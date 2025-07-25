62 Low-Cost Business Ideas to Start with Little Money in 2025

Low-cost entrepreneurship ideas are becoming easier to find, especially following the rapid shift to digital in recent years. Launching your own small business online can cost less than $500. From AI gigs to quirky services like fake wedding guests, these 60+ small business ideas are for anyone seeking greater flexibility.

Low-cost Business Ideas to Get You Paid in 2025

Starting a serious business with something like $20 may seem like a fairy tale, but it is possible in the digital age. Whether you’re a stay-at-home parent, a student, or just don’t want to return to the cubicle, there’s a side hustle here for you. Below, we take a closer look at the estimated costs of kicking things off and explore the tools you may need.

Related: Why You Should Start Your Own Business Today

Online Work-from-Home Hustles

You can build a business without having to leave your house. All you need is a PC/smartphone, an internet connection and the grit necessary to succeed in business. Here are some of the small online businesses you can start from home.

1. Online Reseller

Basically, it’s treasure hunting for profit. You pick cool items from thrift shops or clearance racks, then flip them online, like on eBay.

Start-up: $50–$500 (inventory, shipping materials)

What you need: Ninja-level bargain hunting, a phone, and Canva (or a similar program) to make pictures look less tragic. Bonus points if you have a sixth sense for TikTok trends.

2. Social Media Manager

Wrangle Instagram, TikTok or Facebook for small businesses. Schedule posts, reply to comments, and schedule new content.

Start-up: $0–$100 (maybe pay for Buffer or Hootsuite, but you can cheap out).

What you need: Social media knowledge, Canva and the ability to write catchy captions

3. Freelance Writer or Editor

Write blog posts, articles, website pages, ads or just fix other writers’ grammar errors. You’ll need multiple clients to make a decent income as a freelance writer or editor.

Start-up: $0–$50 (if you spring for Grammarly or any other editing tool).

What you need: Writing skills, knowledge of Google Docs and a love/hate relationship with deadlines

4. Affiliate Marketing Content Creator

Promote products on YouTube or a blog post, add affiliate links, and cash in on commissions. YouTube is where the money is, but blogs work, too. However, you will need extra money for hosting and a domain name.

Start-up: $50–$200 (domain, hosting, basic mic/lighting)

What you need: Content creation chops, knowledge of basic SEO and an idea of what people are buying

5. Lifestyle Content Creator

Vlog your life—parenting chaos, cooking fails, Monday survival. If people vibe with you, ads and sponsors follow.

Start-up: $0–$100 (just your phone and a free editing app)

What you need: Charisma, a phone and video editing software to slap clips together

6. YouTuber

Make videos about literally anything—games, rants, how-tos, whatever. Monetize with ads, affiliate links or merchandise when you get big enough.

Start-up: $50–$500 (decent camera/mic/lighting if you want to be fancy)

What you need: Video editing skills (DaVinci Resolve is free!), stories to tell, and the patience of a saint for your YouTube channel to grow.

7. Virtual Assistant

Be someone’s organizational lifesaver—emails, schedules, data entry, whatever they want to outsource.

Start-up: $0–$50 (maybe Trello or another platform to help you stay organized, but not required).

What you need: Organizational skills, Google Suite and the ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

8. Academic Writer/Editor

Write essays or fix up assignments for students (just don’t cross the plagiarism line).

Start-up: $0–$50 (Grammarly, citation tools, etc.).

What you need: Research skills, academic writing and Microsoft Word. It may sound boring, but it pays.

9. Website Developer

Build simple websites for local shops and small businesses. No need to be a code wizard—WordPress or Wix makes it easy.

Start-up: $50–$200 (domain, hosting, maybe a premium template)

What you need: Basic design sense, WordPress know-how and the ability to quickly Google information

10. Online Course Creator

Know something like the back of your hand? Turn it into a course on Teachable or Udemy. It could be about Excel or sourdough bread, there’s no limit.

Start-up: $50–$200 (mic, platform fees)

What you need: Expertise, basic video editing and a way to explain things in a way that keeps people engaged

11. YouTube Video Editor

Edit videos for YouTubers who’d rather do anything else.

Start-up: $0–$100 (editing software—DaVinci Resolve is free)

What you need: Editing chops, detail obsession, and a decent Mac or PC

12. SEO Consultant (Search Engine Optimization)

Help websites climb the Google ladder with better keywords, backlinks and site speed optimization. AI is currently giving Google Search a run for its money, opening up a new SEO frontier. You can try learning how to optimize content to show up in AI answers like on ChatGPT.

Start-up: $0–$100 (maybe spring for Ahrefs or SEMrush on a trial)

What you need: SEO and Google Analytics knowledge, plus the patience to explain “keywords” to each new client

13. YouTube SEO Specialist

Make YouTube videos pop off with better titles, tags and thumbnails. YouTube is as much of a search engine as Google (the second biggest, for that matter).

Start-up: $0–$50 (Canva, TubeBuddy)

What you need: Basic SEO knowledge, thumbnail skills and a feel for what gets clicks

14. Stream Overlay Designer

Design cool overlays for Twitch or YouTube streamers. Make their streams look more professional.

Start-up: $0–$50 (Canva or, if you’re fancy, Photoshop)

What you need: Graphic design skills, creativity and probably way too much time spent watching Twitch

Small Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Moms and Dads

These low-cost business ideas are perfect for parents juggling nap times and Zoom calls. Flexible and family-friendly, they let you earn while running the household. Honestly, none of this is rocket science—just pick what clicks and roll with it. Parents are superheroes anyway.

15. Custom Card Designer

Whip up digital or real-life greeting cards—Canva makes it super easy. Toss them up on Etsy, or ship them via snail mail if you want to sell physical copies.

Startup: Maybe $100 tops…unless you get wild with glitter

What you need: Some creative juice, Canva (the free version is fine to start) and knowledge of how to list things online

16. Childcare Provider

If you’re already on snack patrol, why not incorporate more kids into the mix? Watch your neighbors’ kiddos for the day and earn some extra money at the same time.

Startup: $50–$200 for some extra toys and band-aids.

What you need: Patience, some experience wrangling with small humans and a space that isn’t a death trap.

17. Dog Walking/Pet Sitting

If you love fur babies, grab your sneakers and start walking dogs, or let someone’s cat destroy your couch for a weekend. Apps like Rover make it super simple.

Startup: $0–$50 (unless you want fancy leashes and organic treats)

What you need: A genuine soft spot for animals, a solid sense of responsibility and a smartphone

18. Handmade Crafts Seller

If you knit, bead, paint or just make cool stuff, Etsy is your ticket. People buy anything if you slap “handmade” on it.

Startup: $50–$200 (depends on how much yarn or glitter you hoard)

What you need: Actual crafting skills, a semi-decent camera for photos and some Etsy know-how

19. Personal Shopper/Stylist

Got style? Good taste? Or just love judging other people’s outfits? Offer to shop for the fashion-impaired, or help them upgrade their closet.

Startup: Basically nothing, unless you’re driving all over town.

What you need: Fashion sense, some confidence and the ability not to roast clients (at least not to their faces).

20. Virtual Event Planner

If you’re the one who plans every family party, you might as well get paid for it. Organize Zoom baby showers or virtual birthdays. A webinar is a breeze if you can survive a toddler’s birthday.

Startup: Maybe $50 if you want some premium software.

What you need: Organization skills, creativity, and the ability to mute people on Zoom (critical)

21. Artisanal Soap/Candle Maker

If you’re into DIY projects, try whipping up some fancy soaps or candles. Pinterest it up, and people will buy anything that smells good, looks good and is handmade. Just take some time to learn how to make them.

Startup: $100–$300, because molds and fragrance oils aren’t free

What you need: Basic crafting skills, a pinch of chemistry and some packaging skills

AI-powered Business Ideas

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing everything, and you can get in the game and start profiting from it. The entry fee’s pocket change if you play it smart.

Small business owners are out here drowning in tech they barely understand. If you know your way around ChatGPT, Canva’s AI tools, or MidJourney, you could charge people to walk them through it. Show them how to use AI for marketing, content or just not losing their minds over workflow.

Startup: It could cost anywhere from $0 to $100, tops (depending on whether you decide to use paid tools)

What you need: You have to know the tools inside-out and not freak out explaining stuff to people who still use AOL email

23. AI Prompts Marketplace

Have you ever tried to get ChatGPT or MidJourney to spit out something useful? It’s not as easy as it sounds. People pay for solid prompts that actually work, especially in weirdly specific niches. Whip up collections and toss them on Gumroad.

Startup: Essentially the cost of a fancy pizza ($0–$50), just for platform fees

What you need: Prompt wizardry, some niche obsession and a half-decent PC.

