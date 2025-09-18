Manu Muraro, founder of Your Social Team, is revolutionizing the social media landscape for small-business owners. She provides personalized social media strategies to help women solopreneurs and small accounts boost engagement and visibility. Muraro also launched a content creation shop and Instagram training membership to support professionals looking to level up. In alignment with her mission, she created The Reelies Awards, an annual Instagram Reels award show celebrating women thriving on the platform. Born and raised in Brazil, she spent a decade at Cartoon Network and two years at King of Pops leading marketing efforts. Today, the multimillion-dollar powerhouse shares her creative insights with us.

One thing I do everyday is…

Take a little time for myself. Having a business, kids and dogs—this doesn’t always happen naturally. So, I make sure to pause and relax a bit, watch an episode of a show or listen to a podcast while on the move. I even do this at the office sometimes.

My mantra is…

Done is better than perfect. As a business owner it’s so easy to want to overlook everything or do everything as perfectly as possible. But sometimes [completing] a task is way better than looking for perfection! Especially when it comes to social media, which is the industry I’m in!

When it comes to Your Social Team, I wish more people knew that…

We created a whole year of Instagram content for small businesses in 2025. It comes with feed posts, carousels and reels, ready to customize inside Canva with your colors and message. [This way], people can be consistent without spending hours on every single post. You can still create more time consuming content here and there when you have amazing ideas and time. When you don’t, we got you.

My biggest source of inspiration…

For creative ideas it is TikTok. Not in the most obvious way, which would just be the trends. I take a lot of creative inspo from the comments, from how people communicate in the app. For visuals, I take a lot of inspiration [from] nature and art.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

Hosting events! It’s a ton of work but so rewarding and energizing. This year, we started the first ever—and only—Instagram Reels award show, The Reelies. Think [of it as] the Oscars for small entrepreneurs. We had a sold-out award ceremony in a beautiful classic movie theater and everyone looked amazing on the red carpet! It was so energizing to meet 300 business owners and creators from all over the U.S. and Canada in person and recognize people for their work! I encourage everyone to enter their Reels and join us here in Atlanta in 2025!

I handle negativity by…

[Taking] deep breaths. As someone who is always on social media, I come across a lot of keyboard warriors. I feel like the best way to deal with that is [by] giving it time instead of responding back and forth in the heat of the moment. I guess the same applies to personal relationships.

One way I stay strong is by…

Focusing on my family, my business mission and goals, instead of getting caught [up] in small things that don’t matter.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I have some coffee, pet the dog, call my mom, play some music, act silly with my kids. Whichever is available to me at the time.

The most surprising thing about me is…

That I’m 48! I am always shocked by that since I’m just a baby. Time is weird!

I want people to know me for…

Being a voice of reason and a source of calm for women entrepreneurs. At a time when educators and coaches are always telling them to do more, I want to remind them [that] bandwidth comes first!

In 10 years, I hope to…

Be alive, healthy and enjoying life. Everything else is secondary.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS© Magazine. Photo courtesy of Manu Muraro.