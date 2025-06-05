Instacart Brings Back the ’90s with Big Savings and a Retro Makeover

With summer on the horizon, Instacart is turning up the throwback charm with baggy jeans, hip-hop hits and a splash of Y2K sparkle in a refreshed retail campaign.

Instacart is rewinding to the ’90s to win today’s digital shoppers

Instacart has developed from a modest grocery delivery service into an established retail-tech giant. As millions of Americans discover faster, more affordable ways to get groceries and essentials delivered online, startups like Instacart have been well-positioned to ride the trend.

At its peak in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company achieved a $39 billion valuation. Today, it is working to regain that momentum by targeting a younger, diverse audience of Gen Z and millennials who are energized by the rise of digital shopping. According to EMarketer, nearly 90% of the 14.7 million new digital buyers in the U.S. between 2024 and 2028 will be from Gen Z, bringing with them entirely new market demands and expectations.

Instacart’s new campaign is riding the ’90s nostalgia train hard, just as the decade enjoys a major cultural rebirth online. From fashion to music trends, the ’90s have captured Gen Z and millennials alike, with YouGov data revealing that 65% of Gen Z and 61% of millennials rank the ’90s as the most fashionable decade. For those born after 2000, the ’90s exist almost like a legend, a time they never lived through but imagine as the final chapter before smartphones and digital technology took over.

‘Summer Like It’s 1999’ campaign slashes prices up to 47.2%

Instacart’s new summer campaign taps into the nostalgia of childhood summers, recalling the carefree days of the ’90s when life felt simpler. This week, they launched “Summer Like It’s 1999,” a special promotion that restores prices to levels from decades ago. Instacart says it’s offering discounts as high as 47.2% on items millennials grew up loving, from Bagel Bites to Hot Pockets.

The retailer is encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors this summer by highlighting screen-free experiences inspired by that era. According to a nationwide survey for Instacart by Harris Poll, 83% of parents who grew up in the ’90s and 78% of those who were kids in the ’80s agree that reducing their children’s screen time during the summer is more important than at any other time of the year. Picture late-night bike rides and trips to the local pool—those small pleasures that once defined what happiness meant to us all.

Instacart launches Fizz app to make party planning easier for everyone

Last month, Instacart also launched Fizz, a new flat-rate delivery app for snacks and drinks. Designed for anyone 21 and older, Fizz allows users to order exactly what they want and pay only for their items, with a simple $5 delivery fee.

Ideal for groups, the app makes it easy to invite others to a shared “Party” cart. This feature helps hosts and guests pool their orders for events, ensuring everything arrives on time. Like many delivery services, Fizz also rewards users with points each time they order.

Once all participants have added their items and paid, the host confirms the order and sets a delivery time. The delivery fee is paid only by the host, although guests have the option to tip the shopper. Fizz uses Instacart’s established delivery system to fulfill orders, but unlike Instacart, users aren’t required to choose a particular store. Fizz automatically selects the nearest and best location to source your goods for you.

Whether stocking up on fizz for a special occasion or making the family shopping trip easier, Instacart is enhancing its offerings for greater convenience and accessibility. Those looking to enjoy the ’90s-themed discounts have until Sept. 5 to take full advantage.

Photo by Burdun Iliya/Shutterstock