24. AI-assisted Writing Service

Everyone is “writing” with AI now, but most of it reads like a robot. If you can take a rough AI draft and polish it until it sounds human, you’re golden. Blogs, YouTube scripts, whatever—businesses want it done, and they want it fast.

Startup: $0–$50 (just your AI tool bills)

What you need: Decent writing chops, some mad editing skills and the ability to spot cringe from a mile away.

25. AI Literacy Tutor

Not everyone grew up glued to a PC. Some people genuinely need a crash course in what AI is and what it can do. You could teach solopreneurs or whole teams, via Zoom or in person if you’re feeling social.

Startup: $0-$50, for Zoom Pro or the odd AI tool

What you need: Patience needed to teach, AI basics and a knack for making tech sound simple.

Skill-based Side Gigs

If you have a specific talent, why not squeeze some cash out of it? No fancy degree, no suit, just your skills and a little grit.

26. Music Lessons

If you can play the guitar, piano, or any other instrument, teach people. You can do it in your living room or upload it on YouTube or any other platform, and go worldwide.

Startup: $0, or a few hundred if you need new strings.

What you need: Actual musical chops, some patience and good Wi-Fi

27. Calligraphy/Hand-lettering

If you have killer handwriting, people can pay for that. Wedding invites, funky signs, custom art, the list is endless. You can sell on Etsy or local Facebook groups.

Startup: $50-$150 for fancy pens and paper, and maybe a scanner if you want to go digital.

What you need: Steady hands, a dash of creativity and knowing your way around Etsy.

28. Language Tutor

If you can speak another language—Spanish, Mandarin, French—you’re in. People want to learn, and you can teach them on YouTube, Zoom, or any other online platform of your liking.

Startup: Free, unless you want to splurge on some teaching resources ($0–$50)

What you need: Language fluency, some teaching mojo and a decent camera

29. Career Consultant

If you’ve survived the job search gauntlet, help others get hired. Polish resumes, run mock interviews and give actionable advice.

Startup: $0 if you keep it simple, or $50 tops for some templates or a LinkedIn upgrade

What you need: Knowledge of the industry

30. Voice-over Artist

Do you have a voice people want to listen to? Let’s be honest, not everyone does. Do ads, audiobooks, YouTube intros—whatever pays. AI voice-overs are a thing now, but there’s still a demand for real human voices with all the nuances and uniqueness needed to stand out.

Startup: $100–$300 for a decent mic and software like Audacity

What you need: A golden voice, basic audio know-how and a quiet corner

Unique and Quirky Low-cost Business Ideas

Here’s a wild lineup of budget-friendly business ideas for anyone tired of being just another face in the crowd.

31. Fake Wedding Guest

You can get paid to show up at weddings, chat people up and help fill out the party. Eat cake, look fabulous, blend in with the crowd and maybe even catch the bouquet if you’re lucky. A quick Google search should bring up where you can land clients.

Startup: Grab a decent outfit and some bus fare ($0–$100 tops)

What you need: Charm, the ability to not look awkward at random family gatherings and a genuine appreciation for free food.

32. Pet Grief Support

Losing a pet can be very difficult. If you’re a compassionate person who loves animals, consider offering support or one-on-one coaching for those coping with the loss of their animal.

Startup: $0–$50 for a Zoom subscription and a few Facebook ads

What you need: Compassion, a knack for comforting people and a genuine appreciation for animals

33. Tiny Home Furniture Designer

Tiny homes are all the rage, but where do you keep your stuff? Design clever, space-saving furniture for the tiny house crowd. Fold-out desks, hidden storage, beds that turn into tables—get creative.

Startup: $100–$300 (CAD software, materials for your prototypes, and maybe a crash course on Etsy).

What you need: Design chops, some tech skills and the patience to deal with people who own three forks and think that’s too many

34. Interior Design for Renters

Landlords hate holes in the wall, but renters still want cool spaces. Offer temporary, lease-friendly design solutions—think removable wallpaper, clever lighting and furniture that won’t wreck the floors.

Startup: $50–$200 (just enough for samples, mood boards and a Pinterest obsession)

What you need: A sharp eye for style, creativity and the ability to explain your work to clients

35. Online Dating Consultant

Help people craft their dating profiles and plan not-so-cringy virtual dates.

Startup: Your time and maybe a dating app or two ($0–$50)

What you need: writing skills and a little bit of tough love

36. Custom Playlist Curator

Be the musical genius behind someone’s workout, wedding or weepy road trip. Build and sell custom playlists on Spotify or Apple Music—no DJ booth required, just taste and a sense of occasion.

