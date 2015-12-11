“If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you: Not much.” These are the words of Jim Rohn, legendary mentor to modern masters. Rohn touched numerous lives, and his influence is still felt through today’s personal-development icons. This special clip is from our digital learning program Foundations for Success, in which Rohn shares why developing yourself is crucial to becoming successful in life and business and how the seasons are an allegory for our growth.

This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection January 2016 edition.

Takeaways:

Why the Bible story about two men, one who built his house on a rock and the other built his house on the sand, is an allegory for building a good foundation

Jim Rohn’s take on learning to change: “Life and business is like the changing seasons. You cannot change the seasons, but you can change yourself.”

“Work harder on yourself than you do on your job. If you work hard on your job, you can make a living. If you work hard on yourself, you can make a fortune.”

“Your income is primarily determined by your philosophy, not the economy.”

“Success is something you attract by becoming an attractive person.”

Favorite Quote From This Episode:

“Beware the thief on the street that’s after your purse, but also beware the thief in your mind that’s after your promise.” — Jim Rohn

SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included in every issue of SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a podcast. SUCCESS Talks features fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Anne Sweeney, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran. SUCCESS Talks focuses on helping the listener nurture and develop their mind, body and spirit. Each month is thematically different and includes key takeaways designed to help you achieve your biggest goals and live your true passion.

Catch up on all episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks.