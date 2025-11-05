5 App Builders That Don’t Require Coding Experience to Bring Your Side Hustle to Life

If you are looking to take the leap and turn your idea into a side hustle, no-code app builders can be a game-changer.

When it comes to starting a new business venture, time and budget are not always on your side. This is why many side hustlers turn to no-code app builders, potentially reducing app development time by up to 90% compared to traditional coding methods and saving up to 70% on development costs.

With the help of the right platform, you can launch your very own app without having to write a single line of code. There are countless no-code app builders available now, but knowing which one to choose can be the difference between a basic app and a professional online presence that maximizes your chances of success.

How no-code builders have changed the world of app creation

For budding entrepreneurs who are looking to bring their new side hustle idea to life, the addition of no-code app builders has changed the landscape.

Having the opportunity to create fully functioning apps without any prior web design or development experience means that the opportunities available are vast. Previously, the creation of an app would’ve been incredibly costly—a huge barrier for many who are only just starting out.

For side hustlers, being able to use no-code tools means they can bring their vision to life through pre-built templates and drag-and-drop interfaces, creating professional-looking apps in a fraction of the time as a custom-built one.

5 no-code app builders to bring your idea to life

If you are ready to turn your side hustle idea into a reality, let’s get started! Creating your very own app is the first step in bringing your side hustle to life and getting your name out there.

Here are five of the most effective no-code app builders so you can establish which is the most suitable for the nature of your very own app.

1. Glide

Glide is an ideal option for service-based businesses as it helps create functional solutions that improve daily operations.

At a basic level, Glide uses your existing spreadsheet system to structure your app and bring your historical data across. You can adjust the design to manage the way your data is presented and add new features to automate processes and improve the functionality.

This is a particularly effective solution if you run a service-based business that uses booking systems or inventory management. Since it can create aesthetic interfaces that can be used with ease, the everyday running of your business can be enhanced without the need for expensive software solutions.

As you can see from the image below, Glide apps can be set up to create a clean interface that prepares you to facilitate the growth of your side hustle. Being able to efficiently manage your business, however quickly it takes off, is a big weight taken off your shoulders.

Photo from glideapps.com

2. Hostinger Horizons

Apps that allow users to track their progress are becoming increasingly popular, and if you’re looking to jump on the bandwagon, Hostinger Horizons should be your go-to app builder.

Whether you’re creating an app that helps people meet their fitness goals, keep on top of their finances or manage their to-do lists, Hostinger Horizons makes it as simple as possible to create a new app (without the need for any coding whatsoever).

Unlike many of the older app builders out there, this one uses AI to generate web apps in just minutes. You type your idea in, along with any requirements you have for your app, and it will generate a solution that you can then edit to fit your own preferences. Since Hostinger specializes in web hosting, they also offer a range of cheap hosting plans.

Nowadays, AI is opening up endless opportunities, and utilizing the opportunity to create AI-powered apps before they become commonplace can help you get ahead of the competition and make your mark.

Photo from hostinger.com

3. Bubble

If you are looking to build an SaaS app, Bubble is likely to be your no-code builder of choice. It’s suited to more complex workflows as it offers more advanced features and customization options in comparison to other builders.

Being ideal for apps that offer each user the opportunity to log into their own personal account and access your service, Bubble makes it possible to set up individual dashboards with varying monetization features.

Although many users consider Bubble a little trickier to get used to than other no-code platforms, it is best matched to those looking for full flexibility. From the initial architecture of your app all the way to the individual workflows, you will be in charge of selecting the features you wish to include.

If you’re looking to create a quick app from a simple drag-and-drop template, Bubble is not for you, but if you want to create a more advanced app with custom workflows, the platform can be incredibly rewarding.

Photo from bubble.io

4. Softr

If you are looking to create an app to sell your own goods, Softr is a great platform to consider. The interface is ideal for setting up e-commerce apps, offering a range of templates and features that cater to store owners.

There are various ways to display your product offerings in an aesthetic manner that will make it easier for shoppers to browse through your range and add products to their cart. Softr also makes it easy to manage the checkout process and handle payments safely and securely.

From a backend perspective, orders and inventory can be managed within the same app. Your existing data, whether stored on Airtable or Google Sheets, can be connected to keep all workflows in one place and ensure it doesn’t need to be duplicated across different platforms.

Photo from softr.io

5. Appy Pie

When you’re in the initial stages of bringing your side hustle to life, it can be an overwhelming process. If you’re just starting out and want a quick and easy no-code app builder, Appy Pie is most likely to be the go-to.

It has been designed to help complete beginners and small businesses grow, using a simple drag-and-drop interface that helps you customize pre-built templates to create an app that suits your requirements. From restaurants and stores to dating apps and taxi booking systems, there are templates available for all kinds of business ventures.

Unlike many of the other app builders mentioned above, Appy Pie has more limited options. Since it aims to provide startups with an easy platform, there are fewer customizable features, meaning if you want to bring a precise vision to life, it may not be the platform for you.

Photo from appypie.com

Why now is the time to make your idea a reality

If you have been sitting on an idea for a potentially great new business venture, don’t let the opportunity pass you by.

Creating an app is the first big step when it comes to launching your new business. Having the opportunity to build a fully functioning app in as little as a few days and at a fraction of the cost means you can make your mark in a competitive landscape and start to build your online presence.

By picking the best no-code app builder for the nature of your business, you will have access to all the tools and templates you need to get started and kick off your side hustle.

Photo by Prostock-studio/Shutterstock