question this month: “What has gotten harder for you in the last 90 days?” Then build your next offer out of the answers instead of your old deck. In every downturn I have coached through, the people who grew were not pushing harder on the old conversation. They were the first to have the new one.

Stay Visible While Everyone Goes Quiet

The final sort is visibility. Pulling back feels prudent in a slowdown, but shrinking your presence and your asks is its own expense—I broke down that math in What Playing Small Is Actually Costing Your Business . When the cycle turns, and it always turns, buyers do not run a fresh search. They call whoever stayed in the room.

So end each day with one visible act: a useful note to a past client, a piece of your thinking published where your market reads, an offer extended even though the timing is imperfect. None of these require the market’s cooperation. All of them compound while your competitors wait. Six months of daily visibility in a quiet market builds a position that two years of effort in a loud one cannot buy because in the loud years everyone is bidding for the same attention.

The slowdown is running its sort either way. Decide which side of it you are on.

Featured image from Fizkes/Shutterstock