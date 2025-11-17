Summary: With the upcoming launch of Inclusive Voices, the Individual Advocacy Group (IAG) continues to break down barriers for people with disabilities and elevate the voices of those it serves.

The Individual Advocacy Group (IAG) is launching a new podcast, The IAG Inclusive Voices. It will serve as a powerful space for sharing stories of empowerment, personal growth and the journey toward independence. The podcast is designed to amplify the voices of individuals with disabilities.

The podcast is set to be released on Spotify and other major streaming platforms after January 1, 2025. It will spotlight individuals engaging in advocacy, self-entrepreneurship and employment. The podcast will highlight their challenges, successes and contributions to their communities. Listeners will get an inside look into the daily realities and talents of people with disabilities through these conversations, aligning with IAG’s broader mission of empowering those it serves.

JC, a member of the IAG community known for his passion for connecting with others through storytelling, will host Inclusive Voices. He will conduct interviews with a diverse guest lineup, each of whom has faced and overcome challenges associated with various forms of behavioral, developmental, emotional, intellectual or neurological disabilities.

Inclusive Voices is unique from other podcasts as IAG’s mission is to offer a richer experience compared to traditional audio content. The podcast will incorporate visual elements, original music and artwork to bring stories to life, providing multiple means of expression and engagement for speakers and listeners.

The initial stages of the podcast are already underway, as IAG builds momentum for the series launch. The nonprofit has developed a sound studio and assembled a team supported by IAG who have specializations in illustration, music and videography. This team will work alongside each guest to help tell their story.

“We believe this multifaceted approach is important. IAG is all about self-empowerment. We want people with disabilities to share their life experiences on their terms, in their voices, and through their unique expressions. They can express it through music, a painting or a spoken story. Through Inclusive Voices, they can tell others who they are, their ambitions, and their journeys,” Dr. Charlene A. Bennett, co-founder and CEO of IAG, states.

This podcast is part of a larger movement within IAG. Since 1995, IAG has developed initiatives driven by the belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to thrive. The CARF-accredited nonprofit agency seeks to provide services that foster a culture of self-advocacy, independence and personal achievement.

IAG’s support framework emphasizes empowering individuals to define their own goals, develop their skills and participate actively in their communities. Programs like Inclusive Voices reflect the nonprofit’s ongoing mission of creating spaces where people with disabilities can showcase their abilities, share their experiences and build lasting relationships.

Set to debut in the Quad Cities area of Illinois, The IAG Inclusive Voices will reflect IAG’s values. It hopes to welcome guests from across the country, and potentially around the world, as it expands. “Our goal is to empower our podcast’s participants while educating and inspiring listeners,” Dr. Bennett notes. “We hope that through this, we can contribute to a more inclusive society where all voices are heard and respected.”