Startup: $0–$50 (music subscriptions and maybe a Canva ad for your services)

What you need: A good sense for music, the ability to read moods, and a Spotify account

Service-Based Side Hustles You Can Start for Under $500

Want to earn some quick cash without leaving a significant hole in your wallet? These gigs are all about that grind with no more than a $500 startup cost.

37. Delivery and Errand Runner

You know the drill—DoorDash, TaskRabbit, whatever. Run errands, drop off groceries, pick up someone’s dry cleaning. You’re basically a modern-day superhero for lazy folks.

Startup: $0-$50, maybe for gas money or fixing up your bike

What you need: Reliability, wheels (or a bike) and your phone

38. Home Tech Support

Set up smart gadgets, untangle printer disasters or get someone’s Netflix working for senior citizens and non-tech-savvy people. This can also be done on YouTube or social media content for wider reach and passive income.

Startup: $0 to $100—just basic tools and maybe some software

What you need: Tech smarts, patience and probably a screwdriver.

39. Gardening/Landscaping

Mow lawns, plant flowers, trim overgrown hedges and make yards look less tragic.

Startup: $100–$300 (mower, gloves, the works)

What you need: Knowing your perennials from your annuals, and not hating the sun

40. Car Washing

Scrub cars in driveways or office lots. If you’re really good, you might even score a decent tip.

Startup: $50–$200 (soap, buckets, microfiber towels)

What you need: Good attention to detail, elbow grease and a hose

41. Personal Concierge Services

Busy people are everywhere. Run their errands, book their appointments, fetch coffee, rescue them from their daily chaos.

Startup: $0–$50 (maybe just a phone and some gas)

What you need: Ruthless organization, excellent time management and a little charm.

42. Painting Services

Paint fences, refresh a living room, upcycle grandma’s dresser—easy money if you don’t mind getting messy.

Startup: $100–$300 (paint, brushes, drop cloths)

What you need: Steady hands and a ladder

43. TV Mounting and Cable Management

People love giant TVs but hate mounting them. Plus, no one likes messy cables.

Startup: $50–$200 (mount kits, tools)

What you need: A drill and zip ties

44. Basic Plumbing Help

Leaky faucets and clogged drains aren’t glamorous at all, but people pay to have them fixed as quickly as possible.

Startup: $50–$200 (plunger, wrench, etc.)

What you need: Some plumbing basics, a willingness to get your hands dirty and a few YouTube tutorials

45. Home Security Camera Setup

Install Ring or Nest cams so people can spy on their porch pirates.

Startup: $50–$200 (tools and a ladder, mostly)

What you need: Basic tech skills, installation chops and a phone

46. Starlink Internet Installer

Rural folks need the internet too. If you don’t mind climbing up on roofs, installing Starlink dishes can pay you a decent amount.

Startup: $100–$300 (tools, ladder)

What you need: Tech sense, no fear of heights and some basic install skills.

47. Mobile Nail Tech

Bring manicures to people’s houses—offer spa vibes without the actual spa.

Startup: $100–$300 (polish, tools, travel case)

What you need: Steady hands, hygiene knowledge and a killer color selection

48. Home Visit Barber

Snip hair in people’s living rooms. Great for folks who hate the barbershop small talk (or just don’t want to leave home).

Startup: $100–$300 (clippers, scissors, disinfectant mirror, broom)

What you need: Barber skills, a keen eye and the patience for high-maintenance clients

Bonus Low-Cost Entrepreneurship Ideas

If you haven’t found an idea that pleases you yet, here are 14 more small business ideas you can kick off without spending a fortune.

49. Resume Writer

Most people hate writing resumes, so if you’re a word nerd who can make “fast learner” sound like a superpower, you can cash in.

Startup: $0-$50 tops (templates, LinkedIn, AI to write faster)

What you need: Wordsmithing abilities, knowledge of MS Word and Google docs, and a familiarity with industry jargon.

50. Podcast Producer

Podcasts are everywhere now. If you can edit audio and don’t mind hearing the same “ums” a thousand times, this is for you. Advertise yourself online and check job boards for freelance clients.

Startup: $0-$50 for headphones and Audacity (free)

What you need: A keen ear.

51. Virtual Bookkeeper

If you get giddy over spreadsheets and know what “reconciling accounts” means, small businesses need you.

Startup: $100 (QuickBooks)

What you need: Data entry skills and a keen eye for detail

52. Social Media Ad Creator

If you find yourself frequently doom-scrolling on social media like Instagram, you might as well put it to work. Craft ads in Canva (the pro version offers better design templates), and help brands look great online.

Startup: $0-$120 (Canva annual subscription)

What you need: Graphic design skills and creativity.

53. Online Fitness Coach

If you’re a gym head or yoga queen, you can run classes on Zoom, YouTube or sell fitness plans from home.

Startup: $0-$100 (app subscriptions, lights, microphone)

What you need: A smartphone camera and charisma.

54. Etsy Print-on-Demand

Design T-shirts, mugs, whatever. Printful does the shipping; you just need catchy designs and an Etsy shop. Canva is clutch here. There’s no need to stock boxes of weird mugs in your garage.

Startup: $0–$50 (Canva subscription, Etsy fees)

What you need: Graphic design, Canva, and e-commerce basics

55. Digital Declutterer

Some people’s inboxes have 42,000 unread emails. If you love organizing digital chaos, offer to clean up files and emails. You just need patience, cloud storage and the ability not to judge.

Startup: $0-$50 (cloud storage subscriptions)

What you need: Organizational skills, cloud storage and patience

56. Virtual Trivia Host

People love trivia nights (especially when you can play in your PJs). Host games on Zoom, make the questions wacky or brainy and bring the party vibe. Decent public speaking skills help, but mostly just be fun.

Startup: $0-$50 (Zoom and trivia software)

What you need: Trivia knowledge, a fun personality and basic public speaking skills

57. Recipe Developer

If you can cook and come up with tasty recipes, you can sell them to food bloggers or even restaurants. It could be keto, vegan, or whatever diet is trending this month. You’ll need to cover ingredients and maybe snap some food pics.

Startup: $50-$200 (Cooking ingredients, photography)

What you need: Cooking skills, food photography skills and a social media page or blog

58. Social Media Auditor

If you can spot a cringey bio or know when someone’s hashtags are terrible, offer to fix up people’s socials. Use simple analytics tools, give honest feedback and watch your clients’ likes go up.

Startup: $0-$50 (Analytics tools)

What you need: Feedback finesse, analytical skills and social media knowledge by platform

59. Virtual Travel Planner

Okay, you’re obsessed with building vacation itineraries that include both museums and the best donut shops. Plan trips for people who hate planning. Use Google Sheets, do the research and live vicariously through your clients.

Startup: $0-$50 (Travel planning apps)

What you need: Travel knowledge, research skills and Google Sheets

60. Meme Creator

Yes, it’s a real job now. Brands want to be “relatable,” so if you can cook up memes that slap, you’ll be in demand. Canva or meme generators will do the trick. Humor and knowing what’s trending are a must-have to pull it off.

Startup: $0-$50 (Canva and meme generators)

What you need: Popular culture knowledge, graphic design and a sense of humor.

61. Online Meditation Guide

If you’ve got the chillest voice in the group chat and can help people relax, lead virtual meditation sessions. Zoom, some calming music, maybe a candle. Just don’t fall asleep yourself.

Startup: $0-$50 (Zoom, calming music)

What you need: A quiet space, meditation knowledge and a soothing voice

62. Local Event Promoter

You know all the cool stuff happening in town? Help venues or artists get the word out online. Using social media ads, your local connections, and a phone, you can generate buzz about what’s happening.

Startup: $0-$50 (Social media ad campaigns)

What you need: A smartphone/PC, local connections and marketing knowledge

How to Pick Your Winner

To choose the best business to start with little money, ask yourself the following questions:

What do you love? If you’re not great with kids, skip childcare. If you love tech, Starlink installs.

If you’re not great with kids, skip childcare. If you love tech, Starlink installs. What’s your budget? Most ideas here are under $500, but some (like reselling) require upfront cash.

Most ideas here are under $500, but some (like reselling) require upfront cash. What’s your time like? Stay-at-home parents might be okay with flexible gigs like running an Etsy page, while students might gravitate towards video content creation.

Stay-at-home parents might be okay with flexible gigs like running an Etsy page, while students might gravitate towards video content creation. What’s trending? AI and remote services are hot in 2025. Jump in while the gettin’s good.

With these 62 low-cost entrepreneurship ideas, you’ve got options for days—whether you’re a stay-at-home parent, a tech expert, or just someone who wants the flexibility of working at home. Pick one or two of these ideas and run with them; you’ll find they’re low-cost and easy to start. And remember, the best time to begin is now, not tomorrow. Start small, test fast and scale later.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.